ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Metro Atlanta restaurants supporting CURE Childhood Cancer with special events

By Collin Kelley
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zrd8Z_0hmnSQip00

Atlanta area restaurants are gearing up to support CURE Childhood Cancer this month.

Throughout September, which is National Childhood Awareness Month, multiple restaurants are planning to host sales and events to support the Georgia-based charity, according to a press release.

“At CURE, we know that research is the key to achieving significant progress in the fight against childhood cancer,” said Kristin Connor, Executive Director for CURE, in the release. “We are thrilled for the support and awareness that the restaurant efforts bring us to help in our mission to fund targeted research and support families.”

Below is a list of area restaurants and their activities in September to support CURE:

  • Bad Daddy Burger Bar , all locations: the restaurant will host a “Give Back” night on Tuesday, September 27 and will give a percentage of all sales to CURE. Bad Daddy has locations in Chamblee, Decatur, Roswell, Sandy Plains and Smyrna.
  • Cinnaholic: The Forum in Peachtree Corners location will offer a signature bun with percentage of sales going to CURE throughout September.
  • Instead of Flowers: This meal-delivery service will donate $1 to CURE for every order placed throughout the month of September.
  • Guac Y Margys: The restaurant will host a CURE Brunch event on Sunday, September 25 from noon to 3 p.m. and will donate a percentage of all sales during brunch to CURE. Guac Y Margys is located at 502 Amsterdam Avenue, Atlanta 30306.
  • Village Burger, all locations: All four Village Burger locations will have donation cards for customers to purchase. Customers can sign a $1 or $5 donation card to hang on the wall. Village Burger will also provide Coins4CURE jars at all registers. Village Burger locations are in Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Tucker, and Cumming.
  • Southern Baked Pie Company, all locations: All four Southern Baked Pies locations will offer a “Buy a Slice, Save a Life” promotion and will donate $1 dollar to CURE for each pie slice sold from Sept. 19-24. The locations will also have $1 and $5 donation cards for customers to purchase. Southern Baked Pie Company locations are in Buckhead, Alpharetta, Vinings and Gainesville.
  • Zunzi’s Howell Mill Road location: The restaurant will host its next Zunzifest! On Tuesday, Sept. 13. Zunzi’s will donate 26% of its sales to CURE Childhood Cancer that day.
  • Scream’n Nuts, Alpharetta: Throughout September, this donut and ice cream shop will donate a portion of sales for its special “Gold Ribbon” donut to CURE.
  • Peterbrooke Chocolatier, The Forum in Peachtree Corners location only: This chocolate shop will contribute a portion of sales from their special CURE chocolate ribbons and feature a Coins4Cure coin jar at their register throughout September.
  • Chick-fil-A at Avalon will donate 20% of sales on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 6-8 p.m. Restaurant diners who can show they have made a donation to CURE will receive a digital coupon for a free Chick-fil-A meal.
  • Dulce Gelato in Woodstock will host “Gelato for CURE” on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 2 –10 p.m. One hundred percent of all sales proceeds will go to CURE for the Open Arms Lunch Program.

The post Metro Atlanta restaurants supporting CURE Childhood Cancer with special events appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AccessAtlanta

7 underrated town squares in metro Atlanta to spend more time in

Around metro Atlanta, there are several charming town squares to visit and explore that you may have yet to discover. Town Squares are hidden gems in the heart of cities that bring the community together through dining, shopping, the arts and more. There’s one thing all town squares have in...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for Sept. 9-11

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 101 (and counting) underground dining events with 59 ITP and 42 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & […] The post Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for Sept. 9-11 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Alpharetta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Health
City
Alpharetta, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Lifestyle
Dunwoody, GA
Food & Drinks
City
Roswell, GA
City
Cumming, GA
City
Buckhead, GA
Cumming, GA
Health
Dunwoody, GA
Society
City
Chamblee, GA
City
Vinings, GA
Atlanta, GA
Society
City
Smyrna, GA
City
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Decatur, GA
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
State
Georgia State
City
Peachtree Corners, GA
Local
Georgia Society
City
Dunwoody, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Health
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Society
atlantafi.com

50+ Free And Cheap Things To Do In Atlanta

Atlanta, Georgia is one of the best places to visit if you’ve got some time on your hands. And having fun by visiting many of Atlanta’s best places shouldn’t cost you a lot of money. In fact, many of the top sites, venues and landmarks are free!
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Local nonprofit to celebrate ‘National CleanUp Day’

A local Atlanta nonprofit is hosting an event to celebrate “National CleanUp Day” on Sept. 17.  Clean Walks, a nonprofit that encourages residents to clean up their communities, is collaborating with Livable Buckhead to host a clean-up event from 9-10:30 a.m., according to a press release. Volunteers are asked to meet at 70 Lenox Pointe […] The post Local nonprofit to celebrate ‘National CleanUp Day’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
restaurantclicks.com

Live Music Restaurants in Atlanta for You to Check Out

Atlanta is the cultural hub of the south. I love checking out gallery openings, new plays, and concerts. Even better is when I get to enjoy a meal while I soak in some music. The best thing about Atlanta is that I will never run out of restaurants that feature stellar live music.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Metro Atlanta#Chocolate#Food Drink#Charity#Guac Y Margys
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best scenic day hikes to enjoy this fall from Atlanta

Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
ATLANTA, GA
gotodestinations.com

22 of the BEST Breakfast Spots in Atlanta

Often called “the most important meal of the day”, breakfast gives you the energy needed to get things done. Throughout the day, you need to replenish your glucose supply to help boost your energy levels and stimulate your brain. When you skip breakfast you are not giving the required nutrients that your body needs. As a result, you easily get tired and not be productive.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Eater

Four Atlanta Restaurant Openings You Might Have Missed

Owned by father and son Tony and David Lewis, Wylie and Rum recently opened as part of the renovation of 1950s-era commercial building 45 Moreland. Billed as a “Floribian” (Floridan and Caribbean) restaurant and rum bar, expect a menu of guava barbecue ribs, jerk chicken and rice plates, black and white soup, and handmade empanadas paired with rum cocktails like the Mai Tai and Hurricane. Wylie and Rum features a spacious dining room and bar and plenty of outside seating on the covered patio. Take a look at the menu below.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Concern deepens over ‘shocking’ Atlanta Medical Center closure announcement

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has sent a follow-up letter to Wellstar CEO Candice Saunders regarding the health system’s surprise announcement that it intends to close Atlanta Medical Center in November. The imminent closure of the Old Fourth Ward hospital, a fixture in the city for more than a century, is expected to create strain on […] The post Concern deepens over ‘shocking’ Atlanta Medical Center closure announcement appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

For one day only, the Waffle House Museum is open and free

Scattered, smothered and covered. By now, every Atlantan knows these words are synonymous with Waffle House. The iconic diner has been a staple of southern culture for generations. Its praises have been sung by culinary legends such as Anthony Bourdain, rapper 2 Chainz, Southern Living magazine and on the AMC show “Halt and Catch Fire.” In addition, the Bitter Southerner published “Waffle House Vistas,” a book celebrating the views from diner windows around the south. The original location is even registered on the Georgia Historical Society list of historic sites. And now, for the first time since 2019, you can visit the franchise’s original restaurant and museum for free at its open house event.
DECATUR, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation

MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
MARIETTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Taste of Buckhead to raise funds for childhood cancer research

The 17th annual Taste of Buckhead, Atlanta’s premier food and beverage tasting event, is set to return on Oct. 6. “Taste of Buckhead has always been an exciting event that showcases the best our community has to offer,” says Buckhead Business Association (BBA) president, Rizwan Peera. This annual event offers foodies unlimited samples of Buckhead’s […] The post Taste of Buckhead to raise funds for childhood cancer research appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
munaluchi

Royal Black Tie Wedding Serves Opulence in Atlanta, Georgia

Royal black tie wedding in Atlanta, Georgia serves opulence with extravagant decor, a lux cream & gold color story, and a private orchestra. Amanda & Sean’s royal wedding at the Four Season Hotel in Atlanta treated guests to a night of luxury! From being greeted at the elevator with champagne to being escorted into a grand ballroom draped in cream and gold silk, decorated with opulent floral arrangements of roses, calla lilies, and hydrangeas, and an aisle lined with romantic candles, their wedding was a stunning visual experience.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy