psychologytoday.com
Employers Hold the Key to Eliminating Mental Health Stigma
The stigma experienced by many with mental health conditions has thankfully dissipated in parts of society because of the growing awareness of prevalent and available treatment; and that has led to people becoming more comfortable with seeking assistance. However, stigma remains a great concern, particularly within certain professions. For example, in professions such as law enforcement, airline pilots, and, yes, even health care, there is the fear that revealing symptoms associated with behavioral health could lead to a loss of on-the-job responsibilities.
‘My choices are limited’: over-50s turn to flatsharing in cost of living crisis
Marie, 53, shares a flat with her friend and their family. It’s noisy and cramped and she is desperate to move into her own place but she can’t. Rents are high in East Sussex, where she lives, and the property market is highly competitive, with estate agents prioritising dual-income families.
Travel nurses' gold rush is over. Now, some are joining other nurses in leaving the profession altogether.
Working as a travel nurse in the early days of the Covid pandemic was emotionally exhausting for Reese Brown — she was forced to leave her young daughter with her family as she moved from one gig to the next, and she watched too many of her intensive care patients die.
verywellmind.com
Is Depression a Disability?
Mental health struggles can be debilitating. However, mental health issues are still health concerns, and you deserve the right to get the support you need when healing. Since mental illness can be more challenging to spot than a physical ailment, it can sometimes be hard to qualify a psychiatric condition as something that requires disability support. Don’t let that stop you from getting help if you struggle to hold a job down due to depression.
Many 9/11 first responders still fighting for health benefits 21 years later
Thousands of first responders and workers who have suffered from health issues in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks are still fighting for health benefits and face a critical funding shortfall in a program designed to benefit them. "The 20 years after 9/11 decimated the responder community....
entrepreneursbreak.com
What to Expect When Moving into a Nursing Home
Are you or a loved one considering moving into a nursing home? It can be a daunting prospect, but it doesn’t have to be. Here are some tips about what to expect when making the move. A nursing home should feel like a home away from home. Imagine for...
Psychiatric nurse practitioners rising to fill mental health needs
While mental healthcare has become a full-blown crisis in the United States, a new study finds that psychiatric nurse practitioners are helping to fill the gap.
US News and World Report
At 988 Call Centers, Crisis Counselors Offer Empathy – and Juggle Limited Resources
On a Friday evening at a call center in southeastern Pennsylvania, Michael Colluccio stirred his hot tea, put on his headset, and started up his computer. The screen showed calls coming in to the suicide prevention lifeline from around the state. [. READ:. Study Shows Rising Demand for Mental Health...
BBC
Cost of living: Buckinghamshire Council asks 'affluent' residents to help others
An appeal fund has been started by a council asking its "affluent" residents to help others facing the cost of living crisis. Buckinghamshire Council said it was working with the charity Heart of Bucks and about £17,000 had been raised. Martin Tett, its Conservative leader, said the county had...
hippocraticpost.com
Communication support for carers this Alzheimer’s Month
Communication support for carers this Alzheimer’s Month: To mark this year’s Alzheimer’s Month (September), new research by Lottie has found over the last 12 months, more carers than ever before are seeking dementia communication support and advice online:. 100% increase in online searches for ‘communication care plan...
