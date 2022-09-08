Read full article on original website
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
Owner of Rottweiler that savaged girl, 7, in ‘horrendous’ dog attack is spared jail
The owner of a Rottweiler that savaged a seven-year-old girl who was saved by her hoodie has walked free from court.James Palmer, 31, was holding the dog on a lead and a harness when it launched itself at the little girl, leaving her with horrific facial injuries on 11 April last year.A court heard that the terrified girl had gone over to stroke the dog when it leapt up at her in Dent Close, Worcester.She was rushed to hospital, where she underwent extensive facial surgery to a gaping cheek wound and has been left scarred for life as a...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station
A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said.An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack.Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled.Can you help? A man raped a woman in bushes off Horton Rd in #Gloucester on Friday night. We need to speak to this man in connection with the incident. More details here: https://t.co/8hXnTJtCo0...
Four men arrested over tragic Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, released on bail after she was gunned down in her own home
FOUR men arrested after nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in her own home have today been bailed. Innocent Olivia, nine, was caught in the crossfire of an alleged “tit-for-tat” gang war in Liverpool on August 22. Cops probing Olivia's death today confirmed that all four suspects arrested...
Florida Man ‘Completely Severed’ 2-Year-Old Girl’s Spine After the Toddler’s Mother Broke Up with Him: Deputies
A Florida man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a toddler who suffered an extreme spinal injury this spring. Travis Ray Thompson, 24, stands accused of murder in the first degree while engaged in aggravated child abuse over the early May death of a 2-year-old girl who was left in his care.
Woman, 22, is found dead in hotel room as three men aged 26, 46 and 49 are arrested on suspicion of murder
Three men aged 26, 46, and 49 have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a Liverpool hotel. Merseyside Police were called to Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool's city centre at 6.37am on Saturday morning after 'concerns' were raised for a woman's safety - only to find the 22-year-old's body in a hotel room.
Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain
A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off
A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
Driver, 18, was allegedly filmed swerving violently and speeding in Snapchat video moments before crash that killed five teens - as his driving record is revealed and he's refused bail
A teenager who was allegedly driving a ute when it smashed into a tree, killing five of his mates, allegedly filmed Snapchat video of himself swerving over the road on his phone prior to the incident. Tyrell Edwards, 18, was refused bail on Thursday afternoon at Picton Local Court, hours...
CCTV is released of a man hunted by police after a woman in her 40s was raped by a stranger as she walked near Waitrose in Cheltenham
Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with a rape attack on a woman walking along a footpath in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, last month. The victim, a woman in her 40s, was found in a distressed state by a member of the public...
Fourth suspect is arrested over the murder of Ashley Dale: Police quiz woman, 48, over shooting of 28-year-old Liverpool council worker after three others were released on bail
A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of graduate council worker Ashley Dale. Merseyside Police have revealed a 48-year-old woman from St Helens has been taken in for questioning on suspicion of assisting an offender, and is the fourth person to be arrested. Ms Dale, 28,...
Devastated family pay tribute to charity worker, 26, who was raped and murdered: Relatives mourn 'bubbly young lady with the biggest heart' - after man, 51, was arrested over death
The family of Elizabeth McCann, who was murdered in Ashton-under-Lyne on Thurday, have paid tribute to the 'bubbly young lady' who had the 'biggest heart'. Lizzy McCann, 26 years, sadly died at a property on Manchester Road in the Ashton Under Lyne area on Thursday, August 25. Simon Goold, 51,...
20 killed after fuel tanker smashes into packed tourist bus and explodes in horror highway crash as driver flees scene
AT least 20 people have been killed after a packed tourist bus collided with a fuel tanker on a highway. The driver of the tanker reportedly fled the scene after the accident, while happened in the early hours of the morning. The was reportedly carrying varsol, a highly flammable liquid...
California Mom Pleading Guilty To Killing Seven-Year-Old Autistic Son Outside Las Vegas
Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, charged with strangling her seven-year-old autistic son to death outside Las Vegas last year, has agreed to plead guilty in his death and serve 28 years in prison. A California mom accused of strangling her seven-year-old autistic son to death and leaving his naked body on a...
Relief as missing 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her Bath home three days ago is found safe
There was widespread relief as a Bath teenager reported missing amid growing concerns for her welfare has been found safe, police announced. Ruby, 13, who had been missing for three days, vanished from her home in Bath on Tuesday, August 9. Officers had been very concerned for her welfare and...
Footage of drunken Benjamin Mendy dancing on nightclub table four days before he was charged with rape shown to jury
FOOTAGE of a drunken Benjamin Mendy dancing on a nightclub table four days before he was charged with rape was shown to a jury yesterday. The CCTV clip showed the £52million Manchester City defender bare-chested and with his trousers pulled down. It was played yesterday during cross-examination of a...
Ryanair stewardess, 36, dies in hospital after suffering serious head injuries when she was run over by 'drug driver' on her way home from airport
A Ryanair stewardess has tragically died in hospital after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by the Ford Focus vehicle last Monday while walking around half a mile from Liverpool's John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were...
Sheffield police officer charged with rape to appear in court
A Sheffield police officer who has been charged with two counts of rape will appear in court on Tuesday.Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021.South Yorkshire Police said Horrocks was based in its response team but he was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences, which relate to the same incident.I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the forceSuperintendent Delphine...
Actor Stephen Tompkinson, 56, will face trial next year after pleading not guilty to GBH in 'self defence' attack that 'left victim with a fractured skull and unable to work'
British actor Stephen Tompkinson is to face trial next year after appearing in court today and denying a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm. The 56-year-old, best known for playing on-screen detective Inspector Alan Banks in ITV crime drama series DCI Banks, now faces a jury trial due to start next May.
