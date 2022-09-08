Read full article on original website
Alec Bohm not in lineup Saturday for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Bohm is being replaced at designated hitter by Bryce Harper versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 534 plate appearances this season, Bohm has a .294 batting average with a .736 OPS, 10 home runs,...
Corey Kluber’s rough start leads to tough Rays loss
NEW YORK — The Rays seemed to have so much going for them entering Saturday afternoon’s game against the Yankees. Momentum, certainly, having won four straight, nine of 10, 20 of 25 and an American League-best 24 of 34 since the start of August. The matchup, with Corey...
Hoskins, Realmuto homer to power Phillies past Nationals 5-3
PHILADELPHIA -- — Dalton Guthrie had the sweet spot of the baseball already tattooed with his name and first hit and RBI. The ball sat in a case in his locker and was soon headed back to Florida as a gift for his parents. Nick Nelson stashed the ball from his first save in the majors in his backpack.
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Padres prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Padres prediction and pick. Julio Urias goes to the mound for the Dodgers, while Blake Snell takes the ball for the Padres. Julio Urias has a 2.29 ERA and is very...
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
Eloy Jimenez carries White Sox past Mariners
Eloy Jimenez went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBIs and sparked the tiebreaking rally in the eighth
Phillies' Plassmeyer Wins International League Pitcher of the Month
Philadelphia Phillies pitching prospect Kyle Glogoski tossed an impressive game on Thursday night.
