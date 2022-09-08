Columbus Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect who broke into and burglarized an Easton Town Center storefront. At approximately 4:20 a.m. on July 31, a male suspect broke into an Easton business located on the 4000 block of Morse Crossing. The suspect entered through the front door, before removing the cash drawer from the cash register and exiting through the back door of the storefront.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO