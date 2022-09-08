“Doesn’t have a BELT”- Ciryl Gane turns down the idea of a Heavyweight CLASH against Curtis Blaydes

Read full article on original website
Israel Adesanya predicts Nate Diaz upset at UFC 279: ‘Khamzat Chimaev’s going to gas’
Nate Diaz has the support of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. This weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022), UFC 279 acts as Diaz’s ride off into the sunset before enjoying life post-UFC. It won’t come easily, however, as he’ll have to battle undefeated destroyer, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), to get to that.
‘Poetic justice’: Pros react to Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson, new UFC 279 fight card after day of chaos
UFC 279 is still on — and it may actually be better than it was before. Following a day of chaos, a new main event Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson is set to headline the Las Vegas pay-per-view in a five-round welterweight bout. Khamzat Chimaev, who was originally set to fight Diaz in the main event, will instead meet Kevin Holland in a five-round 180-pound catchweight contest after missing weight by 7.5 pounds at Friday’s weigh-ins. The flurry of late changes also means the two odd men out — Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez — will now fight each other in a third-round bout on UFC 279’s main card.
Khamzat Chimaev happy for Leon Edwards, but thinks new champ will try to duck him
LAS VEGAS – Khamzat Chimaev thinks Leon Edwards will try to avoid a fight with him. Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) captured the welterweight title with an incredible head kick knockout of Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) at UFC 278 in August when he came from behind to secure a last-minute finish.
Li Jingliang comfortable sharing UFC 279 with Khamzat Chimaev, focused on Tony Ferguson
LAS VEGAS – Perhaps it’s not the most ideal situation for Li Jingliang to share a card with Khamzat Chimaev, but he doesn’t see it that way. If he did, who could blame him?. Last October at UFC 267, undefeated Chimaev impressively choked out Jingliang in the...
Leon Edwards questions Kamaru Usman’s “weird” reaction to KO loss at UFC 278: “I just don’t believe it”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has questioned Kamaru Usman‘s recent comments. ‘Rocky’ faced ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ in the main event of UFC 278 last month. The bout was a rematch of their previous encounter at UFC on Fox 17 in December 2015. In that first meeting, Usman scored a unanimous decision victory.
Michael Bisping suspects Khamzat Chimaev is “a little bit distracted” going into UFC 279 fight against Nate Diaz
UFC 279 is set up to be Khamzat Chimaev’s big coming out party. The UFC has put him up against one of their biggest stars in Nate Diaz, and it’s a match-up seemingly designed to make Chimaev look like a monster. He’s much bigger than Diaz, he’s top ranked while Diaz is unranked, and Chimaev has a history of smeshing lesser opponents in minutes without taking any damage whatsoever.
Dana White reacts to the possibility of UFC 279 being Nate Diaz’s final Octagon appearance
Dana White is reacting to the possibility of UFC 279 being Nate Diaz’s final Octagon appearance. It will be Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) vs Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in the welterweight main event this coming Saturday, September 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Diaz, 37, has not...
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson Results & Highlights
UFC 279 takes place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. Following Khamzat Chimaev‘s failure to make the welterweight limit by 7.5 pounds, the UFC yesterday announced massive changes to the main card. Nate Diaz will now take on Tony Ferguson in the main event, and in the co-main, Khamzat Chimaev will face Kevin Holland in a five-round catchweight bout.
UFC 279 predictions -- Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson: Fight card, odds, preview, expert picks, prelims
A hectic Friday has created a brand new fight card for UFC 279 on Saturday night. The event, slated for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, was set to see rising welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev take on Nate Diaz in what many believed to be his final fight with the promotion. Instead, Chimaev missed weight by an astounding 7.5 pounds and it set off a chain reaction of epic proportions.
How UFC’s Best Handle Losing, Bruising and Cruising Inside the Octagon
Top-billed bouts lay bare the spectrum of emotions each and every fight night—and Saturday’s UFC 279 should prove no different.
Pros react to Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson booking, revised UFC 279 lineup
Pros have reacted to Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson’s main-eventing UFC 279. The Stockton native was first set to face Khamzat Chimaev tomorrow night from the T-Mobile Arena. The matchup was going to be a rare non-title pay-per-view main event. As it turns out, fans will still be getting a non-title headliner, but it won’t be Diaz vs. Chimaev.
Irene Aldana wants next shot at Amanda Nunes with win at UFC 279: 'I feel ready'
Irene Aldana believes she’s closer than ever to UFC gold. The UFC women’s bantamweight contender believes a good performance in her return to the cage at Saturday’s UFC 279 in Las Vegas could land her a title shot against champion Amanda Nunes. Aldana (13-6 MMA, 6-4 UFC) returns from a 14-month layoff to face Macy Chiasson (8-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) in a catchweight bout on the main card of the pay-per-view event.
Julian Erosa has no issues turning Hakeem Dawodu matchup into a dirty fight at UFC 279
LAS VEGAS – After five straight pandemic-era fights at the UFC Apex, Julian Erosa finally will be back in front of fans Saturday. Erosa (27-9 MMA, 5-5 UFC) meets Hakeem Dawodu (13-2-1 MMA, 6-2 UFC) in a featherweight bout to close out the UFC 279 preliminary card (ESPNews) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It’s been more than three years since Erosa fought in front of a normal house of fans in the UFC in what was his second stint with he promotion.
Laura Sanko Details Experience as Commentator for Regional Promotion LFA; ‘I Was So Close to Crying’
UFC commentator Laura Sanko may not technically be the first female commentator in UFC history, but she is by far and away the most popular among MMA fans. Starting as a sideline reporter for the promotion after cutting short her own career as a professional fighter, Sanko received the call in January 2021 to commentate an event for Legacy Fighting Alliance on UFC Fight Pass. Receiving high praise for her expertise in the broadcast booth, Sanko was given her shot commentating for the Las Vegas-based promotion on Dana White‘s Contender Series that same year.
Holland Believes It’s Time For Usman To Change Careers
Kevin Holland has only been competing at welterweight for less than a year, but he recently shared some harsh criticism for the division’s former champion. “Trailblazer” is set to take on Khamzat Chimaev in a 180-pound catchweight bout in the co-main event of UFC 279. The 29-year-old is already 2-0 since moving to welterweight earlier this year, and a win over “Borz” could set him up for a potential title shot.
UFC 279 early weigh ins video, LIVE results stream | Khamzat misses weight along with two others
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the pay-per-view (PPV) market this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) for the “Chimaev vs. Diaz” mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card, held inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC 279 will be headlined by the welterweight showdown between undefeated 170-pound title contender Khamzat Chimaev and longtime division fan favorite Nate Diaz. In addition, former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson makes his return to welterweight to face rough-and-tumble bruiser Li Jingliang.
