Woonsocket, RI

independentri.com

Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Valley Breeze

BVT Athletic Department to hold benefit yard sale

UPTON, Mass. – The Blackstone Valley Tech Athletic Department will host a large yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the school’s parking lot at 65 Pleasant St. The rain or shine event is open to the public from 8 a.m. to noon. Those interested in participating as...
UPTON, MA
nrinow.news

The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island

Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Valley Breeze

St. Joseph Seniors announces celebrations, winners

WOONSOCKET – The St. Joseph Senior Group has announced the winners from its Aug. 9 meeting. Celebrating birthdays in August were Lucille Langevin, Gai Laplume, Shirley Levitre, Lucien Larue, Bernie Gamache, Lorraine Cournoyer, Gino Orazi, John Lariviere, Connie Roy, and Marjorie Mineau.
WOONSOCKET, RI
FUN 107

Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor

FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Valley Breeze

N.S. resident grows 43-inch cucumber in home garden

NORTH SMITHFIELD – When Jim Petrou planted a cucumber seed in his garden, he wasn’t expecting what would eventually come out of the ground. “Last year, they weren’t as big, but this one started growing like crazy,” said Petrou of his cucumber that nearly broke a world record.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
wastetodaymagazine.com

Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months

With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
TIVERTON, RI
Q97.9

Yankee Candle Owner’s Massachusetts Estate for Sale Has Arcade, Indoor Water Park, Bowling Alley, Golf Course

It's truly a sprawling western Massachusetts estate on over 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space, and eight structures total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this $23,000 million compound is in Leverett at 113 Juggler Meadow Road according to Boston Magazine, and listed by Johnny Hatem, Jr of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
LEVERETT, MA
Valley Breeze

North Smithfield family displaced by fire

NORTH SMITHFIELD – On Friday, Aug. 26, Payton Guilman was home alone. Both of her parents were at work as she went about her normal routine on a summer day, which included waking up late and taking the dogs out. Her mother, Christine Guilman, works at a local urgent care on Eddie Dowling Highway, while her father, Isiah Guilman, works as a mechanic for Homecare Auto. Guilman also has two younger siblings who were not home at the time.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Slaterettes fundraiser set for Sept. 9

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Slaterettes Girls’ and Women’s Baseball League will be hosting a bingo fundraiser for their travel teams on Friday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m., at the Brightridge Club, 59 Brightridge Ave., East Providence. The event will include food, a cash bar, door prizes and...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Woonsocket Rotary will hold annual clothing drive Sept. 24

WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket Rotary will be holding its annual clothing drive on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations will be accepted at two Woonsocket locations, Radio Station WNRI, 786 Diamond Hill Road and Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1409 Park Ave. Woonsocket Rotary is seeking donations...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Marcel G. Tardif – North Smithfield

Marcel G. Tardif, 87, of North Smithfield, died Sept. 5, 2022 in Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of Donna M. (Schwarz) Tardif, whom he married Aug. 16, 1975. Born in Lewiston, Maine, he was the son of the late George and Leonida (McKeone) Tardif.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Sr. Katherine Prince, FMM (M.M. Terence) – North Providence

Sr. Katherine was born in Boston on June 19, 1934, to parents who were originally from Ireland, she also had a brother, 10 years her senior. The family were active Catholics and when Katherine was in High School, she volunteered both at St. Elizabeth and Kennedy Memorial Hospitals.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI

