NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Town Council will hold a joint meeting tonight, Sept. 8, with the Halliwell Review Committee, which last met at the end of July. Board member Jeff Porter told The Breeze he hopes the Town Council will move forward with master planning for the former Halliwell Memorial School campus off Victory Highway, and the group will recommend that their findings are important in moving forward with next steps.

NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO