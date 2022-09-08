Wanna horse around with the Shenandoah Downs and become the “owner” of a race horse for a day? Even win part of the purse if your horse wins? Then be listening to WSIG starting Monday 9/12 between 6am-7pm for us to play a horse racing sounder on the air. Be caller #9 when you hear it at 540-432-1128 and you’ll be qualified for a chance to be paired with a horse running at the Shenandoah Downs on September 24th. Depending on how it finishes you could win $100—or $2000. We’ll choose a winner on Monday, September 19th. Plus all qualifiers will receive two coupons for combo meals from McDonald’s! See below for complete rules and details and find out more info on Shenandoah Downs here!

