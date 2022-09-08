Watch: Former US Prez Donald Trump calling Joe Flacco ‘elite QB’ goes viral following Jets’ starting QB reveal

Read full article on original website
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Is Hiding Something
Nothing gets past the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Baltimore Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson fail to reach agreement on new contract
Lamar Jackson turned down the Baltimore Ravens' offers for a contract extension and is now betting on himself this season. On Friday morning, the Ravens announced they were unable to come to an agreement on a new deal by the quarterback's self-imposed deadline. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we...
Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown
If you get wrecked in your season opener, in front of your home crowd, as the reigning Super Bowl holders, then yes, some clowning is a bit deserved, and that’s what Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams took from the hands of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the red-hot Buffalo Bills, who won 31-10 […] The post Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AFC Notes: Bengals, Joe Burrow, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky
Bengals QB Joe Burrow mentioned that his ruptured appendix earlier this offseason forced him to stay in the hospital for 5-6 days: “I was in the hospital for about five or six days. I got out of there and felt weak and slow and couldn’t really move. So that wasn’t very fun.” (Ben Baby)
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford reportedly underwent a secret offseason elbow procedure
While the Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford have tried to downplay the concerns about his throwing elbow, it
Stephen A. Smith Uses 1 Word To Describe How He Feels About Lamar Jackson Situation
The Baltimore Ravens failed to reach an agreement with Lamar Jackson on a long-term contract prior to this Friday's deadline. That means he'll play this season on the final year of his rookie deal. During the latest episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith reacted to the latest news...
Shohei Ohtani’s epic Lamar Jackson tribute ahead of Ravens’ season-opener vs. Jets
Unanimous MVP recognizes unanimous MVP. It’s a tale old as time; there’s just nothing that beats the respect you have for a peer of comparable stature and achievement. If it’s 2021 American League MVP Shohei Ohtani who’s honoring you, then you are doing something right in your career, and that’s exactly what happened to the 2019 NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Moment
On ESPN's First Take today, Stephen A. Smith made another embarrassing mistake regarding the NFL. He suggested the Los Angeles Chargers would score the most point this week. "I'm gonna go with the Chargers (to score the most points in the division)... Justin Herbert, (Mike) Williams, Keenan Allen!" Stephen A. said.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Lamar Jackson contract negotiation with Ravens gets rough update amid deadline day
One of the biggest story lines heading into the 2022 season is the ongoing negotiations between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The 2019 MVP is entering the fifth year of his contract, and is seeking a new extension with his team. However, talks have stalled as of late, even as the self-imposed deadline of Friday draws closer.
