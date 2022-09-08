Read full article on original website
4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: September 8-11
This weekend is packed full of festivities. With live performances, interactive artwork and deals in downtown OKC, you’re in store for a great end of the week. Automobile Alley will be loaded with sales and celebrations this Friday. With immersive artwork, local pop-up shops, live music and more, bring your friends to experience this community-wide event. Local food and beverage options will be available along with photo opportunities and exciting deals at your favorite places. The 9th Street businesses will feature either $9 or 9% off deals all day long, as most shops will be open past – you guessed it – 9 p.m. If you make a purchase at a participating 9th Street business, you get a chance to win a basket full of gift cards and free treats from a variety of shops on the street. Not sure where to start? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of businesses that are offering sweet deals this Friday:
Heard on Hurd returns to Edmond with festivities
Heard on Hurd is coming back to Edmond and bringing with it plenty of festivities.
Photos: Dozens of dogs in need of loving homes in OKC
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is still working to find loving homes for hundreds of abandoned animals.
Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City
Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
'Entirely possible': Rumored black bear sightings in Edmond leave residents fearful
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Word is spreading in Edmond about some black bears roaming the town. Someone claims they saw two bears near the Showbiz Cinemas, but that's not the only rumor going around. Kelly Adams with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation tells Fox 25 her team didn't...
Runners Across The OKC Metro Complete Eliza Fletchers 10-Mile Run
Runners from across the Oklahoma City metro hit trails and streets this morning to honor 34-year-old Memphis teacher and runner Eliza Fletcher. Investigators say she was kidnapped and killed while out for a jog. Running groups from around the metro held memorial runs at different locations Friday morning. One near...
Airbnb boom causing licensing headaches, complaints across OKC
So far, Airbnb, Vrbo and other short-term rentals in neighborhoods across the metro are causing complaints and licensing woes. The post Airbnb boom causing licensing headaches, complaints across OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Wiener Dog Races at Cleveland County Fair
Fox 25's Wayne Stafford talks with Richard Peters, the Vice President of the Cleveland County Fair and Director of the Wiener Dog Races. Wayne also meets Arlo, and his owner Laura Holloway. Arlo has been in the wiener dog races for 5 years and will be competing again this year.
OU fan brings hotel to near Norman campus just in time for football season
NORMAN, Okla. — A University of Oklahoma fan noticed a lack of hotels near campus in Norman, so he decided to change that. After a few years of work, the NOUN Hotel is set to open this season for OU fans and Normanites alike. KOCO 5's Kolby Terrell toured...
Paramount+ drops teaser trailer for Stallone 'Tulsa King' series
Paramount+ released a teaser trailer Wednesday for the upcoming series "Tulsa King" starring Sylvester Stallone.
Buffalo On The Loose In McClain County
The McClain County Sheriff's office searching for the owner of a bison on the loose. The department posted a picture of the bison Wednesday as he wandered near State Highway 122 and Ladd Avenue southwest of Purcell.
Surprised by Stonecloud: A review of Stillwater's new, trendy brewery
I was shocked to find out something as cool as Stonecloud opened in Stillwater. Stillwater is home to many classic, dive-bar drinking establishments, bringing the “Cowboy” aesthetic full-force. Now, a new drinking establishment is in town, bringing a whole new vibe to Stillwater. I'm not sure what my...
The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!
Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
Records show OU oversold thousands of parking permits
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the fall semester just started, it appears parking problems are already plaguing the University of Oklahoma this year. “It’s been crazy in Norman this year. I can’t even find a spot when I’m trying to go to class,” said Grayson Russell, an OU student.
Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up
Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma
Several people in Oklahoma City are claiming their card information is getting into the wrong hands.
Construction bolts flatten tires in Oklahoma City
An unusual road hazard flattened the tires of several vehicles traveling on the Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City.
