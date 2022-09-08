Read full article on original website
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyBraintree, MA
You're Invited! Spooky "Psychic Fair & Bazaar" Will Be Hosted at a Haunted HotelDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts ResidentsDianna CarneyMendon, MA
nerej.com
Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal sells 91 Atwells Ave. in Providence, RI for $550,000
Providence, RI 91 Atwells Ave. was represented and sold by Thomas Sweeney, SIOR of Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal. The property was formerly the Bradford Press that had been functioning out of that location since 1942. The property was purchased by a neighboring owner for $550,000. The buyers were represented by Jonathan Weinstein of Strive Realty.
fallriverreporter.com
Paving begins at Swansea Mall property as ECRs with Walmart allows “Shoppes at Swansea” to begin marketing efforts
With negotiations finalized with Walmart, plans are taking shape at the former Swansea Mall property. According to one of the owners of the property, Dick Anagnost, the group has finalized negotiations with Walmart and the ECRs have been recorded allowing “Shoppes at Swansea” to begin their marketing efforts.
independentri.com
Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
Layoffs, furloughs hit Family Health Center of Worcester; branches outside city closed
WORCESTER — The Family Health Center of Worcester has laid off 35 workers, furloughed 15 and has closed branches in Southbridge and Webster. The Queen Street agency, which provides care for income-eligible patients, has been dealing with financial hardships, as well as a malware attack, according to CEO Louis Brady.
Here's the beef: Developer plans 9-story building at old Fairway site on Grafton Street
WORCESTER — A Boston developer is looking to convert the site of a once-iconic Grafton Street business into a nine-story housing and commercial building. Plans to demolish the former Fairway Beef building at 44 Grafton St., presented by AKROS Development, are scheduled to go before the city Zoning Board of Appeals Monday.
Valley Breeze
BVT Athletic Department to hold benefit yard sale
UPTON, Mass. – The Blackstone Valley Tech Athletic Department will host a large yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the school’s parking lot at 65 Pleasant St. The rain or shine event is open to the public from 8 a.m. to noon. Those interested in participating as...
nrinow.news
The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island
Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
Remembering the local victims of 9/11
Sunday marks 21 years since the U.S. was the target of a coordinated terrorist attack that killed thousands, including several people from Southern New England.
Valley Breeze
St. Joseph Seniors announces celebrations, winners
WOONSOCKET – The St. Joseph Senior Group has announced the winners from its Aug. 9 meeting. Celebrating birthdays in August were Lucille Langevin, Gai Laplume, Shirley Levitre, Lucien Larue, Bernie Gamache, Lorraine Cournoyer, Gino Orazi, John Lariviere, Connie Roy, and Marjorie Mineau.
Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor
FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
Valley Breeze
N.S. resident grows 43-inch cucumber in home garden
NORTH SMITHFIELD – When Jim Petrou planted a cucumber seed in his garden, he wasn’t expecting what would eventually come out of the ground. “Last year, they weren’t as big, but this one started growing like crazy,” said Petrou of his cucumber that nearly broke a world record.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months
With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
Yankee Candle Owner’s Massachusetts Estate for Sale Has Arcade, Indoor Water Park, Bowling Alley, Golf Course
It's truly a sprawling western Massachusetts estate on over 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space, and eight structures total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this $23,000 million compound is in Leverett at 113 Juggler Meadow Road according to Boston Magazine, and listed by Johnny Hatem, Jr of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
Town-Wide Yard Sale in Acushnet Features Close to 100 Homes This Year
Acushnet will be buzzing as two popular events unfold, both with the same goal of bringing the community together. While the Apple Peach Festival celebrates its 41st year, a town-wide yard sale will be attracting thrifty shoppers to the SouthCoast on September 10th and 11th. The Unofficial Tradition of Acushnet.
Valley Breeze
North Smithfield family displaced by fire
NORTH SMITHFIELD – On Friday, Aug. 26, Payton Guilman was home alone. Both of her parents were at work as she went about her normal routine on a summer day, which included waking up late and taking the dogs out. Her mother, Christine Guilman, works at a local urgent care on Eddie Dowling Highway, while her father, Isiah Guilman, works as a mechanic for Homecare Auto. Guilman also has two younger siblings who were not home at the time.
Valley Breeze
Slaterettes fundraiser set for Sept. 9
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Slaterettes Girls’ and Women’s Baseball League will be hosting a bingo fundraiser for their travel teams on Friday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m., at the Brightridge Club, 59 Brightridge Ave., East Providence. The event will include food, a cash bar, door prizes and...
ABC6.com
Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
Valley Breeze
Woonsocket Rotary will hold annual clothing drive Sept. 24
WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket Rotary will be holding its annual clothing drive on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations will be accepted at two Woonsocket locations, Radio Station WNRI, 786 Diamond Hill Road and Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1409 Park Ave. Woonsocket Rotary is seeking donations...
Valley Breeze
Marcel G. Tardif – North Smithfield
Marcel G. Tardif, 87, of North Smithfield, died Sept. 5, 2022 in Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of Donna M. (Schwarz) Tardif, whom he married Aug. 16, 1975. Born in Lewiston, Maine, he was the son of the late George and Leonida (McKeone) Tardif.
Valley Breeze
Sr. Katherine Prince, FMM (M.M. Terence) – North Providence
Sr. Katherine was born in Boston on June 19, 1934, to parents who were originally from Ireland, she also had a brother, 10 years her senior. The family were active Catholics and when Katherine was in High School, she volunteered both at St. Elizabeth and Kennedy Memorial Hospitals.
