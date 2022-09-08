Read full article on original website
Related
969wsig.com
Waynesboro man charged with multiple felonies
A Waynesboro man is in custody on multiple felony charges. Waynesboro Police officers executed a search warrant yesterday in the 11-hundred block of Ohio street. During the search of the home, officers discovered an undisclosed amount of cash, a large quantity of marijuana and a firearm. Lucas Smith was subsequently...
969wsig.com
Mount Jackson man indicted for break ins
A Mount Jackson man who was indicted on charges of entering homes and businesses with the intent to commit larceny will have to wait another week to possibly find out his fate. Online records showed that a plea and sentencing hearing this morning for Devin Dale Etter was continued until...
969wsig.com
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia
New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
969wsig.com
City opens interviews for chairman
The Harrisonburg City School Board held open interviews during last night’s meeting to fill the vacant seat left by Board Chair Nick Swayne, who left last month to become president of North Idaho College. Three candidates were interviewed, including former board members Tom Domanske and Diane Szocki as well...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
969wsig.com
Horsin’ Around with Shenandoah Downs
Wanna horse around with the Shenandoah Downs and become the “owner” of a race horse for a day? Even win part of the purse if your horse wins? Then be listening to WSIG starting Monday 9/12 between 6am-7pm for us to play a horse racing sounder on the air. Be caller #9 when you hear it at 540-432-1128 and you’ll be qualified for a chance to be paired with a horse running at the Shenandoah Downs on September 24th. Depending on how it finishes you could win $100—or $2000. We’ll choose a winner on Monday, September 19th. Plus all qualifiers will receive two coupons for combo meals from McDonald’s! See below for complete rules and details and find out more info on Shenandoah Downs here!
969wsig.com
JMU Women’s Soccer defeats Northern Colorado, 2-1
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Senior Lidia Nduka and sophomore Amanda Attanasi both found the back of the net to help lead James Madison past Northern Colorado, 2-1, in non-conference women’s soccer on Thursday evening at Sentara Park. The Dukes have yet to concede a goal in the first half...
969wsig.com
Eastern Mennonite Women’s Soccer suffers 1-0 loss to St. Mary’s
HARRISONBURG, Va. – EMU’s defense continued its strong play to start the 2022 season, but a St. Mary’s goal in the 88th minute gave the Seahawks a 1-0 win. Records: EMU 0-2-1, 0-0-0 ODAC | St. Mary’s (Md.) 1-2-1, 0-0-0 United East. Highlights. 8′ – Aja...
969wsig.com
Bridgewater Men’s Soccer earns a draw at William Peace
CARY, N.C. – The Bridgewater College men’s soccer team worked a 2-2 tie against William Peace on Wednesday night. • The Eagles applied plenty of pressure in the very early stages tallying three corner kicks and two shots on net in the first three minutes of the contest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
969wsig.com
JMU Field Hockey comes up short at No. 5 Louisville, 1-0
LOUISVILLE – James Madison’s defense fought hard to hold off No. 5 Louisville’s attack, but a late third-quarter goal by the Cardinals proved to be the difference as UofL held on to win 1-0 Friday afternoon at Trager Stadium. The Dukes sit at 2-3, having lost three...
Comments / 0