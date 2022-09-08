“It’s going to be a very difficult weekend for us,”Lando Norris despondent despite McLaren’s heroic 1-2 finish at Monza in 2021

Read full article on original website
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver set to start Italian GP at back of the grid after Mercedes engine penalty
Mercedes are fitting a fourth engine - one more than is permitted in F1's rules - into Hamilton's car as a result of the damage his last engine suffered in his race-ending crash with Fernando Alonso at the Belgian GP. There was a 45G impact in that collision and Mercedes...
SkySports
Italian GP: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton among nine drivers taking Monza grid penalties
Verstappen has taken his fifth internal combustion engine (ICE) of the season, of which three were allowed. The Dutchman received a 10-place penalty for taking his fourth at last month's Belgian GP, but the punishment is lowered for his second offence. Mercedes had already confirmed on Thursday that Lewis Hamilton...
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton facing elimination in Monza
Lewis Hamilton’s chances to win an eighth Formula 1 world championship in 2022 can officially come to an end this weekend in Monza. Following this past Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort, there are just six drivers mathematically remaining in the running to win the 2022 Formula 1 world championship, and it’s no surprise that all compete for Red Bull, Ferrari, or Mercedes.
Alex Albon out of Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis
Williams Racing announced Saturday that Alex Albon will miss the Italian Grand Prix as he undergoes treatment for appendicitis. “After
SkySports
Italian GP: Max Verstappen fastest in final practice ahead as Mercedes remain off pace ahead of Monza qualifying
The Red Bull driver turned the tables on Ferrari, outpacing second-placed Charles Leclerc by more than 0.3s after the Italian team had topped both Friday sessions at its home race. Despite Verstappen's clear pace advantage, plenty of intrigue remains at Monza with the Dutchman one of several drivers facing grid...
FOX Sports
De Vries to make race debut as Albon out with appendicitis
MONZA, Italy (AP) — Nyck De Vries will make his Formula One race debut at the Italian Grand Prix after Williams driver Alex Albon was ruled out with appendicitis on Saturday. Williams announced the news ahead of the third and final practice session at Monza, with qualifying to come...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes role 'not what's best' for Daniel Ricciardo and reiterates plans to continue in F1
After Ricciardo revealed he was open to becoming a reserve with one of F1's top teams in 2023 after his McLaren axing, a report in The Daily Mail suggested Mercedes were eyeing him up, with a view to replacing Hamilton when the seven-time world champion's contract expires. But asked if...
MotorAuthority
2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix preview: Monza turns 100
The 2022 Formula 1 World Championship continues this weekend with round 16, the Italian Grand Prix, taking place at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. The Italian Grand Prix, like the British Grand Prix, has been on the F1 calendar since the inaugural 1950 season. It's been held at Monza, located just outside of Milan, every year except 1980, when it was held at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari located at Imola. In recent years, F1 has held additional rounds in Italy to help cover for rounds in other locations canceled due to pandemic-related restrictions.
SkySports
Italian GP: Williams driver Alex Albon to be replaced by Nyck de Vries after suffering appendicitis
Williams said Albon is in "good spirits" despite receiving ongoing treatment in hospital having fallen ill on Saturday morning. De Vries, who is reserve driver to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes, will make his Formula 1 qualifying and race debut, having previously driven in practice sessions. "Williams Racing...
Lewis Hamilton denies Daniel Ricciardo is in line to join Mercedes next year and replace him in 2024 - as he praises Aussie as 'too talented' to spend a year as a reserve driver
British champion Lewis Hamilton has backed Aussie Daniel Ricciardo to continue his career in F1 - just not at Mercedes. With Ricciardo to be dumped by McLaren at season's end, the Aussie has no contract for 2023 and has said he is willing to be a reserve driver to earn a shot with another team.
ESPN
Fernando Alonso claims he is in the best form of his career
MONZA, Italy - Fernando Alonso believes his performance level in 2022 has been better than the two seasons he won the Formula One championship with Renault. Alonso is on a brilliant run of form for Alpine currently, having finished in the points at 10 consecutive races, a run stretching back to his home race at the Spanish Grand Prix in May.
motor1.com
Italian GP: Leclerc on pole, Russell second after penalties
Charles Leclerc landed Ferrari pole position for the 2022 Italian Grand Prix as he fought off a penalised Max Verstappen to top Formula 1 qualifying as Carlos Sainz ran third. Regardless of Verstappen taking a five-place grid drop for a new internal combustion engine, Leclerc set the pace at Monza by a quarter of a second to the delight of the home fans as Sainz, who will start at the back of the grid, clocked third over Sergio Perez.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on pole for Italian Grand Prix with George Russell starting on front row
Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari on pole position for the Italian Grand Prix to the delight of the Monza crowd.Leclerc pulled out all the stops with his final run at the Temple of Speed to send the Tifosi wild, with Max Verstappen having to settle for second. Verstappen will likely line up in fourth, with the world champion among nine of 20 drivers punished for exceeding their number of allocated engine parts.Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton qualified third, fourth and fifth respectively, but the trio also face grid sanctions. Hamilton will start from the back after taking...
F1 pays tribute to Queen before Carlos Sainz tops timesheets in practice
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished ahead of Max Verstappen in practice for the Italian Grand Prix – after Formula One observed a one-minute silence in memory of Her Majesty The Queen.Ten minutes before the opening action of the weekend in Monza, the grid’s 10 teams – six of which are based in the United Kingdom – gathered in memory of the long-serving monarch who died on Thursday.Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was flanked by British team-mate George Russell and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali in the pit lane, all wearing black armbands.FIA president Mohammed ben Suleyman paid his respects alongside Domenicali in...
motor1.com
F1 to hold minute’s silence for Queen before Monza FP1
Formula 1’s teams and drivers are to hold a minute’s silence in the Monza pitlane before first free practice at the Italian Grand Prix in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II. The death of the Queen aged 96 on Thursday has prompted a flood of tributes from the world...
Max Verstappen tops timesheet after final practice for Italian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen finished fastest in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix.Verstappen, who faces a five-place grid drop for exceeding his number of allocated engine parts, saw off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.347 seconds. World champion Verstappen is among nine drivers who will be delivered grid sanctions for Sunday’s race at Monza.His Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who finished third in Saturday’s concluding one-hour running before qualifying, and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who was fourth, will also be docked places for changing engine parts.Sainz has also been summoned to see the stewards after he was involved in an altercation...
FOX Sports
Verstappen hoping to end Monza struggles at Italian GP
MILAN (AP) — Formula One leader Max Verstappen is feeling unusually optimistic about his chances of finally earning a good result at the Italian Grand Prix. Monza is the only circuit where Verstappen has never even finished on the podium. The Red Bull driver’s best result is fifth in 2018.
F1’s Zhou Guanyu Discusses Monza, Kobe Bryant, Fashion
The Alfa Romeo driver has experienced more in his rookie year than most F1 veterans in their first five seasons.
Leclerc takes pole for Italian GP with Verstappen facing five-place grid drop and Lewis Hamilton starting from back
CHARLES LECLERC took pole to send the Tifosi wild as Ferrari took pole position for the Italian GP. The Monaco-born racer set the quickest lap of the day ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen. Leclerc, who won here from pole in 2019, was unstoppable and needs to take full advantage...
Motor racing-Ferrari president backs Binotto, expects titles by 2026
MONZA, Italy, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Ferrari are making too many mistakes but have 'great faith' in team boss Mattia Binotto and will be Formula One champions again by 2026, company president John Elkann said on Saturday.
