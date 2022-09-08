ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results, 3 fighters miss weight

UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results. On Saturday, Sept. 10, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev will face Stockton legend Nate Diaz for the main event of UFC 279. UFC 279 will mark Diaz’s departure from the UFC, which he has been a staple in since winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 in 2007. Diaz (20-13) is coming in a massive underdog against the undefeated Chimaev (11-0) at +750.
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor takes another jab at Hasbulla on social media

Conor McGregor has taken another shot at Hasbulla as one of combat sports’ strangest rivalries seemingly continues. It’s not exactly unheard of for Conor McGregor to go on a strange rant via social media but more often than not, it’s targeted at someone he’s actively trying to fight – usually in the UFC.
bjpenndotcom

Darren Till reacts after Khamzat Chimaev gets bumped from UFC 279 main event for missing weight: “Nate gets the fight he deserves”

Darren Till has reacted after his good friend Khamzat Chimaev was bumped from the UFC main event for missing weight. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) was slated to face Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) in the headliner of Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight by 7.5lbs, Team Diaz rejected any notion of the fight taking place at a catchweight.
MMAmania.com

UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz

In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
