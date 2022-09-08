Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
High Fish Consumption Has Been Linked to a Greater Likelihood of Developing Cancer
A study finds that high fish consumption is associated with an increased risk of melanoma. According to a large study of US adults published in the journal Cancer Causes & Control, eating more fish—including tuna and non-fried fish—seems to be linked to a higher risk of malignant melanoma.
These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds
A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
survivornet.com
Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer
Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
archyworldys.com
Excessive alcohol consumption increases cancer risk, study finds
According to the results of a large-scale study carried out in Korea and published last week in the medical journal JAMA Network Open, people who increased their alcohol intake were also at an increased risk of developing cancer. . The study found that people who increased their alcohol intake had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com
Ultra-Processed Foods Linked With Heart Disease, Bowel Cancer and Death
Findings add further evidence in support of policies that limit ultra-processed foods. Two large research studies published by The BMJ last week find links between high consumption of ultra-processed foods and increased risks of cardiovascular disease, bowel (colorectal) cancer, and death. The results provide more evidence in favor of policies...
9 signs you're having a heart attack that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Chest pain is the most common heart attack symptom, but women are more likely to have additional signs, according to the American Heart Association.
Drinking coffee may raise your risk of oesophageal cancer... but only if it's piping hot, study claims
Drinking coffee may raise your risk of cancer... but only if it's piping hot, research suggests. Scientists think it's because hot liquids damage tissues in the oesophagus — also known as the food pipe. It means, in theory, tea lovers could also be at risk. Therefore, people should wait...
Want to lower your risk of early death? 3 activities are most beneficial, study says
Just about any type of active movement can lower your risk of cancer, heart disease and overall risk for an early death, a new study finds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Understanding End-Stage Alcoholic Liver Disease
My father died of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016. Since then, I’ve been researching and writing educational articles about preventing ALD. As a former nurse, I’d like to fill a gap in this education as it barely exists in the general population. Preventing ALD is about being honest about alcohol consumption and catching the early signs which are obscure and confusing.
EverydayHealth.com
Addressing Barriers That Make Black Americans More Vulnerable to Colorectal Cancer
Folasade May, MD, PhD, first felt the enormous power of medicine as a child, growing up in sub-Saharan Africa with her surgeon father. “I joined him when he provided free healthcare to local communities, and the experience — the way he interacted with people, the enormous gratitude they expressed — profoundly affected me,” says Dr. May, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of California in Los Angeles, where she directs the Melvin and Bren Simon Gastroenterology Quality Improvement program.
Cancer Cases in Adults Under 50 Have Increased Dramatically Around the World
Researchers found that breast, colon, esophagus, kidney, liver and pancreas cancers in people under 50 have been increasing dramatically since the 1990s People under the age of 50 are increasingly at risk for a number of early onset cancers, according to a new report. Breast, colon, esophagus, kidney, liver and pancreas cancers have increased dramatically, beginning in the 1990s, according to a study by researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Mass., published in this week's Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology. "From our data, we observed something called the...
Is Diet Coke bad for you?
Diet cola is one of the most popular soda options for those who want to enjoy a refreshing drink without the extra calories and sugar. But studies have found that diet sodas might not be as healthy as they're portrayed. So is Diet Coke bad for you, and should we avoid it completely? The answer isn't clear cut — and as with most things, it comes down to moderation. Diet soda is certainly a better option than regular soda in terms of calories, but studies suggest that everyday consumption might be harmful to our health.
nypressnews.com
How to live longer: People with a certain character linked to reduced heart disease risk
Heart disease is caused by a build-up of fatty materials and plaque in the main coronary arteries of the heart, this is a process known as atherosclerosis and the deposits are known as atheroma. The main drivers of atherosclerosis are normally poor lifestyle habits such as inactivity, a diet high...
TODAY.com
Aspartame, artificial sweeteners linked to higher risk of stroke
A new study finds that adults who consume about two packets of artificial sweeteners, or aspartame, are at a higher risk of having a stroke. While those who consumed similar amounts of sucralose appeared to have a higher risk of coronary heart disease.Sept. 9, 2022.
MedicalXpress
Australian research shows rates of obesity-related cancers quadrupled in a generation
New research by the Daffodil Center, a joint venture of Cancer Council NSW and the University of Sydney, shows the rate of obesity-related cancers in Australia almost quadrupled between 1983 and 2017, foreshadowing a growing preventable cancer crisis unless urgent steps are taken to reverse Australia's obesity epidemic. The study is published in The Lancet Regional Health—Western Pacific.
healio.com
Artificial sweeteners may increase risk for heart disease
High intake of artificial sweeteners was linked to increased risks for cardiovascular, cerebrovascular and coronary heart disease. Researchers found no benefits to substituting added sugars for artificial sweeteners regarding CVD risk. Greater consumption of artificial sweeteners was associated with a higher risk for cardiovascular, cerebrovascular and coronary heart disease, a...
Healthline
How to Treat the Effects of Acid Reflux on Your Throat
Acid reflux is a condition where digestive fluids can leave your stomach and move back up into your esophagus or throat. More specifically, these fluids include:. Your stomach is coated in a lining that allows it to withstand strong acids, but other parts of your body don’t have this same lining and can be damaged by these fluids.
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
boldsky.com
Love Wine? We May Have Bad News For You: 5 Signs You Should Stop Drinking Wine; Alcohol Addiction Helpline
Drank all around the world and used in cooking globally, wine has a special place in one's life. Okay, maybe not everyone but definitely a large majority. For ages, wine has been used not only for recreational purposes but also for various health conditions. Made from fermented grape juice, the...
Comments / 0