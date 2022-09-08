Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
CNET
Capital One Data Breach Settlement: Who Is Eligible for a Payment and How Much Could They Get?
If you're a Capital One customer, you may be eligible for a payout stemming from the company's infamous 2019 data breach, which exposed the personal information of more than 100 million people. A lawsuit was originally filed in 2019 after Capital One announced a hacker had broken into its cloud-computing...
Meta's Facebook agrees to settle data privacy lawsuit
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook has in-principle agreed to settle a lawsuit in the San Francisco federal court seeking damages for letting third parties including Cambridge Analytica access the private data of users, a court filing showed.
CNET
T-Mobile Data Breach: Are You Eligible for Part of the $350 Million Settlement?
In 2021, T-Mobile was the victim of a massive data breach that exposed millions of users' personal information. As a result, current and past customers may be owed money from the settlement of a multi-million-dollar class-action lawsuit. The mobile carrier has agreed to a $350 million payout to settle litigation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Facebook Internet Tracking Settlement Is Legit — Claim Deadline Approaching
If you used Facebook in 2010 and 2011, you might have received an email claiming you’re entitled to some money in an internet tracking settlement. Is the Facebook internet tracking settlement legit?. Article continues below advertisement. Yes, the settlement is legit. In fact, Facebook has agreed to a couple...
You may be eligible for part of a $190M Capital One settlement: How to know
(NEXSTAR) – In 2019, hackers were able to gain access to more than 100 million Capital One customer accounts and credit card applications, compromising the personal information of thousands of people across the U.S. Now, those impacted by the breach have just a few weeks to claim their part of a $190 million settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit.
Fast Company
Credit Karma might owe you money over fake ‘pre-approved’ card offers: Here’s how to find out
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is ordering Credit Karma, the free personal-credit monitoring site, to pay $3 million to users who received “false ‘pre-approved’ credit card offers” that ended up hurting their credit scores. The agency filed a complaint alleging that from February 2018 to April 2021, Credit Karma knowingly ran a marketing campaign where it sent such offers to users saying they had “90% odds” of being approved.
Senior Facebook engineers say no one at the company knows where your data is kept
Two Meta engineers were grilled about the company's data storage systems in court, and the transcript of their answers was recently unsealed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Google hits back at claims by Truth Social's CEO, saying it's waiting on Trump's new app to demonstrate 'effective' content moderation before it's allowed in the Play Store
Truth Social's CEO said that its debut was "up to Google." But Google says it told the platform to fix its content moderation before it could go live.
FTC orders Credit Karma to pay users $3M after 'falsely' claiming they were preapproved
Credit Karma is in hot water. The FTC has ordered the company to pay $3 million, alleging they 'falsely' claimed that were preapproved.
CNBC
Federal Trade Commission is sending more than $822,000 in refund checks to 14,500 student loan borrowers ripped off in debt scam
The Federal Trade Commission announced this week that it would send thousands of checks totaling more than $822,000 to student loan borrowers who lost money in a debt-relief scheme. More than 14,500 consumers who paid money to a company that operated under the name Student Advocates will get a check.
CNBC
The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022
Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
JOBS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Urgent Facebook warning over Marketplace scam that could cost you thousands
FACEBOOK users have been warned to be wary of a Marketplace scam that could end up costing you thousands. Catfish host Nev Schulman is using his expertise in the art of deception to help people stay safe from other kinds of online tricks. He believes Brits are most vulnerable while...
September Class Action Settlements Involve Facebook, Toyota and Google
There are many class action settlements with deadlines in September 2022. Through these settlements, you could recover payments in the hundreds or even thousands. The settlements resolve claims from data breaches, product side effects, privacy issues and more. If you’re eligible for any of the settlements below, be sure to file a claim before the settlement deadline.
bloomberglaw.com
EY Charts Course to Split Firm, Seek Partner Support (2)
Global partners to vote on break-up plans beginning this year. Global accounting firm Ernst & Young’s top leaders have agreed to advance plans to break the firm into two, creating a $20 billion audit firm and a separate publicly traded consulting business that it said would be valued at $100 billion.
CNBC
You may qualify for over $10,000 in climate incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act. Here's when you can claim them
The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed into law Aug. 16, offers tax credits and rebates to consumers who buy clean vehicles and appliances or take other steps to reduce their carbon footprint. Some consumers may qualify for more than $10,000 in financial incentives. However, some benefits may not...
bloomberglaw.com
Samsung Hit With Class Action Over August Consumer Data Breach
Breach of Samsung’s networks affected more than 3,000 consumers. Complaint alleges company failed to follow own policies, industry standards. Samsung Electronics America Inc. failed to protect the private information of thousands of people whose information was stolen in an August cyberattack, a proposed federal class action alleges. Plaintiff Shelby...
Comments / 0