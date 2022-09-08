Read full article on original website
Bank of England says banknotes featuring Queen's image remain legal tender
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.
U.S. bank regulator warns of crisis risk from fintech proliferation
NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The rise of fintech services and digital banking could spur financial risks and potentially a crisis over the long term, Michael Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, a major U.S. bank regulator, warned on Wednesday.
The second Elizabethan era ends with UK economy in turmoil
The death of Queen Elizabeth has come at a bad time for the United Kingdom. Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slumping currency and the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, the country has lost one of its few markers of continuity and stability.
Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs
LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The new British Prime Minister Liz Truss has selected a cabinet where for the first time a white man will not hold one of the country's four most important ministerial positions.
Liz Truss’s rejection of windfall tax ‘to saddle UK with debt for decades’
Sterling plunged to its lowest level against the dollar in 37 years as experts warned Liz Truss’s plan to ease the cost of living crisis without taxing energy firms could saddle Britons with debt for decades.Markets appeared to be rattled by the new prime minister’s decision to borrow to pay the £100bn-plus needed to keep lights and heating on this winter.Low-pay think tank the Resolution Foundation warned the eventual cost of the energy crisis could even outstrip the £137bn bailout of banks following the 2008 financial crash.The PM’s plan, which she will unveil in a statement to the Commons...
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 days after becoming PM, amid Brexit row
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 proceedings against the European Union within days of becoming prime minister, as a legal war with Brussels looms over the Northern Ireland protocol. The foreign secretary and Tory leadership frontrunner is understood to have received fresh advice from trade and legal experts about invoking...
Queen Elizabeth Dies at 96, Ending an Era for Britain
BALMORAL, Scotland (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest...
Britain’s new leader Liz Truss says it’s fair to give more money back to society’s wealthiest people
Liz Truss, pictured in April 2022, is the favorite to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's Prime Minister. The U.K. is in the throes of its deepest cost of living crisis for decades, piling pressure on the country’s incoming leader to bolster the floundering economy. Liz Truss, a senior lawmaker...
Looking at the state of Britain from the US, for once I feel very glad to be here
It is a common refrain among foreigners living in the US, one that comes round like clockwork whenever something bad happens: what are we doing here? During the Trump administration, after the supreme court overruled Roe v Wade, or in the wake of yet another school shooting, the choice to live in this country when there are better alternatives seems at best eccentric, at worst actively mad. It was an odd feeling, therefore, to glance across at Britain from the US this week and experience a powerful sense of relief. No matter how bad things are in the UK, they’re usually slightly better – more reasonable, less bonkers, however you want to phrase it – than in America. Not so now. Whatever may be wrong with the US, at least no one is looking to Liz Truss to solve it.
What Would the Future of Crypto Be as Liz Truss Becomes Next UK PM
Interesting times are ahead for the United Kingdom as Mary Elizabeth Truss (Liz Truss) is set to take the country's top administrative position of Prime Minister. Liz Truss won the election to become the Conservative Party Leader, beating Rishi Sunak, who was also a contender for the post. With her...
Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
No need for Germany to shift central bank cash deposits for now - finance agency
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Germany will not need to invest its central bank cash deposits in new ways for now after the European Central Bank decided to pay interest on them, a finance agency spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.
Exclusive-BNP Paribas' global head of prime services reverses decision to quit
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas' (BNPP.PA) global head of prime services Ashley Wilson has reversed a decision to leave the bank and will now stay, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Liz Truss policy blitz on hold as Queen’s death poses new test
Stakes are high for new prime minister after plans for her first days in office are thrown off course
International Regulators Struggle With How to Oversee DeFi
International financial regulators are trying sink their teeth into decentralized finance (DeFi), but they are split on whether they can do so simply by extending current norms. Standard setters see DeFi, which uses software to replicate traditional financial services like lending, as the next step in crypto markets. But in...
EU nations struggle to find joint approach on energy prices
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations struggled to find common ground Friday on ways to shield the population from dramatically increasing energy prices that threaten to plunge millions into cold and poverty over the winter as Russia chokes off natural gas supplies. As tensions with Moscow mount over the war in Ukraine, the energy ministers of the EU’s 27 nations could not paper over differences on whether and how to impose a price cap on Russian natural gas, with ever-recalcitrant Hungary refusing to agree, saying it would go against its supply interests. Other countries differed on whether a price cap should apply only to Russia or to other producers, too. An immediate solution had not been anticipated at Friday’s meeting, but it indicated how Moscow’s gas restrictions and threat of a full cutoff has dominated the political agenda of a rich bloc of nations struggling to ensure basic services like heat and light.
PMQ: Workers will pay for energy firm profits, Starmer tells Liz Truss
Sir Keir Starmer has told Liz Truss working people will be footing the bill for "vast" energy firm profits under her plans to tackle the energy crisis. At her first Prime Minister's Questions, Ms Truss rejected Labour's call to extend a windfall tax on gas and oil company profits. Ms...
How Tide’s determined rise cost UK taxpayers millions
The fintech gained a wave of new customers after signing up to the Covid bounce back scheme, but now a third of the loans it made have gone bad. The first Covid lockdown proved a mixed blessing for the banking platform Tide. The government’s first stay-at-home orders, in March 2020, sparked fear throughout the City, and fintech firms such as three-year-old Tide were no exception. The pausing of an entire economy threatened to decimate demand for its services.
UK's Queen Elizabeth postpones meeting, told to rest by doctors
LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth was forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with ministers on Wednesday after being advised to rest by her doctors, a day after the 96-year-old monarch appointed Liz Truss as the country's new prime minister.
Liz Truss government axes top civil servant at Treasury
Liz Truss’s government has axed the top civil servant at the Treasury as part of sweeping changes in economy policy.Sir Tom Scholar announced his exit as permanent secretary at No 11 on Thursday, saying Ms Truss’s chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had decided it was time for “new leadership”.Ms Truss had repeatedly railed against “Treasury orthodoxy” during the Tory leadership campaign as she promised tax cuts despite warnings from rival Rishi Sunak that they could fuel spiralling inflation.Sir Tom had worked under Labour PM Gordon Brown as the Treasury’s second permanent secretary in the aftermath of the banking crisis, and was...
