“The car has improved over the last events,” Mike Krack optimistic after Aston Martin’s decent run of results off late

SkySports
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver set to start Italian GP at back of the grid after Mercedes engine penalty
Mercedes are fitting a fourth engine - one more than is permitted in F1's rules - into Hamilton's car as a result of the damage his last engine suffered in his race-ending crash with Fernando Alonso at the Belgian GP. There was a 45G impact in that collision and Mercedes...
EXCLUSIVE: Mercedes consider Daniel Ricciardo as a long-term replacement for Lewis Hamilton - who is only under contract until 2023 - and could bring the Australian in as a reserve driver for next season
Mercedes are planning for a future without Lewis Hamilton – with Daniel Ricciardo under consideration to come in as his replacement in 2024. Hamilton is only signed up to the Silver Arrows until the end of next season, a few weeks short of his 39th birthday. The seven-time world...
ESPN
Carlos Sainz joins Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton on Italian GP grid penalty list
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will drop to the rear end of the grid for the Italian Grand Prix as he joined the growing list of drivers taking an engine change penalty. The nature of Monza's circuit, which features long straights and overtaking opportunities, is seen as a place where the impact of grid penalties on a driver's final result can be minimised.
SkySports
Italian GP: Max Verstappen fastest in final practice ahead as Mercedes remain off pace ahead of Monza qualifying
The Red Bull driver turned the tables on Ferrari, outpacing second-placed Charles Leclerc by more than 0.3s after the Italian team had topped both Friday sessions at its home race. Despite Verstappen's clear pace advantage, plenty of intrigue remains at Monza with the Dutchman one of several drivers facing grid...
FOX Sports
De Vries to make race debut as Albon out with appendicitis
MONZA, Italy (AP) — Nyck De Vries will make his Formula One race debut at the Italian Grand Prix after Williams driver Alex Albon was ruled out with appendicitis on Saturday. Williams announced the news ahead of the third and final practice session at Monza, with qualifying to come...
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton facing elimination in Monza
Lewis Hamilton’s chances to win an eighth Formula 1 world championship in 2022 can officially come to an end this weekend in Monza. Following this past Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort, there are just six drivers mathematically remaining in the running to win the 2022 Formula 1 world championship, and it’s no surprise that all compete for Red Bull, Ferrari, or Mercedes.
racer.com
Mercedes doesn't deserve to start on front row - Russell
George Russell says he doesn’t deserve to be starting the Italian Grand Prix from the front row of the grid despite grid penalties promoting him. Mercedes has struggled compared to Ferrari and Red Bull at Monza and was fifth and sixth in qualifying, with Lewis Hamilton leading his teammate. However, grid penalties for four of the top five mean Russell will start from second place alongside Charles Leclerc, a position he feels his side of the garage didn’t earn.
Alex Albon out of Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis
Williams Racing announced Saturday that Alex Albon will miss the Italian Grand Prix as he undergoes treatment for appendicitis. “After
Ferrari on top in practice but grid penalties make for unpredictable weekend at Monza
A day that started with composed tranquillity as the Formula One paddock marked their respect to Queen Elizabeth II ended with hope and optimism among the Tifosi fanbase, devoted to team Ferrari at Monza’s centenary weekend.After Charles Leclerc went quickest in first practice for the Scuderia, celebrating their 75th anniversary with flashes of yellow sprinkled over their scarlet red car under the scorching Italian sun, his teammate Carlos Sainz was top of the timesheets in practice two a few hours later.Hope should spring eternal then for the Ferrari faithful travelling in their thousands to Lombardy this weekend, right? Unfortunately...
FOX Sports
Leclerc pole at Italian GP, penalties boost Russell to 2nd
MONZA, Italy (AP) — Charles Leclerc will be looking to reignite the Formula One championship race on his home track after clinching pole position for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix. Runaway points leader Max Verstappen will again have to try and fight his way to the front after being among...
F1 practice LIVE: Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz goes fastest in second practice at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza
The Formula 1 season continues this weekend with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza with Max Verstappen surging towards a second World Championship after winning a fourth straight race in Zandvoort.The Red Bull driver has a 109-point lead at the top of the Drivers Standings with seven races to go after overtaking Lewis Hamilton late on to win his home Grand Prix, with George Russell coming second and Charles Leclerc completing the podium in third. Hamilton, who led for much of the race, did not benefit from two safety car periods and ultimately finished fourth while Carlos Sainz was...
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on pole for Italian Grand Prix with George Russell starting on front row
Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari on pole position for the Italian Grand Prix to the delight of the Monza crowd.Leclerc pulled out all the stops with his final run at the Temple of Speed to send the Tifosi wild, with Max Verstappen having to settle for second. Verstappen will likely line up in fourth, with the world champion among nine of 20 drivers punished for exceeding their number of allocated engine parts.Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton qualified third, fourth and fifth respectively, but the trio also face grid sanctions. Hamilton will start from the back after taking...
CBS Sports
Formula 1 odds, picks, race time: Surprising 2022 Italian Grand Prix predictions, F1 bets from proven model
The 2022 Formula 1 schedule continues on Sunday with the 2022 Pirelli Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday, Sept. 11 with the race scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET. Autodromo Nazionale di Monza is the oldest purpose-built racing circuit in Europe, having been established in 1922, and the third-oldest in the world behind Brooklands and Indianapolis. Formula One began racing there in 1950 and has been back every year since except in 1980 when the Italian Grand Prix was held at Imola while Monza was undergoing renovations. Lewis Hamilton will be pursuing a record-setting sixth win at Monza but was only seventh-fastest in the second practice session on Friday.
racer.com
De Vries replaces Albon for Italian GP
Nyck de Vries will make his Formula 1 racing debut at the Italian Grand Prix as he replaces Alex Albon after the Williams driver required surgery for appendicitis. Albon had looked strong throughout Friday practice at Monza but felt unwell overnight and was taken to a local hospital where he was diagnosed with appendicitis on Saturday morning. That led to Williams calling on de Vries (pictured above) to replace Albon, with the Dutchman having driven the FW44 in Spain earlier this year and took part in FP1 for Aston Martin on Friday.
Max Verstappen tops timesheet after final practice for Italian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen finished fastest in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix.Verstappen, who faces a five-place grid drop for exceeding his number of allocated engine parts, saw off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.347 seconds. World champion Verstappen is among nine drivers who will be delivered grid sanctions for Sunday’s race at Monza.His Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who finished third in Saturday’s concluding one-hour running before qualifying, and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who was fourth, will also be docked places for changing engine parts.Sainz has also been summoned to see the stewards after he was involved in an altercation...
Motor racing-Herta super-licence would jeopardise F1 ladder, says de Vries
MONZA, Italy, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Relaxing the Formula One super-licence rules for American IndyCar racer Colton Herta would jeopardise the sport's ladder to the top, Mercedes reserve and fellow prospect Nyck de Vries said on Friday.
Nyck de Vries to Make F1 Race Debut at Italian GP With Williams
The team announced Saturday morning Alex Albon is ‘undergoing treatment for appendicitis.’
Leclerc takes pole for Italian GP with Verstappen facing five-place grid drop and Lewis Hamilton starting from back
CHARLES LECLERC took pole to send the Tifosi wild as Ferrari took pole position for the Italian GP. The Monaco-born racer set the quickest lap of the day ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen. Leclerc, who won here from pole in 2019, was unstoppable and needs to take full advantage...
FOX Sports
Verstappen hoping to end Monza struggles at Italian GP
MILAN (AP) — Formula One leader Max Verstappen is feeling unusually optimistic about his chances of finally earning a good result at the Italian Grand Prix. Monza is the only circuit where Verstappen has never even finished on the podium. The Red Bull driver’s best result is fifth in 2018.
ESPN
Ferrari president backs Mattia Binotto, expects F1 titles by 2026
Ferrari are making too many mistakes but have "great faith" in team boss Mattia Binotto and will be Formula One champions again by 2026, company president John Elkann said on Saturday. The sport's oldest and most successful team, the only ones present since the championship started in 1950, have not...
