Israel Adesanya predicts Nate Diaz upset at UFC 279: ‘Khamzat Chimaev’s going to gas’
Nate Diaz has the support of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. This weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022), UFC 279 acts as Diaz’s ride off into the sunset before enjoying life post-UFC. It won’t come easily, however, as he’ll have to battle undefeated destroyer, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), to get to that.
Report: Dustin Poirier accepts short-notice fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279, currently on standby
Dustin Poirier was willing to step in on short notice to fight Nate Diaz in UFC 279’s main event, but the promotion hasn’t called “Diamond” back. That’s because it got Diaz to accept a fight with Tony Ferguson, while matching his original opponent, Khamzat Chimaev, opposite Kevin Holland.
UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results, 3 fighters miss weight
UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results. On Saturday, Sept. 10, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev will face Stockton legend Nate Diaz for the main event of UFC 279. UFC 279 will mark Diaz’s departure from the UFC, which he has been a staple in since winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 in 2007. Diaz (20-13) is coming in a massive underdog against the undefeated Chimaev (11-0) at +750.
Conor McGregor congratulates UFC 279’s ‘bonafide superstar’ Nate Diaz, trashes Khamzat for weight miss
The entire mixed martial arts (MMA) community will be on the edge of its seat for the return of Nate Diaz later tonight (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, including Diaz’s former foe, Conor McGregor.
Conor McGregor takes another jab at Hasbulla on social media
Conor McGregor has taken another shot at Hasbulla as one of combat sports’ strangest rivalries seemingly continues. It’s not exactly unheard of for Conor McGregor to go on a strange rant via social media but more often than not, it’s targeted at someone he’s actively trying to fight – usually in the UFC.
Dana White reacts to the possibility of UFC 279 being Nate Diaz’s final Octagon appearance
Dana White is reacting to the possibility of UFC 279 being Nate Diaz’s final Octagon appearance. It will be Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) vs Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in the welterweight main event this coming Saturday, September 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Diaz, 37, has not...
Darren Till reacts after Khamzat Chimaev gets bumped from UFC 279 main event for missing weight: “Nate gets the fight he deserves”
Darren Till has reacted after his good friend Khamzat Chimaev was bumped from the UFC main event for missing weight. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) was slated to face Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) in the headliner of Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight by 7.5lbs, Team Diaz rejected any notion of the fight taking place at a catchweight.
UFC 279 'Embedded,' No. 4: Nate Diaz ready to rock 'n' roll
The popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is back to document what’s happening behind the scenes at UFC 279. The UFC is back with its 10th pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.
UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz
In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
UFC 279 matchup shuffle: Nate Diaz headlines vs. Tony Ferguson, Khamzat Chimaev faces Kevin Holland in co-main
LAS VEGAS – The UFC 279 fight card has been hit with mix-and-match changes unlike any pay-per-view before. After Khamzat Chimaev missed weight at official weigh-ins Friday morning, the promotion scrambled to repair key matchups on Saturday’s main card, including the creation of a new main event. Chimaev...
