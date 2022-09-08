ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

1 person killed in fiery crash in York County, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in western York County that left one person dead on Friday evening. Troopers responded to the crash along Smithford Road, about five miles west of Hickory Grove in York County around 5:20 p.m. The driver of a 2007 Ford Escape was found at the scene and pronounced dead, troopers confirmed.
fox46.com

One killed in single-vehicle York County collision: SCHP

HICKORY GROVE, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle York County collision Friday evening, according to SCHP. The crash occurred around 5:20 p.m. on Smithford Road in Hickory Grove. Troopers say a 2007 Ford Escape was traveling east, traveled off the right side of...
FOX Carolina

Crash shut down highway in Cherokee County on Saturday morning

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Emergency Management announced that Highway 221 was shut down on Saturday morning following a crash involving two tractor trailers and a pickup truck. Officials said the crash happened along Highway 221 between Studebaker Road and Keg Town Mill Road. According to officials,...
WBTV

One killed in Gaston County dump truck crash

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a dump truck accident on Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says. The NCDPS says they are on scene for the single-vehicle crash. A driver of a dump truck crashed on Alexis High Shoals Road and died. More information...
WBTV

Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released

People in the Carolinas react to death of Queen Elizabeth II.
WBTV

Chesterfield, S.C. missing man found dead, investigation underway

District sets date for students to return to West Rowan Middle School. District officials said students at West Rowan
Niner Times

Concord Mills mall shooting

The Concord police confirmed that two men were arrested and one man shot during a chase inside the Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Police responded to a report of three men who stole credit cards inside the mall. When approached by the police, the three men started running. The police chased them through the mall and into a construction area within the mall.
WBTV

CMPD: Man turns himself in for July homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in for the homicide of Dymonte Latrell Hall in July. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Dallas Brand Jr. turned himself in Sept. 8, weeks after the first suspect was arrested. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old]. Brand was...
WBTV

Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Hudson

HUDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in Hudson. Hudson Police say they were responding to a 911 hangup around 5:30 a.m. at a home off Eastview Street. A press release issued after the shooting said an altercation ensued that resulted in an...
