CoinTelegraph
Florida govt warns against auto warranty scammers asking crypto payments
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) issued a warning sharing insights into identifying robocall scam marketing auto warranties, which includes being asked to pay for the services via gift cards and cryptocurrencies. Consumer complaints against increasing robocall scams — wherein scammers use prerecorded calls to market and...
The Fed, the Merge and $22K BTC — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a pivotal week on a firm footing as bulls succeed in wiping out weeks of losses. After closing the latest weekly candle at $21,800, its highest since mid-August, BTC/USD is back on the radar as a long bet. The end to an extended period of downside interspersed...
Binance removes 3 stablecoins, Russia eyes cross-border crypto payments and UK exudes crypto positivity: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 4-10
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Global crypto regulation...
While the banks were closed, Bitcoin reached 5,000 days online
The world's largest cryptocurrency reached a milestone on Monday, Sept. 12 — Bitcoin (BTC) celebrated 5,000 days of uptime. The network has functioned almost without a hiccup for 13.69 years. In Bitcoin speak, the blockchain has been online, confirming a valid block of transactions every 10 minutes, on average,...
Aussies already lost $242M to investment and crypto scams in 2022
Australians have continued getting duped by investment and crypto-related scams, losing 242.5 million Australian dollars to scammers so far in 2022, according to Scamwatch’s latest data. From January to July of this year, the majority of all funds lost to scams of all types were investment scams, which range...
Ethereum Merge makes network more vulnerable to attack — Security expert
Despite the Ethereum Merge being touted as a major upgrade to the blockchain network, its transition to proof-of-stake theoretically makes it more vulnerable to exploit. Speaking to Cointelegraph, the security researcher explained that unlike proof-of-work (PoW) systems, a proof-of-stake (PoS) system informs node validators in advance what blocks they will validate, thus enabling them to plan attacks.
Bitcoin proponent claims PoS rewards aren't 'yields,' Vitalik snaps back
Independent developer and Bitcoin proponent Udi Wertheimer created quite a buzz on Crypto Twitter earlier on Monday after he claimed that a proof-of-stake (PoS) based yield reward system for staking is more of a penalty for non-stakers. Wertheimer, who is a well-known Ethereum critic, believes that the PoS staking reward...
