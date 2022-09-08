ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

FA to recognise Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to represent England after 51-year wait... with trailblazer to be special guest at Nations League fixture against Germany

The Football Association are recognising Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to ever represent England, Sportsmail can reveal. Odeje has waited over half a century for the FA to acknowledge his position as the first-ever black footballer to feature in an international fixture for England at any level - but his 51-year wait is coming to an end.
WORLD
Yardbarker

Gary Neville criticises Casemiro’s Manchester United start

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has been left unimpressed by Casemiro start to life at Old Trafford. The Brazilian international completed a £70m move from Real Madrid to the Premier League giants in the final days of the Premier League transfer window. However, despite arriving in Manchester with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Var#Video Technology#Odegaa
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Fans brutally mock Trent Alexander-Arnold's defending in a series of memes... as the right-back is slammed for his performance in Liverpool's crushing 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League

Football fans have brutally mocked Trent Alexander-Arnold after his dismal performance during Liverpool's 4-1 Champions League loss to Napoli. Jurgen Klopp's side were blown away in Naples, conceding two first half penalties and going 4-0 down after 47 minutes. Liverpool kept fighting, and Luis Diaz hit back with a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Chelsea stars didn't want to play on the same side of the pitch as Thomas Tuchel's dug-out because of his constant 'barking, moaning and groaning'... and his demands were at odds with their new American owners

Thomas Tuchel's disconnect from his Chelsea players reached the extent that some of them wanted to avoid playing on the same side of the pitch as his dug-out, it can be revealed. Tuchel, sacked yesterday by Chelsea's new American owner Todd Boehly, was an emotional figure in his technical area...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Premier League, WSL fixtures postponed

The Premier League and WSL have postponed all matches this weekend to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. That means the Arsenal men’s match at the Emirates on Sunday against Everton has been delayed, as well as the Arsenal women’s match against Manchester City later that evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League clubs to donate spare food to good causes after matches postponed

Premier League clubs have pledged to donate redundant food to charities and good causes after the death of Her Majesty The Queen led to the postponement of this weekend’s fixtures.Matches were due to take place at 10 top-flight grounds across the next three days.With rising inflation driving supermarket bills upwards amid an ongoing cost of living crisis, there had been concern about the Premier League’s late rescheduling decision resulting in perishable food being wasted.As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed.— Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022But the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Premier League star tells friends he wants to join Arsenal

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has reportedly told friends he wants to join Arsenal in January after a move failed to materialise during the summer transfer window. After losing Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny to injury during the latter stages of the summer transfer window, Arsenal explored the option of bringing in a midfielder.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Postponed league matches could benefit Arsenal in one way

Arsenal has started this season very well in the Premier League, and they will want to continue. They suffered their first loss of the campaign in the competition at Manchester United last weekend. They bounced back from that by beating FC Zurich in the Europa League on Thursday. The Gunners...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy