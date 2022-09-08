How ‘Lost’ alum Matthew Fox found his way back to TV in ‘Last Light’

After more than a decade off TV, Matthew Fox is back.

The Pennsylvania native, best known for playing Jack Shephard in “Lost,” the surreal series about a group of people who survive a plane crash, is returning to the small screen 12 years later, starring in Peacock’s “ Last Light ” as a petrochemist suddenly tasked with figuring out why the global oil supply has vanished.

The decision to go back to TV didn’t come lightly for the 56-year-old actor, who earned a Golden Globe award and an Emmy nomination for his role in “Lost,” despite initial plans for Jack to appear only in the pilot.

Since “Lost” wrapped, Fox, who also co-starred in the original “Party of Five” series, has appeared in just a few projects, including the 2012 movie “Alex Cross,” the 2015 horror Western “Bone Tomahawk” and a West End play in 2011.

Now, he says, he knows returning to television was the right call.

“The core story was attractive to me, the timeliness, the macro picture and the backdrop against which its set, this oil crisis and this family being torn apart by this crisis and trying to reunite and be together again,” Fox told the Daily News of “Last Light,” which co-stars “Downton Abbey” alum Joanne Froggatt as his wife.

But behind the scenes, he had also been looking to get into executive producing, where he would have more control over the project than as just an actor, and to work more closely with his managing partner, William Choi, who also serves as an EP on the show.

“This came along and it fit the bill and I’m really happy that I jumped at the opportunity and got involved in it. The cast and the crew and everybody put so much time and effort and passion into it. It actually felt really amazing to act again,” Fox told The News.”I’m really pleased to have done it and it’s gotten me excited to do more.”