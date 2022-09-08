ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The woofers
2d ago

Automobile deaths surged to a new high of 43 thousand too, but we're not hearing about that for some reason. Oh yeah, it doesn't fit the agenda.

Matthew S
2d ago

How’s that “Defund” movement going? Kinda what happens when cops can’t and prosecutors / judges won’t do their jobs. Word is out and criminals are running the streets. Even if you decide to clamp down on crime now, it’s too late. The idiotic Progressive experiment not only failed but got a lot of people killed in the process. Well done Democrat voters.

Rob c
2d ago

Remove suicide from the statistics and get an accurate report, also report the true statistics about how many crimes are by legal gun owners versus illegal gun holders! Then go after the criminals and stop harassing ordinary gun owners!

NBC News

U.S. traffic deaths hit 20-year high in early 2022

U.S. traffic deaths jumped in early 2022 to hit a 20-year high, federal transportation officials announced Wednesday. More than 9,500 people were killed in traffic crashes within the first three months of the year, early estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed. The figure represents the highest number of first-quarter fatalities since 2002, the NHTSA said.
bloomberglaw.com

California’s New ‘Bounty-Hunter’ Gun Law

On July 22, California enacted S.B. 1327—gun legislation explicitly modeled after Texas’ controversial “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill (S.B. 8) that is enforced exclusively through private actions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) previewed the law last December, after a majority of the US Supreme Court largely agreed...
Joel Eisenberg

The FBI List of 10 Most Dangerous Public Places in the U.S.

The annual list of dangerous public places has been largely consistent year-to-year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FBI.gov, CSPDailyNews.com, and Wikipedia.org.
24/7 Wall St.

These States Have The Worst Gun Laws

Gun Background Checks, a common proxy used to measure gun sales, reached 18 million through July of 2022. That figure is down substantially, by roughly 27%, compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is challenging in the […]
CBS Chicago

Dealers rush to sell ghost guns before new rules take effect

With just days remaining until new federal rules will effectively ban so-called ghost guns on Aug. 24, many companies are scrambling to sell parts needed to make the largely untraceable firearms — and gun enthusiasts continue to build them.In April, President Joe Biden announced new regulations that will treat ghost guns — which can be made from parts bought online or with 3D printers — like any other firearms sold in the U.S.Typical firearms must include a serial number that lets law enforcement trace them if they're used in a crime, but ghost guns don't have serial numbers. Also, anyone...
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many Guns Were Sold in Each State So Far This Year

The debate over gun rights, gun regulations, and gun sales has raged for decades. The number of mass shootings that occur almost daily make these tragedies part of the American societal landscape. Extraordinarily, according to the Gun Violence Archive, gun deaths have reached 26,874 this year. The number of mass shootings has hit 450.  There […]
The Trace

Ghost Gun Dealers Race to Offload Inventory Ahead of New Federal Rules

Retailers of ghost gun parts are holding fire sales on the eve of new federal rule meant to curb the proliferation of homemade, untraceable weapons. The new regulations from the Biden administration, which go into effect on August 24, will require that all parts used to manufacture ghost guns are serialized and that purchasers undergo a background check. While the rule will regulate all future sales of ghost guns, it will not have an effect on the potentially millions of ghost gun kits that are already in circulation.
americanmilitarynews.com

FBI secretly pressured Americans into signing away gun rights

The FBI pressured Americans into signing away their Second Amendment rights to own, purchase or use guns, internal documents and communications obtained by the gun rights group Gun Owners of America (GOA) revealed this week. Through the Freedom of Information Act, GOA acquired the “NICS Indices Self-Submission Form,” which the...
The Trace

Americans Want Stricter Gun Laws — and to Own Guns

We’ve reported before about the pandemic gun surge, in which Americans bought more than 40 million guns in 2020 and 2021, and how it hints at growing concerns about crime and violence, even as many are calling for stricter gun control legislation. A new survey out this week, conducted by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, helps us fill in the bigger picture around those two seemingly conflicting trends.
Idaho Capital Sun

Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline

Oregon has joined California and Washington in opposing a project that would increase the amount of natural gas flowing from Canada to the West Coast. A 1,400-mile pipeline owned by Calgary-based TC Energy sends billions of cubic feet of natural gas to utilities supplying consumers in the Northwest and California each day. The pipeline runs […] The post Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
The Trace

Dealers Are Already Skirting Biden’s Ghost Gun Rule

Ghost gun dealers have already found ways around the Biden Administration’s effort to curb the sale of homemade, untraceable firearms. A rule that went into effect on August 24 requires sellers to serialize “ready to build” ghost gun kits and conduct background checks on prospective buyers. As The Trace and CBS News reported, the impending regulation from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives prompted a fire sale of kits from dealers looking to offload their inventories. Now that the rule is in effect, sellers are simply offering ghost gun parts for sale individually.
Daily Mail

Southern states like Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama named least healthy in the US - while residents of Washington, Massachusetts and Utah are considered the best off, report finds

Southern states are the least healthy in America, according to a new report. NiceRx, and online pharmacy platform, gathered data on obesity, smoking rates, exercise levels and diet from 49 of 50 states, and used data to generate a 'health score' for each that rates the overall health of each state from zero to ten.
The Trace

The Trace

