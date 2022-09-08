Read full article on original website
PICTURED: Three teenage girls who robbed two male street vendors at knifepoint and are terrorizing NYC neighborhood as cops offer $3,500 reward
Three teenage girls allegedly robbed two male vendors at knifepoint in New York City and told them to 'go back to Mexico.'. The girls, who appear to be in their teens, reportedly robbed two vendors, 37 and 38, in a parking lot around 3.30pm on August 12 on River Avenue and East 157th Street in the Bronx, near Yankee Stadium.
First arrest in NYC gang war killings that prompted gruesome murder of nail salon owner found in burning car
A teenage suspect was extradited from West Virginia back to New York City, where he’s been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man whose brutal shooting death sparked a string of events that led to the gruesome gang slayings of a young nail salon owner and her ex-college basketball friend found in a burning car.
Pallbearer on the Run Fatally Shot by Cops at Dad’s Funeral
A man attending a West Virginia funeral service for his father this week was shot dead by law enforcement just after helping his fellow pallbearers place the casket in a hearse. The U.S. States Marshal Service said the man, who has not been identified by law enforcement, had an active warrant out for his arrest, though it was not clear on what charges. When local police and U.S. Marshals tried to take him into custody, they said, he pulled a gun, prompting officers to fire back and kill him. A woman who identified herself as the aunt of the man...
Mother Killed Two Young Daughters, Police Say
Officers first received reports about two dead toddlers from a hospital, where 29-year-old Launice Shanique Battle was later arrested.
Fifteen-year-old boy shot dead after fistfight with masked thieves in Brooklyn park
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot by a masked gunman during an after-school brawl in a crowded Brooklyn park on Wednesday, police say.Unique Smith was approached by two “high school-age” suspects as he sat on a bench with two female friends in McLaughlin Park at about 1.45pm, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig told a press conference on Wednesday.The Brooklyn Laboratory Charter Schools student exchanged words with the two mask-wearing suspects and a fist-fight ensued. One then pulled out a gun and shot Smith once in the abdomen, Mr Essig said.He was taken to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital...
Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens
A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
NYPD Officer Punches Woman in the Face During Arrest
NYPD is getting dragged on social media due to a viral video of a cop slugging a woman square in the face, leaving her down for the count. The brutal incident reportedly went down Aug. 12 in Harlem, but the video's just now circulating online -- and it shows a group of officers in the middle of a crowd. NYPD says they were attempting to arrest a man in connection with an attempted murder.
Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter posts boyfriend's $1m bond in NYC in hit-and-run case
EXCLUSIVE: Notorious B.IG.’s daughter posted her boyfriend's $1 million bond Wednesday after he was arrested in a hit-and-run that injured three people, including a mother and her toddler, Fox News has learned. T’yanna Wallace’s longtime beau, Tyshawn Baldwin, with whom she shares in infant daughter, allegedly fled cops Aug....
3rd teen busted in 'anti-white' attack on Queens bus, allegedly threatened to 'bury' woman in cemetery
A 19-year-old girl who told a 57-year-old woman that she “hates white people” before beating her aboard a Queens MTA bus last month has been charged with hate crimes and other crimes, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Tuesday.
Plainclothes officers in West Virginia interrupted a funeral by killing a pallbearer as he was mid-embrace — and seconds after placing his father's casket in the hearse: report
When the two officers fired, Jason Arnie Owens' blood sprayed around and caked his 18-year-old son at a funeral proceeding, per The Washington Post.
Cops Said She Hung Herself With Her Underwear in Jail. Her Family Says She Was Murdered.
A 30-year-old woman from a small town in the state of Oaxaca was arrested last week by local police officers and found dead five hours later in her jail cell. Abigail Hay Urrutia was arrested in the town of Salina Cruz by a group of local police officers after having a discussion with her boyfriend that, allegedly, turned physical.
Video Appears to Show Suspect in Death of Tenn. Teacher Eliza Fletcher Cleaning SUV Hours After Abduction
Eliza Fletcher was forced into a vehicle while jogging near the University of Memphis at about 4:20 a.m. last Friday, police say Before the body of missing Tennessee schoolteacher Eliza Fletcher was found on Monday, the suspect in her death was seen on video cleaning out the vehicle he allegedly used to kidnap her. Fletcher's body was discovered approximately seven miles from where the 34-year-old mom of two was seen on surveillance video allegedly being forced into a dark-colored GMC Terrain SUV. Surveillance footage obtained by WREG shows a black SUV pulling...
NYPD Under Fire After Officer Appears To Punch Woman & Knock Her To Ground
According to reports, the officer, identified as Kendo Kinsey, allegedly punched 19-year-old Tamani Crum after she slapped him.
Cops Arrest Hubby Who Allegedly Ordered Hit on His Wife That Left Two Dead
A husband, his cousin, and a woman are behind bars in Tampa, Florida, for allegedly collaborating to kill his wife and an ex-boyfriend as part of an elaborate framing plot, state authorities say.Cornelio Negrete Jr., 28, is the husband arrested. He was taken into custody on Tuesday, nearly a month after his wife and mother of three, 22-year-old Erica Negrete, was shot to death in front of a home they shared on July 18.It turns out Cornelio, who claimed to be shot that day but survived, was the one who allegedly ordered the hit, helping kill his wife while trying...
Memphis mom, 1-year-old abducted outside Target at midday; police hunt suspects
The hunt is on as Memphis Police search for two suspects involved in the abduction and robbery of a mother and her 1-year-old this week. The victims' names have not been released, but, according to a Facebook post by the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a call after a mother and her child were released from a harrowing robbery scheme this week.
Brute, 28, is released by NYC judge after 'mutilating and killing man, 49, with a knife near Times Square' - despite woke DA's pleas to KEEP him in jail
An accused murderer who 'mutilated' his victim in a vicious Manhattan knife fight has been released from Rikers Island on bail less than a day after the killing, despite prosecutors' pleas. Jesus Ramirez, 28, bumped into Guarionex Torres, 49, in Times Square, and the pair began fighting near the Port...
Power-hungry mobster stands trial for murder of his own Bonnano and Lucchese-linked father, 71, for control of $45m empire: Paid Bloods gangster $200,000 for hit at McDonald's DriveThru
The son of a Lucchese and Bonanno mobster is standing trial for allegedly hiring a Bloods gang member to assassinate his father to gain control of his $45m real estate empire. Prosecutors alleged Anthony Zottola Sr. hired a Bloods gang-member to shoot and kill his father, Sylvester 'Sally Daz' Zottola, 71, outside a McDonald's in the Bronx in 2018, the New York Post reported.
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jason Arnie Owens helped carry his father’s casket to the hearse, then turned to embrace a relative. He never made it to the cemetery. As mourners gathered outside a northern West Virginia funeral home on Aug. 24, two plainclothes officers with a fugitive warrant swooped in from separate vehicles, called Owens’ name and shot him dead, spattering his 18-year-old son’s shirt with blood as horrified loved ones looked.
Brooklyn man is crushed to death by garbage compactor after climbing into chute
A homeless man was found dead inside the chute of a garbage compactor of a Brooklyn building apartment. The man was captured in surveillance video climbing into the compactor inside the Medgar Evers apartments in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. The Daily News identified the man as fifty-one-year-old David Lester, a homeless man known in the community. Police responded to the 911 call of a rescue shortly before 4am on 12 August, the NYPD said in a statement to The Independent. When they arrived at the building, officers found the man within the garbage compactor on the first floor of the...
Woman Punched By NYPD Officer, Then She’s Hit With Charges
A video showing an NYPD officer punching a woman to the ground in Harlem on Tuesday has gone viral, stirring outrage among members of the community and other activists. Tamani Crum, 19, is still in police custody as she was arrested for assaulting the officer in question prior to the punch. The post Woman Punched By NYPD Officer, Then She’s Hit With Charges appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
