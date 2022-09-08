ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Meta's Facebook agrees to settle data privacy lawsuit

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook has in-principle agreed to settle a lawsuit in the San Francisco federal court seeking damages for letting third parties including Cambridge Analytica access the private data of users, a court filing showed.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Hill

You may be eligible for part of a $190M Capital One settlement: How to know

(NEXSTAR) – In 2019, hackers were able to gain access to more than 100 million Capital One customer accounts and credit card applications, compromising the personal information of thousands of people across the U.S. Now, those impacted by the breach have just a few weeks to claim their part of a $190 million settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fast Company

Credit Karma might owe you money over fake ‘pre-approved’ card offers: Here’s how to find out

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is ordering Credit Karma, the free personal-credit monitoring site, to pay $3 million to users who received “false ‘pre-approved’ credit card offers” that ended up hurting their credit scores. The agency filed a complaint alleging that from February 2018 to April 2021, Credit Karma knowingly ran a marketing campaign where it sent such offers to users saying they had “90% odds” of being approved.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Trade Commission#Online Privacy#Online Advertising#Bloomberg Lp#Privacy Law#Alphabet Inc#Meta Platforms Inc#Democrat#Congress#Ftc Chair#Meta And Snap Inc#Apple Inc
CNBC

The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022

Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
FTC
The Penny Hoarder

September Class Action Settlements Involve Facebook, Toyota and Google

There are many class action settlements with deadlines in September 2022. Through these settlements, you could recover payments in the hundreds or even thousands. The settlements resolve claims from data breaches, product side effects, privacy issues and more. If you’re eligible for any of the settlements below, be sure to file a claim before the settlement deadline.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

EY Charts Course to Split Firm, Seek Partner Support (2)

Global partners to vote on break-up plans beginning this year. Global accounting firm Ernst & Young’s top leaders have agreed to advance plans to break the firm into two, creating a $20 billion audit firm and a separate publicly traded consulting business that it said would be valued at $100 billion.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Samsung Hit With Class Action Over August Consumer Data Breach

Breach of Samsung’s networks affected more than 3,000 consumers. Complaint alleges company failed to follow own policies, industry standards. Samsung Electronics America Inc. failed to protect the private information of thousands of people whose information was stolen in an August cyberattack, a proposed federal class action alleges. Plaintiff Shelby...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy