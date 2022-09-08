ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glocester, RI

Who Cut the Cheesecake in Glocester an instant local classic

By JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD Valley Breeze, Observer Staff Writer jackie@valleybreeze.com
Valley Breeze
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nrinow.news

Roast House owner purchases former Harmony Lodge

GLOCESTER – It’s been George’s, Chester’s and of course, most recently, Harmony Lodge. And soon, the building at 102 Putnam Pike will become Assados, as an experienced restaurant owner brings his kitchen talents to Chepachet. Jorge Diogo, owner of the Roast House, purchased the property this...
GLOCESTER, RI
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Forecast- September 8, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith had a busy holiday weekend on the water, with a good pile of fluke, scup, and sea bass to keep the rods bent. The fluke bite has been a bit tougher overall, as the water remains warm, but there are still some nice doormats around, along with plenty of keeper sea bass and scup. Captain Frank was also able to get out and do some searching in deeper water, and he was rewarded with a few nice keeper cod to 10-pounds and some large sea bass. Entering this weekend, the fleet will just be running full day trips, so be sure to check their website for the schedule specifics.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
GoLocalProv

EXCLUSIVE: This RI Governor Dined Next to Queen Elizabeth II Aboard Royal Yacht

In 1976, Rhode Island Governor Phil Noel welcomed Queen Elizabeth II to the state as part of America's Bicentennial celebration. In an interview with GoLocalProv, Noel said that not only did he receive the Queen at Hillsgrove Airport in Warwick — but that in telling her jokes in the car to official events in Newport, he clearly courted her favor.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glocester, RI
City
Chepachet, RI
purewow.com

The 15 Most Charming Small Towns in Rhode Island

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The Ocean State might be small, but it’s a mighty nice place to vacation—particularly if you’re seeking a quiet coastal...
TRAVEL
nrinow.news

The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island

Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Silva
NewsTimes

CT's best lunch restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine

The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
CONNECTICUT STATE
WPRI

Eye on RI: festivals for everyone!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. Pawtucket Arts Festival- Each year, the Pawtucket Arts Festival features long-time favorites, such as Slater Park Fall Festival, the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance Pops in the Park performance of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, Taiwan Day Festival, the RI-Chinese Dragon Boat Races, SAM’s Fest, Mixed Magic Theatre and many more. These events engage thousands of people in the City’s creative and cultural life.
PAWTUCKET, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Cheesecakes#Pumpkin#Cream Cheese#Food Drink
Transportation Today News

Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
PAWTUCKET, RI
iheart.com

Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies

(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Updated Drought Monitor: Improvements for many

PROVIDNECE, R.I. (WLNE) — After torrential, flooding rain impacted parts of the area on Monday, improvements can be seen in this week’s Drought Monitor update. The highest rainfall totals were seen in Providence County and that is where the area has gone from extreme drought conditions down to severe and even down to moderate drought conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy