These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer

Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
Excessive alcohol consumption increases cancer risk, study finds

According to the results of a large-scale study carried out in Korea and published last week in the medical journal JAMA Network Open, people who increased their alcohol intake were also at an increased risk of developing cancer. . The study found that people who increased their alcohol intake had...
Ultra-Processed Foods Linked With Heart Disease, Bowel Cancer and Death

Findings add further evidence in support of policies that limit ultra-processed foods. Two large research studies published by The BMJ last week find links between high consumption of ultra-processed foods and increased risks of cardiovascular disease, bowel (colorectal) cancer, and death. The results provide more evidence in favor of policies...
Gillian May

Understanding End-Stage Alcoholic Liver Disease

My father died of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016. Since then, I’ve been researching and writing educational articles about preventing ALD. As a former nurse, I’d like to fill a gap in this education as it barely exists in the general population. Preventing ALD is about being honest about alcohol consumption and catching the early signs which are obscure and confusing.
Addressing Barriers That Make Black Americans More Vulnerable to Colorectal Cancer

Folasade May, MD, PhD, first felt the enormous power of medicine as a child, growing up in sub-Saharan Africa with her surgeon father. “I joined him when he provided free healthcare to local communities, and the experience — the way he interacted with people, the enormous gratitude they expressed — profoundly affected me,” says Dr. May, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of California in Los Angeles, where she directs the Melvin and Bren Simon Gastroenterology Quality Improvement program.
Cancer Cases in Adults Under 50 Have Increased Dramatically Around the World

Researchers found that breast, colon, esophagus, kidney, liver and pancreas cancers in people under 50 have been increasing dramatically since the 1990s People under the age of 50 are increasingly at risk for a number of early onset cancers, according to a new report. Breast, colon, esophagus, kidney, liver and pancreas cancers have increased dramatically, beginning in the 1990s, according to a study by researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Mass., published in this week's Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology. "From our data, we observed something called the...
Is Diet Coke bad for you?

Diet cola is one of the most popular soda options for those who want to enjoy a refreshing drink without the extra calories and sugar. But studies have found that diet sodas might not be as healthy as they're portrayed. So is Diet Coke bad for you, and should we avoid it completely? The answer isn't clear cut — and as with most things, it comes down to moderation. Diet soda is certainly a better option than regular soda in terms of calories, but studies suggest that everyday consumption might be harmful to our health.
Aspartame, artificial sweeteners linked to higher risk of stroke

A new study finds that adults who consume about two packets of artificial sweeteners, or aspartame, are at a higher risk of having a stroke. While those who consumed similar amounts of sucralose appeared to have a higher risk of coronary heart disease.Sept. 9, 2022.
Australian research shows rates of obesity-related cancers quadrupled in a generation

New research by the Daffodil Center, a joint venture of Cancer Council NSW and the University of Sydney, shows the rate of obesity-related cancers in Australia almost quadrupled between 1983 and 2017, foreshadowing a growing preventable cancer crisis unless urgent steps are taken to reverse Australia's obesity epidemic. The study is published in The Lancet Regional Health—Western Pacific.
Artificial sweeteners may increase risk for heart disease

High intake of artificial sweeteners was linked to increased risks for cardiovascular, cerebrovascular and coronary heart disease. Researchers found no benefits to substituting added sugars for artificial sweeteners regarding CVD risk. Greater consumption of artificial sweeteners was associated with a higher risk for cardiovascular, cerebrovascular and coronary heart disease, a...
How to Treat the Effects of Acid Reflux on Your Throat

Acid reflux is a condition where digestive fluids can leave your stomach and move back up into your esophagus or throat. More specifically, these fluids include:. Your stomach is coated in a lining that allows it to withstand strong acids, but other parts of your body don’t have this same lining and can be damaged by these fluids.
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma

Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
