ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Where to get your COVID-19 booster shot in Lexington area, plus eligibility info

By Aaron Mudd
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

Local health care providers are gearing up for the arrival and roll out of updated COVID-19 vaccines that offer renewed protection against both fast-spreading Omicron variants and the original coronavirus strain.

Some providers, Walgreens and CVS, for example, have already begun offering the new booster shots at some of pharmacy locations in Lexington, while other providers like UK HealthCare and the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department are preparing to administer them as soon as possible.

If you’re having trouble getting an appointment, don’t fret, because more will likely be available soon. Here’s what to know.

UK HealthCare plans to offer updated boosters as early as next week

Lexington’s health department and UK HealthCare are waiting for official word on when they’ll have the new COVID-19 Omicron vaccine boosters in hand. But both believe that word will come soon, possibly as soon as this week for UK HealthCare.

“We haven’t received (the vaccine boosters) yet. So we’re expecting to ideally have the product by late this week and offer it Monday, Sept. 12,” said Dr. Jim Hallahan, the assistant director for pharmacy operations at UK HealthCare.

The plan would be to distribute the boosters to eligible individuals through UK HealthCare’s retail pharmacies and at its vaccination clinic at 245 Fountain Court in Lexington, a spokeswoman said.

Who’s eligible to receive the updated COVID-19 boosters?

According to Hallahan, it depends on the kind of booster the individual is receiving.

For the Moderna vaccine, anyone age 18 and older can receive the shot — provided they are at least two months out from any vaccine dose, whether that’s the original series or its subsequent boosters.

The new Pfizer vaccine booster is available to anyone 12 years of age and older, with similar rules about when individuals should receive it after previous vaccine doses.

If you only recently caught COVID-19, health experts say it makes sense to wait a few months given you still have a high level of immunity, although that immunity is temporary, NPR reported.

They will be available at no cost to the recipient.

To qualify for this new bivalent vaccine, which indicates it targets both the original strain and the two most common Omicron strains, you must have received the original COVID-19 vaccine series. Those who have not will still be able to get the original monovalent vaccine at UK pharmacies, Hallahan said Tuesday.

State notification of an arriving shipment could be just a few days away, Hallahan said Tuesday, and UK HealthCare is anticipating to get “a couple thousand” doses right off the bat.

Lexington’s health department planning booster events this month

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is hosting two upcoming clinics to administer the updated COVID-19 boosters, the agency announced on its Facebook account Tuesday.

Online registration opens soon at lfchd.org/vaccine .

These two dates are:

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster (ages 12 years+): 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 22, Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road (pending vaccine availability).

  • Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster (ages 18 years+): 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 29, Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road (pending vaccine availability).

There will be no direct cost to the vaccine recipient, and individuals do not need to have insurance to get it, the health department said.

“We will begin giving both (Moderna and Pfizer boosters) in the Public Health Clinic by same-day appointment Monday, Wednesday and Thursday starting Oct. 3 by calling 859-288-2384,” LFCHD spokesman Kevin Hall wrote in an email to the Herald-Leader.

Walgreens, CVS roll out COVID-19 boosters at local pharmacies

Both Walgreens and CVS began offering updated boosters Friday, though availability might vary from pharmacy to pharmacy as more doses are shipped.

You can schedule an appointment at Walgreens and CVS here and here.

Walmart is now administering updated COVID-19 boosters at some locations, and online scheduling will be available soon on its website, the company said.

You can also cast a wider net and search for available COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at vaccines.gov/search/.

Comments / 2

Related
foxlexington.com

UK student recounts night of University Avenue shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A night of fun turns into a night of terror for University of Kentucky students. Shots were fired at a house on University Avenue near campus on Wednesday, sending one student to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Several other students had injuries from shrapnel and debris.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Rollout to begin in Lexington for new COVID-19 booster dose

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The FDA has approved a new COVID-19 booster, and UK Healthcare said it’ll be ready to serve the public when those doses roll out. “It is important that we continue to stay vigilant and continue to get vaccines and booster doses,” UK Pharmacy assistant professor Vincent Venditto said.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Deadly wreck reported in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A deadly wreck was reported Friday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department reported the wreck at around 6 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The wreckage has since been cleared and the roadway reopened.
GEORGETOWN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Health
Fayette County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Fayette County, KY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Fayette County, KY
Health
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Lexington, KY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Lexington, KY
Coronavirus
County
Fayette County, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
foxlexington.com

Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UK students shaken after shooting at off-campus party

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky students are shaken up after an overnight shooting at an off-campus party. While the shooting didn’t happen on campus, many people who live in the neighborhood where the shooting happened are UK students. We caught up with a number of students on...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Covid 19 Vaccine#Insurance#Linus Covid#General Health#Omicron#Uk Healthcare
WKYT 27

Students get a big surprise thanks to donation from Lexington dealership

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students at Lexington’s Yates Elementary got a big surprise Thursday morning. Students were gifted backpacks filled with items they’ll need for the school year. Kids even got to choose their own color backpack. The backpacks were donated by Green’s Toyota of Lexington through Toyota’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

‘A Taste of New England’ at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Food Truck Championship is happening tomorrow at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Renfro Valley. It’s a competition many food truck owners look forward to: it’s a chance to show off their yummy food, be judged by celebrity chefs, and a chance at winning a $5,000 grand prize.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
foxlexington.com

Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington structure fire leads to 1 woman hospitalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Heavy black smoke was seen billowing from a home on East Loudon Avenue on Thursday. Fire officials told FOX 56 that the initial call regarding a fire came in at around 3:20 p.m. One woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening breathing problems.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Two Kentucky animals in America’s Favorite Pet contest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Kentucky animals are in the running for America’s Favorite Pet contest. Kewpie the opossum was rescued in Lexington and then nursed back to health by Tonya Poindexter who runs the nonprofit Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center in London. Poindexter and Kewpie joined ABC 36...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
10K+
Followers
441
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy