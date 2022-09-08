Who Cut the Cheesecake in Glocester an instant local classic

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith had a busy holiday weekend on the water, with a good pile of fluke, scup, and sea bass to keep the rods bent. The fluke bite has been a bit tougher overall, as the water remains warm, but there are still some nice doormats around, along with plenty of keeper sea bass and scup. Captain Frank was also able to get out and do some searching in deeper water, and he was rewarded with a few nice keeper cod to 10-pounds and some large sea bass. Entering this weekend, the fleet will just be running full day trips, so be sure to check their website for the schedule specifics.

NARRAGANSETT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO