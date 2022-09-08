ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results, 3 fighters miss weight

UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results. On Saturday, Sept. 10, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev will face Stockton legend Nate Diaz for the main event of UFC 279. UFC 279 will mark Diaz’s departure from the UFC, which he has been a staple in since winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 in 2007. Diaz (20-13) is coming in a massive underdog against the undefeated Chimaev (11-0) at +750.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicente Luque
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Michael Chandler
Person
Tony Ferguson
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor congratulates Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations, slams Khamzat Chimaev for missing weight at UFC 279

Conor McGregor congratulated Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations, this while slamming Khamzat Chimaev for missing weight at UFC 279. It was supposed to be Diaz (21-13 MMA) vs Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in the headliner of tonight’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. However, ‘Borz’ missed the promotions welterweight limit by a whopping 7.5lbs and the fight was ultimately scratched as Team Diaz would not entertain a catchweight contest.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Nate Diaz bashes ‘little leaguer’ Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 279 fallout, promises to fight him outside of the cage

Nate Diaz may have seen his main event matchup with Khamzat Chimaev go up in flames for UFC 279, but the Stockton native is still counting on a fight with Chimaev outside of the cage. Diaz was expected to fight Khamzat in the headliner before “Borz” badly missed weight Friday morning and was forced out of the matchup. UFC officials pulled off a last-second audible and somehow kept the card in tact, resulting in Diaz now taking on Tony Ferguson in the main event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Espn
MMAmania.com

UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz

In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

UFC 279 predictions -- Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson: Fight card, odds, preview, expert picks, prelims

A hectic Friday has created a brand new fight card for UFC 279 on Saturday night. The event, slated for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, was set to see rising welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev take on Nate Diaz in what many believed to be his final fight with the promotion. Instead, Chimaev missed weight by an astounding 7.5 pounds and it set off a chain reaction of epic proportions.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy