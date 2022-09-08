Pioneers' Garcia National Player Of Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tusculum University senior Brianna Garcia has been honored as the United Soccer Coaches Division II Women’s National Player of the Week for the week ending Sept. 4.

Garcia, a forward from Acworth, Georgia, scored two second-half goals to help the Pioneers rally for a 3-2 victory over West Alabama Friday afternoon. Garcia scored in 51st and 53rd minutes to erase a 2-1 halftime deficit, after assisting on a goal by Taylor Youmans just 1:58 into the match.

Entering the week, Garcia is tied for second in the South Atlantic Conference in both goals (four) and points (10) through three matches, and has scored a goal in each of the Pioneers’ three contests. Tusculum has opened the season with three straight wins for the first time since 2004.

The Pioneers, ranked eighth in the Southeast Region in the first United Soccer Coaches Division II poll of the season, will look to open the season with four consecutive wins for the first time since 2001 when they host Lenoir-Rhyne in their SAC opener at 5 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Field.

TRACK & FIELD Williams Named Coach

Robert T. Williams has been promoted to coach of the Tusculum University cross country and track & field programs announced Doug Jones, vice president of athletics and university initiatives.

Williams replaces longtime coach Cory Pratt, who stepped down this summer.

Williams, a native of Vicksburg, Mississippi, has served as an assistant coach on the TU staff the past two seasons and has mentored several Tusculum student-athletes to league, region and All-American honors.

In his two years as an assistant, Williams helped coach 16 All-South Atlantic Conference and 23 All-Southeast Region performances. Williams also mentored sprinter Widchard Guervil to All-America honors in both the 60 meters and 200 meters during the 2022 indoor track & field season and helped Zackary Nelson qualify for nationals in both the indoor and outdoor 400 meters in 2022.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Coach Williams experience to take over our program,” Jones said. “He is familiar with our current student-athletes and has been heavily involved in the recruiting process. I believe our student-athletes will benefit greatly from his leadership.”

Williams helped Tusculum rank among the top 10 teams in NCAA Division II in sprints in both indoor and outdoor track throughout the 2022 season, and for his efforts was recognized by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association as the Division II Southeast Region Men’s Assistant Coach of the Year for the 2022 indoor season.

“I am blessed to have an incredible opportunity to lead young student-athletes of character, determination and grit,” Williams said. “I welcome the challenge and chance to develop and guide this group of dedicated student-athletes.”

Williams boasts an extensive wealth of experience at the high school and club levels where he coached 71 state champions and 29 national champions.

He served as track & field coach at Millbrook High School in where he led the boys program to the 2020 North Carolina 4A Indoor State Championship, while the girls’ team posted a top-10 finish, its best showing in 10 years.

He was the assistant head coach at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School from 2013-2017 where he helped the Bulldogs to two Girls 4A Indoor State titles (2015, 2017) and a pair of Girls 4A Outdoor State championships (2013, 2015). The 2016 Southeast Raleigh Girls finished as 4A Indoor and Outdoor State finalists and the 2017 Boys squad finished runner-up at the 4A Indoor State Championship.

Williams also served on the coaching staff at Fuquay Varina High School from 2006-2011 where he mentored several individual state champions.

Since 2006, he has served as the associate head coach with the Carolina All-Stars Outdoor Track & Field Team. During his tenure with the program, the Carolina All-Stars have captured four Gold, 4 Silver and 6 Bronze national medals. In the Regional Medal Count, the All-Stars have capture 23 Gold, 24 Silver and 22 Bronze.

The State Medal Count is 35 Gold, 62 Silver and 42 Bronze.

The former standout sprinter competed at Texas A&M University and finished his career at Prairie View A&M University where he specialized in the 100 meter and 200 meter events.

Williams also has over 20 years of experience as a globally-renowned photojournalist and has worked with several Fortune 500 companies including Kodak.

He graduated from Prairie View A&M in 1987 with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in mathematics with a minor in Spanish.