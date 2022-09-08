“It’s OFFICIAL”- Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler’s massive GRUDGE match is set for UFC 281 in MSG

Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya predicts Nate Diaz upset at UFC 279: ‘Khamzat Chimaev’s going to gas’
Nate Diaz has the support of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. This weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022), UFC 279 acts as Diaz’s ride off into the sunset before enjoying life post-UFC. It won’t come easily, however, as he’ll have to battle undefeated destroyer, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), to get to that.
MMAmania.com
Report: Dustin Poirier accepts short-notice fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279, currently on standby
Dustin Poirier was willing to step in on short notice to fight Nate Diaz in UFC 279’s main event, but the promotion hasn’t called “Diamond” back. That’s because it got Diaz to accept a fight with Tony Ferguson, while matching his original opponent, Khamzat Chimaev, opposite Kevin Holland.
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson live-streaming watch-along with MMA Junkie Radio
UFC 279 takes place Saturday with the possible farewell fight for one of the promotion’s biggest stars, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live streaming watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. After a tumultuous Friday...
Yardbarker
UFC 279 Restructured to Diaz vs. Ferguson Headliner, Chimaev-Holland Co-Main
’s failure on the scales has forced the Ultimate Fighting Championship to scramble in unexpected ways. On Friday, Chimaev tipped the scales at 178.5 pounds at the early UFC 279 weigh-ins, for 7.5 pounds above the non-title welterweight cap. His headlining matchup against Nate Diaz, who weighed 171 pounds, has been scuttled as a result, as first reported by BJPenn.com. In the new five-round UFC 279 main event, per UFC President Dana White on UFC's Instagram page, Diaz (20-13) will now be squaring off Tony Ferguson (25-7), who also weighed in at welterweight. This event, which remains a pay-per-view will carry on at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Dana White reacts to the possibility of UFC 279 being Nate Diaz’s final Octagon appearance
Dana White is reacting to the possibility of UFC 279 being Nate Diaz’s final Octagon appearance. It will be Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) vs Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in the welterweight main event this coming Saturday, September 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Diaz, 37, has not...
UFC 279 predictions: Who's picking underdog Nate Diaz over 12-1 favorite Khamzat Chimaev?
The UFC is back in its Las Vegas home base for a pay-per-view featuring a rising star against one of the sport’s most popular fighters. UFC 279 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNEWS and early prelims on ESPN+.
UFC 279 weigh-in video: Tony Ferguson on point for welterweight return vs. Li Jingliang
LAS VEGAS – Tony Ferguson is officially a welterweight for the first time in more than a decade after he and opponent Li Jingliang hit the divisional mark at UFC 279 weigh-ins. Ferguson (25-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC), a former interim UFC lightweight champion, is seeking a fresh start by...
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson live-streaming preview show with Farah Hannoun
UFC 279 takes place Saturday with the possible farewell fight for one of the promotion’s biggest stars, but before the fights get underway, join MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun for a preview show right here at 5 p.m. ET. After a tumultuous Friday caused by Khamzat Chimaev’s massive weight...
Michael Chandler reacts after fight with Dustin Poirier is made official for UFC 281
Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on his fight with Dustin Poirier being officially confirmed by the UFC. After a great deal of speculation in recent months, it’s finally been confirmed that Michael Chandler will battle Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. The pair will collide in a lightweight showdown with the contest going down at Madison Square Garden, offering both men a big opportunity to make a statement in the world’s most famous arena.
CBS Sports
UFC 279 predictions -- Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson: Fight card, odds, preview, expert picks, prelims
A hectic Friday has created a brand new fight card for UFC 279 on Saturday night. The event, slated for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, was set to see rising welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev take on Nate Diaz in what many believed to be his final fight with the promotion. Instead, Chimaev missed weight by an astounding 7.5 pounds and it set off a chain reaction of epic proportions.
UFC 279 'Embedded,' No. 4: Nate Diaz ready to rock 'n' roll
The popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is back to document what’s happening behind the scenes at UFC 279. The UFC is back with its 10th pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.
Yardbarker
Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson set for UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev misses weight
Due to main eventer Khamzat Chimaev missing weight by 7.5 pounds Friday, the card for Saturday's UFC 279 has changed drastically. Nate Diaz will remain in the main event but will now fight former interim UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson instead at 170 pounds. The fight will be five rounds.
MMAmania.com
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz UFC 279 pre-fight press conference canceled due to safety concerns
Things took an unexpected turn at today’s (Thurs., Sept. 8, 2022) UFC 279 pre-fight press conference. Before the presser began, staff members began shuffling around the seating arrangements between the six Welterweight competitors before ultimately leaving things with just Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez. UFC President, Dana White, came out and stated that it’s, “a s—t show” backstage and that the pairings would come out one after the other. After Holland and Rodriguez finished their batch of questions, White unhappily called things off.
