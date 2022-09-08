ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“It’s OFFICIAL”- Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler’s massive GRUDGE match is set for UFC 281 in MSG

By Abhijit Singh
Yardbarker

UFC 279 Restructured to Diaz vs. Ferguson Headliner, Chimaev-Holland Co-Main

’s failure on the scales has forced the Ultimate Fighting Championship to scramble in unexpected ways. On Friday, Chimaev tipped the scales at 178.5 pounds at the early UFC 279 weigh-ins, for 7.5 pounds above the non-title welterweight cap. His headlining matchup against Nate Diaz, who weighed 171 pounds, has been scuttled as a result, as first reported by BJPenn.com. In the new five-round UFC 279 main event, per UFC President Dana White on UFC's Instagram page, Diaz (20-13) will now be squaring off Tony Ferguson (25-7), who also weighed in at welterweight. This event, which remains a pay-per-view will carry on at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.
bjpenndotcom

Michael Chandler reacts after fight with Dustin Poirier is made official for UFC 281

Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on his fight with Dustin Poirier being officially confirmed by the UFC. After a great deal of speculation in recent months, it’s finally been confirmed that Michael Chandler will battle Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. The pair will collide in a lightweight showdown with the contest going down at Madison Square Garden, offering both men a big opportunity to make a statement in the world’s most famous arena.
CBS Sports

UFC 279 predictions -- Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson: Fight card, odds, preview, expert picks, prelims

A hectic Friday has created a brand new fight card for UFC 279 on Saturday night. The event, slated for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, was set to see rising welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev take on Nate Diaz in what many believed to be his final fight with the promotion. Instead, Chimaev missed weight by an astounding 7.5 pounds and it set off a chain reaction of epic proportions.
Yardbarker

Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson set for UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev misses weight

Due to main eventer Khamzat Chimaev missing weight by 7.5 pounds Friday, the card for Saturday's UFC 279 has changed drastically. Nate Diaz will remain in the main event but will now fight former interim UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson instead at 170 pounds. The fight will be five rounds.
MMAmania.com

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz UFC 279 pre-fight press conference canceled due to safety concerns

Things took an unexpected turn at today’s (Thurs., Sept. 8, 2022) UFC 279 pre-fight press conference. Before the presser began, staff members began shuffling around the seating arrangements between the six Welterweight competitors before ultimately leaving things with just Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez. UFC President, Dana White, came out and stated that it’s, “a s—t show” backstage and that the pairings would come out one after the other. After Holland and Rodriguez finished their batch of questions, White unhappily called things off.
LAS VEGAS, NV

