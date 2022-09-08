Read full article on original website
Related
Fatal crash involving multiple cars temporarily shuts down part of Interstate 77 in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Part of Interstate 77 in York County was closed Sunday morning due to a crash involving multiple cars and deaths, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened on the York and Chester County line. All lanes on 1-77 were opened back...
Raleigh News & Observer
Let this 6-year-old boy’s life be a lesson for all NC drivers
On Sept. 6, one of two drivers was sentenced to prison for her role in a 2021 car race that ended in a fiery crash on a Gaston County road and the death of a 6-year-old Liam Lagunas. The Charlotte Observer reported that on June 26, 2021, Gracie Eaves was...
WBTV
Firefighters investigating east Charlotte house fire that was intentionally set
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a large house fire that was intentionally set on Saturday night. The fire took place in a home on Commonwealth Avenue in east Charlotte around 10 p.m. on Saturday. Officials say it took 30 firefighters to control the fire in 20...
1 person killed in fiery crash in York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in western York County that left one person dead on Friday evening. Troopers responded to the crash along Smithford Road, about five miles west of Hickory Grove in York County around 5:20 p.m. The driver of a 2007 Ford Escape was found at the scene and pronounced dead, troopers confirmed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted on walking trail in Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a walking trail in Matthews on Sunday morning. According to the Matthews Police Department, the incident happened in the early morning hours on Crestdale Heritage Trail in the area of Club View Lane.
Deputies searching for 13-year-old who ran away from home in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 13-year-old who they say ran away from home. Deputies said Trenton Blanton ran away from his home on Oxford Place Drive in Fort Mill on the morning of Sept. 9. Blanton was last seen around...
Driver dies after crash in western York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY — A driver is dead after a fiery crash in western York County on Friday afternoon, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. After 5 p.m., a 2007 Ford Escape driving east on Smithford Road -- five miles west of Hickory Grove -- went off the right side of the road and hit a tree before catching fire, troopers said.
fox46.com
One killed in single-vehicle York County collision: SCHP
HICKORY GROVE, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle York County collision Friday evening, according to SCHP. The crash occurred around 5:20 p.m. on Smithford Road in Hickory Grove. Troopers say a 2007 Ford Escape was traveling east, traveled off the right side of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman fights off broad-daylight rape attempt near NC park, suspect on the run, police say
The suspect may have injuries to his face and arms from struggling with the victim, police said.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots September 10th
The Gaston County mugshots for Saturday, September 10th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
FOX Carolina
Crash shut down highway in Cherokee County on Saturday morning
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Emergency Management announced that Highway 221 was shut down on Saturday morning following a crash involving two tractor trailers and a pickup truck. Officials said the crash happened along Highway 221 between Studebaker Road and Keg Town Mill Road. According to officials,...
WBTV
One killed in Gaston County dump truck crash
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a dump truck accident on Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says. The NCDPS says they are on scene for the single-vehicle crash. A driver of a dump truck crashed on Alexis High Shoals Road and died. More information...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Silver Alert canceled for 84-year-old missing Stanly County man
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been canceled for an 84-year-old who was reported missing in Stanly County. Authorities said Calvin Junior Trull was last seen on Oak Road in Norwood. He is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment. Around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, the NC...
fox46.com
1 person injured in crash involving utility pole in north Charlotte: Medic
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was injured in a crash involving a utility pole late Thursday night in north Charlotte, according to Medic. The accident happened along Sugar Creek Road at David Cox Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. The area is currently closed. Authorities...
WBTV
Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released
Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on the Campbell Creek Greenway in Southeast Charlotte. People in the Carolinas react to death of Queen Elizabeth II. Updated: 10 minutes ago. WBTV went to Big Ben Pub, a local English bar and restaurant to talk...
WBTV
Chesterfield, S.C. missing man found dead, investigation underway
Expert unveils Find Fast Facts (FFF), a resource that helps find better information on voting-related matters. Millions remember the victims of the attack on September 9, 2001. District sets date for students to return to West Rowan Middle School. Updated: 7 hours ago. District officials said students at West Rowan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Niner Times
Concord Mills mall shooting
The Concord police confirmed that two men were arrested and one man shot during a chase inside the Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Police responded to a report of three men who stole credit cards inside the mall. When approached by the police, the three men started running. The police chased them through the mall and into a construction area within the mall.
WBTV
CMPD: Man turns himself in for July homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in for the homicide of Dymonte Latrell Hall in July. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Dallas Brand Jr. turned himself in Sept. 8, weeks after the first suspect was arrested. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old]. Brand was...
WBTV
Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Hudson
HUDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in Hudson. Hudson Police say they were responding to a 911 hangup around 5:30 a.m. at a home off Eastview Street. A press release issued after the shooting said an altercation ensued that resulted in an...
Comments / 0