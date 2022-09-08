ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

“It’s going to be a very difficult weekend for us,”Lando Norris despondent despite McLaren’s heroic 1-2 finish at Monza in 2021

By FS Desk
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton facing elimination in Monza

Lewis Hamilton’s chances to win an eighth Formula 1 world championship in 2022 can officially come to an end this weekend in Monza. Following this past Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort, there are just six drivers mathematically remaining in the running to win the 2022 Formula 1 world championship, and it’s no surprise that all compete for Red Bull, Ferrari, or Mercedes.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
FOX Sports

De Vries to make race debut as Albon out with appendicitis

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Nyck De Vries will make his Formula One race debut at the Italian Grand Prix after Williams driver Alex Albon was ruled out with appendicitis on Saturday. Williams announced the news ahead of the third and final practice session at Monza, with qualifying to come...
MOTORSPORTS
MotorAuthority

2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix preview: Monza turns 100

The 2022 Formula 1 World Championship continues this weekend with round 16, the Italian Grand Prix, taking place at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. The Italian Grand Prix, like the British Grand Prix, has been on the F1 calendar since the inaugural 1950 season. It's been held at Monza, located just outside of Milan, every year except 1980, when it was held at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari located at Imola. In recent years, F1 has held additional rounds in Italy to help cover for rounds in other locations canceled due to pandemic-related restrictions.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Italian
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton denies Daniel Ricciardo is in line to join Mercedes next year and replace him in 2024 - as he praises Aussie as 'too talented' to spend a year as a reserve driver

British champion Lewis Hamilton has backed Aussie Daniel Ricciardo to continue his career in F1 - just not at Mercedes. With Ricciardo to be dumped by McLaren at season's end, the Aussie has no contract for 2023 and has said he is willing to be a reserve driver to earn a shot with another team.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Fernando Alonso claims he is in the best form of his career

MONZA, Italy - Fernando Alonso believes his performance level in 2022 has been better than the two seasons he won the Formula One championship with Renault. Alonso is on a brilliant run of form for Alpine currently, having finished in the points at 10 consecutive races, a run stretching back to his home race at the Spanish Grand Prix in May.
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Italian GP: Leclerc on pole, Russell second after penalties

Charles Leclerc landed Ferrari pole position for the 2022 Italian Grand Prix as he fought off a penalised Max Verstappen to top Formula 1 qualifying as Carlos Sainz ran third. Regardless of Verstappen taking a five-place grid drop for a new internal combustion engine, Leclerc set the pace at Monza by a quarter of a second to the delight of the home fans as Sainz, who will start at the back of the grid, clocked third over Sergio Perez.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on pole for Italian Grand Prix with George Russell starting on front row

Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari on pole position for the Italian Grand Prix to the delight of the Monza crowd.Leclerc pulled out all the stops with his final run at the Temple of Speed to send the Tifosi wild, with Max Verstappen having to settle for second. Verstappen will likely line up in fourth, with the world champion among nine of 20 drivers punished for exceeding their number of allocated engine parts.Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton qualified third, fourth and fifth respectively, but the trio also face grid sanctions. Hamilton will start from the back after taking...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 pays tribute to Queen before Carlos Sainz tops timesheets in practice

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished ahead of Max Verstappen in practice for the Italian Grand Prix – after Formula One observed a one-minute silence in memory of Her Majesty The Queen.Ten minutes before the opening action of the weekend in Monza, the grid’s 10 teams – six of which are based in the United Kingdom – gathered in memory of the long-serving monarch who died on Thursday.Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was flanked by British team-mate George Russell and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali in the pit lane, all wearing black armbands.FIA president Mohammed ben Suleyman paid his respects alongside Domenicali in...
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

F1 to hold minute’s silence for Queen before Monza FP1

Formula 1’s teams and drivers are to hold a minute’s silence in the Monza pitlane before first free practice at the Italian Grand Prix in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II. The death of the Queen aged 96 on Thursday has prompted a flood of tributes from the world...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen tops timesheet after final practice for Italian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen finished fastest in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix.Verstappen, who faces a five-place grid drop for exceeding his number of allocated engine parts, saw off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.347 seconds. World champion Verstappen is among nine drivers who will be delivered grid sanctions for Sunday’s race at Monza.His Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who finished third in Saturday’s concluding one-hour running before qualifying, and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who was fourth, will also be docked places for changing engine parts.Sainz has also been summoned to see the stewards after he was involved in an altercation...
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Verstappen hoping to end Monza struggles at Italian GP

MILAN (AP) — Formula One leader Max Verstappen is feeling unusually optimistic about his chances of finally earning a good result at the Italian Grand Prix. Monza is the only circuit where Verstappen has never even finished on the podium. The Red Bull driver’s best result is fifth in 2018.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy