ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Bank of England says banknotes featuring Queen's image remain legal tender

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.
ECONOMY
CNN

The second Elizabethan era ends with UK economy in turmoil

The death of Queen Elizabeth has come at a bad time for the United Kingdom. Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slumping currency and the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, the country has lost one of its few markers of continuity and stability.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Liz Truss’s rejection of windfall tax ‘to saddle UK with debt for decades’

Sterling plunged to its lowest level against the dollar in 37 years as experts warned Liz Truss’s plan to ease the cost of living crisis without taxing energy firms could saddle Britons with debt for decades.Markets appeared to be rattled by the new prime minister’s decision to borrow to pay the £100bn-plus needed to keep lights and heating on this winter.Low-pay think tank the Resolution Foundation warned the eventual cost of the energy crisis could even outstrip the £137bn bailout of banks following the 2008 financial crash.The PM’s plan, which she will unveil in a statement to the Commons...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Queen Elizabeth Dies at 96, Ending an Era for Britain

BALMORAL, Scotland (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Uk#Bank Of England Proposes#Reuters#The Bank Of England#British#Boe#The European Union#Barclays#Treasury#Lloyds#Natwest
The Guardian

Looking at the state of Britain from the US, for once I feel very glad to be here

It is a common refrain among foreigners living in the US, one that comes round like clockwork whenever something bad happens: what are we doing here? During the Trump administration, after the supreme court overruled Roe v Wade, or in the wake of yet another school shooting, the choice to live in this country when there are better alternatives seems at best eccentric, at worst actively mad. It was an odd feeling, therefore, to glance across at Britain from the US this week and experience a powerful sense of relief. No matter how bad things are in the UK, they’re usually slightly better – more reasonable, less bonkers, however you want to phrase it – than in America. Not so now. Whatever may be wrong with the US, at least no one is looking to Liz Truss to solve it.
U.S. POLITICS
blockchain.news

What Would the Future of Crypto Be as Liz Truss Becomes Next UK PM

Interesting times are ahead for the United Kingdom as Mary Elizabeth Truss (Liz Truss) is set to take the country's top administrative position of Prime Minister. Liz Truss won the election to become the Conservative Party Leader, beating Rishi Sunak, who was also a contender for the post. With her...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
CoinDesk

International Regulators Struggle With How to Oversee DeFi

International financial regulators are trying sink their teeth into decentralized finance (DeFi), but they are split on whether they can do so simply by extending current norms. Standard setters see DeFi, which uses software to replicate traditional financial services like lending, as the next step in crypto markets. But in...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

EU nations struggle to find joint approach on energy prices

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations struggled to find common ground Friday on ways to shield the population from dramatically increasing energy prices that threaten to plunge millions into cold and poverty over the winter as Russia chokes off natural gas supplies. As tensions with Moscow mount over the war in Ukraine, the energy ministers of the EU’s 27 nations could not paper over differences on whether and how to impose a price cap on Russian natural gas, with ever-recalcitrant Hungary refusing to agree, saying it would go against its supply interests. Other countries differed on whether a price cap should apply only to Russia or to other producers, too. An immediate solution had not been anticipated at Friday’s meeting, but it indicated how Moscow’s gas restrictions and threat of a full cutoff has dominated the political agenda of a rich bloc of nations struggling to ensure basic services like heat and light.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

How Tide’s determined rise cost UK taxpayers millions

The fintech gained a wave of new customers after signing up to the Covid bounce back scheme, but now a third of the loans it made have gone bad. The first Covid lockdown proved a mixed blessing for the banking platform Tide. The government’s first stay-at-home orders, in March 2020, sparked fear throughout the City, and fintech firms such as three-year-old Tide were no exception. The pausing of an entire economy threatened to decimate demand for its services.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Liz Truss government axes top civil servant at Treasury

Liz Truss’s government has axed the top civil servant at the Treasury as part of sweeping changes in economy policy.Sir Tom Scholar announced his exit as permanent secretary at No 11 on Thursday, saying Ms Truss’s chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had decided it was time for “new leadership”.Ms Truss had repeatedly railed against “Treasury orthodoxy” during the Tory leadership campaign as she promised tax cuts despite warnings from rival Rishi Sunak that they could fuel spiralling inflation.Sir Tom had worked under Labour PM Gordon Brown as the Treasury’s second permanent secretary in the aftermath of the banking crisis, and was...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy