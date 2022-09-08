Read full article on original website
Texas rancher moves family to Louisiana after migrant incidents, says Biden has 'destabilized the border'
A Texas ranch owner said President Biden has completely "destabilized the border" and he does not think the situation will get any better until he leaves office. Double M Ranch owner Mike Hayes joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday from El Indio, Texas to share what he has experienced as the border continues to see a surge of illegal crossings.
Border Patrol arrests suspected illegal immigrants wearing ghillie suits to blend into desert
Three migrants attempting to sneak into the United States from Mexico took a page from a covert military handbook when they were found trying to blend in with the surrounding terrain to avoid detection Thursday. Border Patrol agents in the agency's El Paso Sector arrested the three migrants, who were...
Arizona reveals new border wall with Mexico: 'We're done waiting'
The state of Arizona will not wait for the Biden administration to build a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico boundary and instead has chosen to go it alone, erecting its own state-funded barrier to stop an unprecedented flow of illegal immigrants. Gov. Doug Ducey‘s top advisers announced in a call...
A Texas sheriff says he finds the bodies of migrants almost every day. 2022 could be the deadliest year yet for migrants crossing at the US border
On the banks of the Rio Grande, Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber pointed at the spot where just a day earlier a 3-year-old boy had drowned. The sight of migrant bodies floating onshore or turning up in the surrounding ranchlands has become an almost everyday occurrence recently, Schmerber says.
'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico
Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
Judge in Greg Abbott's Texas border crackdown accused of using racist slur against migrants
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor's note: This story contains explicit language. A prominent judge in Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's border security operation to arrest and jail...
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
Cowboys For Trump leader fighting to keep job in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin is fighting to keep his seat as a New Mexico county commissioner as he faces possible removal and disqualification from public office for his participation in last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Griffin was previously convicted of a misdemeanor for entering Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. He was sentenced to 14 days and given credit for time served. Three residents of Santa Fe and Los Alamos counties filed a lawsuit seeking to remove Griffin from being commissioner of Otero County’s 2nd district for the rest of his term. Griffin, a 47-year-old Republican, is representing himself in the two-day bench trial that began Monday.
Who’s paying what when Texas buses migrants to sanctuary cities?
The governor of Texas is sending migrants who are detained at the Mexican border to sanctuary cities by the busload, with Chicago being the latest metro area to receive them. Many of these men, women and children have already been processed as asylum seekers or are awaiting decisions on their status.
The politically pathetic, virtually ornamental $13 million Not-So-Great Wall of Ducey
Opinion: The governor could be spending his final days in office trying to save the state, rather than trying to salvage his reputation. Instead …. Gov. Doug Ducey has nothing to do. He’s bored. He’s restless. His term of office is running out. He can’t seek reelection. He...
Wannabe Arizona governor Kari Lake and other MAGAs would flunk the US citizenship test
The MAGA cult went into a whining hissy-fit when President Joe Biden dressed them down in a recent speech. They called Biden angry, and spiteful, and divisive, and worse. This from people who have called the president mentally compromised. People who have called Democrats Marxists, fascists, communists and more. People who continue to say Democrats...
Fort Carson soldier booted after stealing camper from first sergeant
There’s nothing like feeling the wind in your high and tight during a joyride in a $70,000-plus camper to make you feel alive. Unless, of course, it ends with your expulsion from the U.S. Army. That’s what happened to one Army specialist stationed near Fort Carson, Colorado, who was...
Liberal DC official roasted for claiming Texas, Arizona governors created border crisis: 'Not even close'
Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen responded Friday to a D.C. city council member over her claim on the border, warning Biden actually "created" the crisis as migrant busses continue to arrive in Democrat-run cities nationwide. Thiessen joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrat Brianne Nadeau claiming the governors of Texas and Arizona "created this crisis" and turned the city "into a border town."
Active-Duty Military Members and Veterans Get Free Access to National Parks
U.S. military members and veterans can capitalize on this perk. National park and land entrance fees can be expensive. U.S. military members, veterans, and Gold Star families can access these lands at no extra cost with a special pass. If you're an active-duty military member or a veteran, don't miss...
DC council member blames border state governors for migrant emergency
Brianne Nadeau, a member of the Council of the District of Columbia, blamed the governors of Texas and Arizona for the city's public migrant emergency. Speaking in a situational update on migrant support alongside Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, she said Thursday that the city's systems were not set up to serve the migrants that continue to arrive in the city from the southern states.
Federal judge in Montana halts coal leases until more environmental study can be done
Earlier this month, a federal judge in Montana halted coal leasing on federal public lands until the Bureau of Land Management does a more detailed environmental analysis. Montana Federal District Court Judge Brian M. Morris reinstated a moratorium that was overturned by Ryan Zinke, who was then President Donald Trump’s Secretary of the Interior. Zinke […] The post Federal judge in Montana halts coal leases until more environmental study can be done appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HOA demands veteran remove flagpole with US, Army flags
A U.S. Army veteran in Huntsville, Alabama is battling with his local homeowner’s association (HOA) over whether his American and U.S. Army flags can continue to fly outside his home, a new report revealed this week. Army National Guard veteran Anthony Hudnell and his wife, Dr. Jill Hudnell, are...
US changes names of places with racist term for Native women
The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere.New names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive word "squaw" include the mundane (Echo Peak, Texas), peculiar (No Name Island, Maine) and Indigenous terms (Nammi'I Naokwaide, Idaho) whose meaning at a glance will elude those unfamiliar with Native languages.Nammi'I Naokwaide, located in traditional lands of the Shoshone and Bannock tribes in southern Idaho, means "Young Sister Creek." The tribes...
