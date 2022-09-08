ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 37, dead after hit-and-run in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 37-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a car Sunday night while walking in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police. CPD say that just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday, an unknown vehicle was driving east on Morse Road near Dunbridge Street. The driver hit Alexis Wolfe, who was trying […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Men Identified in Columbus Bar Fight, Wanted for Attempted Murder

On September 5, 2022, at 2:34 a.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to 1014 N. High Street (Julep) on a report of male down and out. Responding Officers notified Detectives that a male involved in a bar fight in front of Julep was transported by Columbus Fire Department Medic #7 to.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man injured in drive-by shooting in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus. Columbus police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Genesse Avenue at approximately 8:15 p.m. At the scene, officers found the 20-year-old victim, who told police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Easton store broken into, burglarized

Columbus Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect who broke into and burglarized an Easton Town Center storefront. At approximately 4:20 a.m. on July 31, a male suspect broke into an Easton business located on the 4000 block of Morse Crossing. The suspect entered through the front door, before removing the cash drawer from the cash register and exiting through the back door of the storefront.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Driver flees after crashing into east Columbus grocery store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into an east Columbus grocery store early Monday morning causing heavy damage. The accident happened at the El Tulipan grocery store located along East Livingston Avenue, according to police. Police said the driver fled the scene after crashing into the building. Officials...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person injured in pineapple truck crash in Madison County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital following a crash on I-71 South in Madison County early Tuesday morning. Ohio Department of Transportation troopers said the truck was carrying pineapples. The driver was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive. ODOT officials...
MADISON COUNTY, OH

