Breaking: Liverpool Confirm Premier League Clash With Wolves Is Postponed
Premier League match scheduled for Saturday, 10th September postponed after the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
FA to recognise Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to represent England after 51-year wait... with trailblazer to be special guest at Nations League fixture against Germany
The Football Association are recognising Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to ever represent England, Sportsmail can reveal. Odeje has waited over half a century for the FA to acknowledge his position as the first-ever black footballer to feature in an international fixture for England at any level - but his 51-year wait is coming to an end.
Gary Neville criticises Casemiro’s Manchester United start
Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has been left unimpressed by Casemiro start to life at Old Trafford. The Brazilian international completed a £70m move from Real Madrid to the Premier League giants in the final days of the Premier League transfer window. However, despite arriving in Manchester with...
Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte On His Sides 'Impossible' Disadvantage Ahead Of Manchester City Clash
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is unhappy with his sides schedule in comparison to Manchester City's ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Manchester United confirm Europa League game vs FC Sheriff to go ahead
Manchester United confirm Europa League game vs FC Sheriff to go ahead.
Fans brutally mock Trent Alexander-Arnold's defending in a series of memes... as the right-back is slammed for his performance in Liverpool's crushing 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League
Football fans have brutally mocked Trent Alexander-Arnold after his dismal performance during Liverpool's 4-1 Champions League loss to Napoli. Jurgen Klopp's side were blown away in Naples, conceding two first half penalties and going 4-0 down after 47 minutes. Liverpool kept fighting, and Luis Diaz hit back with a consolation...
REVEALED: Chelsea stars didn't want to play on the same side of the pitch as Thomas Tuchel's dug-out because of his constant 'barking, moaning and groaning'... and his demands were at odds with their new American owners
Thomas Tuchel's disconnect from his Chelsea players reached the extent that some of them wanted to avoid playing on the same side of the pitch as his dug-out, it can be revealed. Tuchel, sacked yesterday by Chelsea's new American owner Todd Boehly, was an emotional figure in his technical area...
Callum Wilson Fuming With Newcastle’s ‘Time Wasting’ Claims By Liverpool Fans
Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has spoken about his side wasting time against Liverpool, which ended up costing them any points in the match.
Rival Watch: City Legend Beats Manchester United In Europa League Clash
Manchester City legend David Silva helped his Real Sociedad side to a 1-0 victory against Manchester United yesterday in the Europa League.
Erling Haaland Approached By Manchester United Fan While Walking Down The Street
Manchester City Star Erling Haaland has been approached by a United fan while he was walking down Chapel Street in Greater Manchester. A video was uploaded yesterday on social media about Haaland enjoying a walk when suddenly a Red Devils' fan shouted from his car that the number 9 had joined the wrong club.
Premier League, WSL fixtures postponed
The Premier League and WSL have postponed all matches this weekend to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. That means the Arsenal men’s match at the Emirates on Sunday against Everton has been delayed, as well as the Arsenal women’s match against Manchester City later that evening.
Liverpool Fans React To Humiliating Defeat In Napoli
After a difficult night in Napoli that saw Liverpool allow four goals to the home side and only muster one of their own, fans took to social media to voice their opinions.
Premier League clubs to donate spare food to good causes after matches postponed
Premier League clubs have pledged to donate redundant food to charities and good causes after the death of Her Majesty The Queen led to the postponement of this weekend’s fixtures.Matches were due to take place at 10 top-flight grounds across the next three days.With rising inflation driving supermarket bills upwards amid an ongoing cost of living crisis, there had been concern about the Premier League’s late rescheduling decision resulting in perishable food being wasted.As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed.— Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022But the...
Where Manchester United Rank Amongst Worlds Most Valuable Football Clubs
Forbes have released their list of the top 10 most valuable football clubs and here can find where Manchester United rank.
Watch: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League Group A
Jurgen Klopp's team were soundly beaten by the Serie A leaders and we can bring you the match highlights.
‘For the long run’ – Arsenal tipped to show consistency in top-four race
Paul Merson has claimed that Arsenal look set to stay in contention for the Champions League places throughout the season, and claims they will be joined by Liverpool, Spurs and Manchester City come the end of the campaign. The Gunners have started extremely brightly, winning five of their opening six...
Premier League star tells friends he wants to join Arsenal
Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has reportedly told friends he wants to join Arsenal in January after a move failed to materialise during the summer transfer window. After losing Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny to injury during the latter stages of the summer transfer window, Arsenal explored the option of bringing in a midfielder.
Postponed league matches could benefit Arsenal in one way
Arsenal has started this season very well in the Premier League, and they will want to continue. They suffered their first loss of the campaign in the competition at Manchester United last weekend. They bounced back from that by beating FC Zurich in the Europa League on Thursday. The Gunners...
Manchester City Release Official Squad Photo
Manchester City have released their official squad photo ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.
