“The car has improved over the last events,” Mike Krack optimistic after Aston Martin’s decent run of results off late

The 2022 Formula 1 schedule continues on Sunday with the 2022 Pirelli Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday, Sept. 11 with the race scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET. Autodromo Nazionale di Monza is the oldest purpose-built racing circuit in Europe, having been established in 1922, and the third-oldest in the world behind Brooklands and Indianapolis. Formula One began racing there in 1950 and has been back every year since except in 1980 when the Italian Grand Prix was held at Imola while Monza was undergoing renovations. Lewis Hamilton will be pursuing a record-setting sixth win at Monza but was only seventh-fastest in the second practice session on Friday.

