Who Cut the Cheesecake in Glocester an instant local classic

nrinow.news
Roast House owner purchases former Harmony Lodge
GLOCESTER – It’s been George’s, Chester’s and of course, most recently, Harmony Lodge. And soon, the building at 102 Putnam Pike will become Assados, as an experienced restaurant owner brings his kitchen talents to Chepachet. Jorge Diogo, owner of the Roast House, purchased the property this...
independentri.com
Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Forecast- September 8, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith had a busy holiday weekend on the water, with a good pile of fluke, scup, and sea bass to keep the rods bent. The fluke bite has been a bit tougher overall, as the water remains warm, but there are still some nice doormats around, along with plenty of keeper sea bass and scup. Captain Frank was also able to get out and do some searching in deeper water, and he was rewarded with a few nice keeper cod to 10-pounds and some large sea bass. Entering this weekend, the fleet will just be running full day trips, so be sure to check their website for the schedule specifics.
GoLocalProv
EXCLUSIVE: This RI Governor Dined Next to Queen Elizabeth II Aboard Royal Yacht
In 1976, Rhode Island Governor Phil Noel welcomed Queen Elizabeth II to the state as part of America's Bicentennial celebration. In an interview with GoLocalProv, Noel said that not only did he receive the Queen at Hillsgrove Airport in Warwick — but that in telling her jokes in the car to official events in Newport, he clearly courted her favor.
purewow.com
The 15 Most Charming Small Towns in Rhode Island
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The Ocean State might be small, but it’s a mighty nice place to vacation—particularly if you’re seeking a quiet coastal...
motifri.com
Fashion is Such a Drag: Three RI drag queens discuss what drag fashion is and what it means to them
While it has gained some more notoriety in recent decades, the culture of drag is still a mystery to many. Despite what some might think, drag is far more than a man putting on a dress and makeup: There are many layers to each outfit, and each carries a different meaning.
rinewstoday.com
Ron & Jen’s Great Escape – 9-7-2022 – Ron St. Pierre and Jen Brien
A lot of people struggle with this whole aging thing and really I haven’t figured out why yet! I know it’s not pretty at times, and being young is wasted on young people, but each decade has its hardships. First there’s “teen angst”, then there’s trying to figure...
nrinow.news
The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island
Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
NewsTimes
CT's best lunch restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
ABC6.com
Southern New Englanders share concerns following Eliza Fletcher’s death
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Runners in Rhode Island are on edge following the tragic death of Memphis teacher, Eliza Fletcher. Police said Fletcher was kidnapped and murdered while out for a run last week. “It’s just so crushing to think that that could have an impact on the running...
WPRI
Eye on RI: festivals for everyone!
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. Pawtucket Arts Festival- Each year, the Pawtucket Arts Festival features long-time favorites, such as Slater Park Fall Festival, the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance Pops in the Park performance of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, Taiwan Day Festival, the RI-Chinese Dragon Boat Races, SAM’s Fest, Mixed Magic Theatre and many more. These events engage thousands of people in the City’s creative and cultural life.
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Rhode Island lawmakers spend more than $250,000 in tax dollars on takeout
Taking a bite out of your tax money, state lawmakers tallied up a more than $256,000 bill on food and beverages while in session this year. Since Rhode Island has a part-time legislature, state senators and representatives head straight to the State House from their full-time jobs. As a result,...
Remembering the local victims of 9/11
Sunday marks 21 years since the U.S. was the target of a coordinated terrorist attack that killed thousands, including several people from Southern New England.
Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
iheart.com
Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies
(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
ABC6.com
Updated Drought Monitor: Improvements for many
PROVIDNECE, R.I. (WLNE) — After torrential, flooding rain impacted parts of the area on Monday, improvements can be seen in this week’s Drought Monitor update. The highest rainfall totals were seen in Providence County and that is where the area has gone from extreme drought conditions down to severe and even down to moderate drought conditions.
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
Turnto10.com
New dedicated headache and migraine treatment center to open in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — "Migraine is very common, affecting 18% of women and about 6% of men," said Dr. Roderick Spears, chief of headache at Brown Neurology. Spears will be the endowed chair of migraine at a new dedicated center, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. "The goal...
McKee orders flags lowered for Queen Elizabeth II
Britain's longest-reigning monarch died peacefully Thursday at 96 after a 70-year reign.
