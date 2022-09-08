ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 2

Related
CBS DFW

Texas Democrats urge chairs to mobilize women on abortion rights, Republicans call it deflection

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. "It is so important to go register to vote," she said.The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone. "All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to...
TEXAS STATE
T. Ware

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border

Images reveal why the Texas Senator and border agents are stunned -Screenshot from Twitter. It outraged Texas Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. border agents when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed people do not walk across the border. After she made the statement, Senator Cruz invited her to Texas. He requested that she come see for herself. Jean-Pierre rejected the invitation, saying she was there in 2018, the New York Post reports.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Carrollton, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Kingwood, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Austin, TX
wbap.com

Beto O’Rourke Draws Big Crowd at Denton Rally

DENTON (WBAP/KLIF) – Democratic candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O’Rourke, made a campaign stop in Denton on Wednesday. The town hall style forum was held inside the Denton Civic Center and drew a large crowd. The Denton visit comes on the final week of O’Rourke’s 49 day drive across the state. O’Rourke held more than 70 events in over 65 counties.
DENTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Perry
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gilberto Hinojosa
Person
Kel Seliger
Person
Matthew Dowd
fox4news.com

Poll: Gov. Greg Abbott leads Beto O'Rourke in survey of likely voters

A new survey from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows that Gov. Greg Abbott holds a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in this November's race for governor. The 2022 Texas Trends Survey, done August 11-29, shows Abbott with a 49-42 advantage among likely voters. 7...
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

‘We’ve got to win’: Beto blasts Abbott’s inaction on guns

As students in Uvalde, TX, return to class for the first time since 19 children and two teachers were murdered at Robb Elementary School, some families again condemned Gov. Greg Abbott for not addressing gun safety. Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke discusses with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.Sept. 8, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Democratic Party#Election State#Democrats#Republicans#Gop#Democratic#The Texas Tribune#Patric
qrockonline.com

Pritzker Accuses Texas Gov. Of Being Uncooperative

Governor Pritzker is accusing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his office of being uncooperative in helping with the busloads of immigrants Abbott has sent to Chicago from Texas. Pritzker complained about a lack of communication between the two sides, calling what Abbott is doing “disgusting.” The Texas governor has been sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Click2Houston.com

Planned Parenthood maps strategy to protect abortion rights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Planned Parenthood leaders from 24 states gathered in California's capital Friday to begin work on a nationwide strategy to protect and strengthen access to abortion, a counteroffensive aimed at pushing back against restrictions that have emerged in more than half of the country after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy