Woman declared medically deceased after northeast Columbus hit-and-run; family wants answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus family is changed forever, now left with a huge void in their hearts, caused by a person they don't know. Nikki Gwynn has been declared medically deceased, according to her family. Police said Gwynn was hit by a vehicle Saturday night while walking along East Hudson Street near Delbert Road in north Columbus.
Bar security guard shot by man who refused pat down in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man working as a security guard is recovering after being shot by another man who refused a security pat down overnight Tuesday in east Columbus, per police. According to Columbus police, the 28-year-old guard was working at a restaurant and bar on the 1300 block of South Hamilton Road around […]
Woman, 37, dead after hit-and-run in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 37-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a car Sunday night while walking in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police. CPD say that just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday, an unknown vehicle was driving east on Morse Road near Dunbridge Street. The driver hit Alexis Wolfe, who was trying […]
Columbus mother charged with involuntary manslaughter in 10-month-old's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police says a woman is facing charges in the death of her 10-month-old daughter last month. A warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Dierra Smith for involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of child endangering. According to police, officers were called to the...
sciotopost.com
Men Identified in Columbus Bar Fight, Wanted for Attempted Murder
On September 5, 2022, at 2:34 a.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to 1014 N. High Street (Julep) on a report of male down and out. Responding Officers notified Detectives that a male involved in a bar fight in front of Julep was transported by Columbus Fire Department Medic #7 to.
Man injured in drive-by shooting in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus. Columbus police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Genesse Avenue at approximately 8:15 p.m. At the scene, officers found the 20-year-old victim, who told police […]
Two people accused of stealing, damaging items at southeast Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two people accused of stealing items and damaging property inside a southeast K-8 Columbus school. Police say on July 24, two males broke into Millennium Community School on Refugee Road where they stole items, spray painted surveillance cameras, and did a “large” amount of damage. You […]
614now.com
Easton store broken into, burglarized
Columbus Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect who broke into and burglarized an Easton Town Center storefront. At approximately 4:20 a.m. on July 31, a male suspect broke into an Easton business located on the 4000 block of Morse Crossing. The suspect entered through the front door, before removing the cash drawer from the cash register and exiting through the back door of the storefront.
WSYX ABC6
Police looking to identify men in Short North beating that left victim critically injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released a video Monday showing two men knocking another man unconscious and hitting him on the ground in the Short North on Labor Day. Police said officers found the man, who they did not identify, unresponsive on Sept. 5 around 2:30 a.m. following...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for 3 people accused of breaking into garage near Goodale Park
Columbus police are looking to identify three people accused of taking several items from a garage near Goodale Park. Police said a man and woman broke into the garage on Dennison Avenue on July 29 around 3 a.m. A second man later joined the first and stole items while the...
Man accused of shooting at murder suspect, only to nearly hit bystander
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More charges have been filed after a fatal shooting outside a Columbus bar earlier in September. Drzmon Cotton has been charged with felonious assault, accused of firing at the car of the person accused in the death of Dermahni Hoston on Sept. 1. Court records say one of the shots from […]
614now.com
16 year-old shot in head while asleep in parking lot of campus-area restaurant
A teenager sleeping in a car parked at a fast food restaurant parking lot was shot in the head over the weekend. According to Columbus Police, just after 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 10, officers responded to a call from a restaurant parking lot located in the 2500 block of N. High St., within the University District.
WSYX ABC6
Driver flees after crashing into east Columbus grocery store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into an east Columbus grocery store early Monday morning causing heavy damage. The accident happened at the El Tulipan grocery store located along East Livingston Avenue, according to police. Police said the driver fled the scene after crashing into the building. Officials...
Victim in ‘life-threatening’ condition after hit-skip crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A hit-skip crash sent one person to the hospital with “life-threatening” injuries Saturday. At approximately 9:10 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a hit-and-run near the intersection of East Hudson Street and Delbert Road on the city’s northeast side, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One victim was taken […]
WSYX ABC6
Suspect caught on camera breaking and entering at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An unknown suspect was caught on camera breaking into a ZAGG store at East Town Center. The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. on July 31, 2022, police said. Police said they are not sure how the suspect was able to enter through the front door...
Two men injured in east Columbus shooting at community event
Two men are recovering after being shot at a community give-back event in east Columbus, according to police.
WSYX ABC6
1 person injured in pineapple truck crash in Madison County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital following a crash on I-71 South in Madison County early Tuesday morning. Ohio Department of Transportation troopers said the truck was carrying pineapples. The driver was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive. ODOT officials...
Police reveal suspect photos in Hamilton STEM Academy homicide investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in identifying and finding a homicide suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man in late-April with police finding the victim’s body outside a school. On May 1, Columbus police went to Hamilton STEM Academy in South Linden just before 1:30 p.m. […]
WSYX ABC6
'Kia Boy' parents invited to private meeting to talk with juvenile court, local agencies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A private meeting is being put together this week for parents of kids who are suspected of stealing cars across Columbus. "It's our goal that we will be able to save our children from crime," said Nana Watson, President of the Columbus Chapter of the NAACP.
WOUB
A prosecutor said Wagner family spent months planning the Rhoden family slaying
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor said a custody dispute between two families that ended with the massacre of eight people in Ohio started with a plan to kill just one of them. The prosecutor said just months before the 2016 killings the family behind the plot decided to...
