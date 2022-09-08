ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Washington Examiner

Arizona reveals new border wall with Mexico: 'We're done waiting'

The state of Arizona will not wait for the Biden administration to build a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico boundary and instead has chosen to go it alone, erecting its own state-funded barrier to stop an unprecedented flow of illegal immigrants. Gov. Doug Ducey‘s top advisers announced in a call...
Washington Examiner

'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico

Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
The Associated Press

Cowboys For Trump leader fighting to keep job in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin is fighting to keep his seat as a New Mexico county commissioner as he faces possible removal and disqualification from public office for his participation in last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Griffin was previously convicted of a misdemeanor for entering Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. He was sentenced to 14 days and given credit for time served. Three residents of Santa Fe and Los Alamos counties filed a lawsuit seeking to remove Griffin from being commissioner of Otero County’s 2nd district for the rest of his term. Griffin, a 47-year-old Republican, is representing himself in the two-day bench trial that began Monday.
marketplace.org

Who’s paying what when Texas buses migrants to sanctuary cities?

The governor of Texas is sending migrants who are detained at the Mexican border to sanctuary cities by the busload, with Chicago being the latest metro area to receive them. Many of these men, women and children have already been processed as asylum seekers or are awaiting decisions on their status.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Wannabe Arizona governor Kari Lake and other MAGAs would flunk the US citizenship test

The MAGA cult went into a whining hissy-fit when President Joe Biden dressed them down in a recent speech. They called Biden angry, and spiteful, and divisive, and worse. This from people who have called the president mentally compromised. People who have called Democrats Marxists, fascists, communists and more. People who continue to say Democrats...
Fox News

Liberal DC official roasted for claiming Texas, Arizona governors created border crisis: 'Not even close'

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen responded Friday to a D.C. city council member over her claim on the border, warning Biden actually "created" the crisis as migrant busses continue to arrive in Democrat-run cities nationwide. Thiessen joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrat Brianne Nadeau claiming the governors of Texas and Arizona "created this crisis" and turned the city "into a border town."
Motley Fool

Active-Duty Military Members and Veterans Get Free Access to National Parks

U.S. military members and veterans can capitalize on this perk. National park and land entrance fees can be expensive. U.S. military members, veterans, and Gold Star families can access these lands at no extra cost with a special pass. If you're an active-duty military member or a veteran, don't miss...
Fox News

DC council member blames border state governors for migrant emergency

Brianne Nadeau, a member of the Council of the District of Columbia, blamed the governors of Texas and Arizona for the city's public migrant emergency. Speaking in a situational update on migrant support alongside Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, she said Thursday that the city's systems were not set up to serve the migrants that continue to arrive in the city from the southern states.
Daily Montanan

Federal judge in Montana halts coal leases until more environmental study can be done

Earlier this month, a federal judge in Montana halted coal leasing on federal public lands until the Bureau of Land Management does a more detailed environmental analysis. Montana Federal District Court Judge Brian M. Morris reinstated a moratorium that was overturned by Ryan Zinke, who was then President Donald Trump’s Secretary of the Interior. Zinke […] The post Federal judge in Montana halts coal leases until more environmental study can be done appeared first on Daily Montanan.
americanmilitarynews.com

HOA demands veteran remove flagpole with US, Army flags

A U.S. Army veteran in Huntsville, Alabama is battling with his local homeowner’s association (HOA) over whether his American and U.S. Army flags can continue to fly outside his home, a new report revealed this week. Army National Guard veteran Anthony Hudnell and his wife, Dr. Jill Hudnell, are...
CBS Denver

US changes names of places with racist term for Native women

The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere.New names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive word "squaw" include the mundane (Echo Peak, Texas), peculiar (No Name Island, Maine) and Indigenous terms (Nammi'I Naokwaide, Idaho) whose meaning at a glance will elude those unfamiliar with Native languages.Nammi'I Naokwaide, located in traditional lands of the Shoshone and Bannock tribes in southern Idaho, means "Young Sister Creek." The tribes...
