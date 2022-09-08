Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Des Moines Hoover survives taut tilt with Sioux City S.C. West 35-33
Des Moines Hoover topped Sioux City S.C. West 35-33 in a tough tilt during this Iowa football game. Last season, Sioux City S.C. West and Des Moines Hoover squared off with September 10, 2021 at Sioux City West last season. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City North vs Des Moines North football highlights
Sioux City North plays Des Moines North in football action Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Sioux City Journal
Newell-Fonda rolls like thunder over Correctionville River Valley 48-6
Newell-Fonda controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-6 win against Correctionville River Valley in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9. Last season, Newell-Fonda and Correctionville River Valley faced off on September 10, 2021 at Newell-Fonda High School. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief...
Sioux City Journal
$100,000 lottery prize goes to Sioux City woman
Tina Coop won the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Moe’s Mart, 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office. The $100,000 Mega...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Floyd Boulevard speed camera
Traffic moves past a speed camera kiosk located in the 3000 of Floyd Boulevard. Sioux City Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jeremy McClure says the number of accidents have been reduced since the speed camera, and another on Hamilton Boulevard, have been installed.
Sioux City Journal
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $599,950
Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bath home in Whispering Creek that is better than new. With most of the tax abatement left on this one, why build? The modern, fresh curb appeal of this home sets it apart from all of the others!! Step inside and you will be wowed by the light, bright open concept that features a flex space for dining area or office, large living room with huge windows, a gorgeous fireplace and a large open kitchen with modern cabinets and quartz counters. Behind the kitchen you’ll realize just how practical and functional the floorplan is!! This area features large modern custom drop zone, a half bath and a large pantry with 2 built in desk and charging spaces for the busy family. Upstairs there are 4 large bedrooms, one being an en~suite with its own 3/4 bath, a large laundry room, an extra large main bath and an amazing master suite with full glass shower, and a large master closet with custom built ins!! The basement is freshly finished with a large open family room, game area, bar, and tons of storage!! Some of the other features are high efficiency hvac, covered patio, beautiful landscaping, modern trimless door casings, large 3 stall garage, sprinkler system, and the black stainless appliances stay!!! The level of detail and cleanliness will amaze you!! Why build when you have this quality available with no delays, no cost overruns and no frustration!!!!!!!
Sioux City Journal
Spencer chalks up convincing victory over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 31-7
Spencer flexed its muscle and floored Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 31-7 on September 9 in Iowa football. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter. The Tigers' offense jumped in front for a 17-7 lead over the Crusaders...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City police make arrest in downtown handgun discharge incident
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Police arrested a man in connection with a handgun that was discharged in downtown Sioux City on Aug. 28. The dispute was over a love interest between the two men, according to the Sioux City Police Department. Rico M. Willis of Sioux City has...
Sioux City Journal
Record fall enrollment for Northwestern College in Orange City and Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon
Two Siouxland colleges have reported record fall enrollments this week. On Thursday morning, Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa announced it had set a record for students enrolled for a fourth-straight year while Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, Iowa touted the largest student body dating back to its 1966 founding.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: In homecoming game, Sioux City North football best Des Moines North; South Sioux picks up first win in blowout
SIOUX CITY — The North High School football team made its homecoming a memorable one. The Stars (2-1) defeated Des Moines North 45-22, bouncing back from a loss last week to East. Dayton Harrell got the scoring started on a short touchdown run with 7 minutes, 16 seconds left...
Sioux City Journal
Second fatality announced in vehicle crash on Highway 20, names released
SIOUX CITY — On Thursday morning, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office released the names of two victims involved in a deadly crash on Highway 20 and Lee Avenue. Tuesday afternoon, Gerald and Sally Forch, of Kingsley, Iowa, drove onto Highway 20 traveling southbound from Lee Avenue and were struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 20. Both Gerald and Sally Forch were extricated from their car by Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews who responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m.
Sioux City Journal
REVIEW: Charlie Berens wins over Sioux City audience with Wisconsin wit
Siouxlanders got a crash course in all things Wisconsin Friday night and, along the way, comedian Charlie Berens managed to get a jab in at all teams not-the-Packers. Known as the creator of the “Manitowoc Minute,” a series of YouTube videos that point up the quirks of Wisconsinites and Midwesterners, Berens spent a good amount of his opening at the Orpheum Theatre just riffing with audience members. “Don’t you wish when you come to a comedy show the comedian would have material?” he asked.
Sioux City Journal
Harlan scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-14
Harlan jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-14 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High on September 9 in Iowa football action. The first quarter gave Harlan a 21-0 lead over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored. The gap...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City North High School now has its 2022 homecoming court
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City North High School has named its 2022 Homecoming Court. On Friday, Jared Magana, son of Phung Pham and Martin Magana, and Areli Ruiz-Ramirez, daughter of Olivia Ramirez, were named North High School’s king and queen. Additional senior attendants for queen included Keera Adajar,...
Sioux City Journal
Bishop Heelan grad John Harty will be Cy-Hawk honorary captain
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former University of Iowa defensive lineman John Harty will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts Iowa State in an Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series matchup on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on BTN.
Sioux City Journal
SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL CAPSULES: LCC defends undefeated record in home opener, West Sioux heads to Central Lyon
The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears play their first home football game of the season Friday night against Plainview. Both teams are 2-0 heading into action Friday in Laurel, Nebraska. The Bears have wins over Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Wisner-Pilger. Plainview has wins over Winside and Hartington-Newcastle. Last week against Wisner-Pilger, L-C-C...
Sioux City Journal
East's senior passing duo shines in win over Le Mars
SIOUX CITY – It was clear who East quarterback Cole Ritchie was looking for on passing downs on Thursday night, but Le Mars wasn’t able to stop it. While Ritchie and senior teammate Kelynn Jacobsen connected on one touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of a 52-17 win at Elwood Olsen Stadium over the Bulldogs, their connection was stronger than ever throughout the night.
Sioux City Journal
While investigating fatal shooting, authorities find marijuana grow operation near Wisner, Nebraska
WISNER, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the Wednesday shooting death of a man at a rural Wisner residence, where authorities also found a marijuana grow operation. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the incident at approximately 7:15 p.m. at a residence in the 300...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City country performer Dane Louis to play Anthem free concert
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City native Dane Louis will perform a free concert at 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. With a sound compared to John Mellencamp and Eric Church, Louis has been the opening act for countless country stars who've appeared at Anthem or Hard Rock's Battery Park over the past few years.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Being in the first class to graduate from North High School was scary and exciting at the same time
Kim Linafelter, a Class of 1973 graduate of Sioux City North High School talks about being in the first class that graduated from the school after the Sioux City Community School district opened North, West and East high schools in fall 1972. Linafelter previously attended Leeds High School.
