Five Chelsea players who could be given new lease of life under Graham Potter including Hakim Ziyech and Conor Gallagher
A KEY factor in Thomas Tuchel's sacking at Chelsea was the frustration brewing within the squad and a disconnect between the academy and first team. After the youth revolution under Frank Lampard his successor turned to older stars brought in for huge fees, some of which were pushed to the fringe.
Graham Potter Is Expected To Be In Charge Against Fulham
Brighton manager Graham Potter takes one step closer to becoming the new Chelsea boss and could be seen in action this Saturday.
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
BREAKING: Graham Potter Verbally Agrees to Become Chelsea Manager
Graham Potter now looks set to leave Brighton and Hove Albion to become Chelsea's new manager.
Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly "Has No Idea About Football", Says Mainz Sporting Director
Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel has taken aim at the Chelsea co-owner following his decision to fire Thomas Tuchel.
Inter Milan 1-0 Torino: Marcelo Brozovic steers the ball home in the 89th minute to snatch dramatic win after goalkeeper Samir Handanovic had denied visitors with several saves
A late goal from Marcelo Brozovic gave Inter Milan a 1-0 win at home to Torino in Serie A on Saturday but they also had to thank goalkeeper Samir Handanovic who made several fine saves. Croatian midfielder Brozovic managed to steer the ball past Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from inside...
FOX Sports
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
FOX Sports
Raspadori is Napoli's latest new weapon in unbeaten start
ROME (AP) — For a team that lost its captain, all-time leading scorer and defensive stalwart in the offseason, Napoli has filled in the holes masterfully. With every match, it seems, the southern club discovers a new weapon. After midfielder Piotr Zieliński shined in the attention-getting 4-1 win over...
Inter CEO admits Romelu Lukaku's future is unclear
Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta has admitted Romelu Lukaku's future is unclear amid managerial changes at Chelsea
Yardbarker
Agent reveals Napoli beat Juventus to Serie A defender
Kim Min-Jae was one of the most sought-after defenders in the last few seasons before he moved to Napoli this term. The South Korean had been doing exploits in China and attracted the attention of Tottenham. He eventually moved to Fenerbahce and had to be on the move again this...
CBS Sports
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Graham Potter’s First Interview as Chelsea Manager
Graham Potter has given his first interview as the head coach of Chelsea after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.
Liverpool Fans React To Humiliating Defeat In Napoli
After a difficult night in Napoli that saw Liverpool allow four goals to the home side and only muster one of their own, fans took to social media to voice their opinions.
Match Report: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool | Reds Humiliated In European Opener
Liverpool played Napoli away from home in the UEFA Champions League group stage and were humbled after a convincing victory for the Italians.
Yardbarker
News: Graham Potter Takes Charge Of First Chelsea Training Session
Graham Potter led his first training session as the new Chelsea manager today despite their upcoming game against Fulham being postponed after the passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second. Potter was only appointed as Chelsea manager on Thursday where he would then meet the club's current coaching staff. It wasn't...
Thiago Motta to replace Mihajlović as Bologna’s coach
BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Former Paris Saint-Germain and Italy midfielder Thiago Motta will be named Bologna’s new coach, replacing the fired Siniša Mihajlović. “We have decided that as of Monday the coach will be Thiago Motta,” Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci announced Saturday at a news conference before a game against Fiorentina. “His choice is linked to a long-term project.”
Report: Former Liverpool Goalkeeper Loris Karius to Sign For Newcastle
After leaving Liverpool as a free agent, German goalkeeper Loris Karius is now set to come back to the Premier League.
Chelsea transfer boost as Rafael Leao’s AC Milan future ‘hangs in the balance’ amid £118k-a-week wage demands
CHELSEA have reportedly received a boost in their pursuit of Rafael Leao. That’s because AC Milan are refusing to meet his wage demands for a new contract. The versatile striker, 23, was a deadline day target for the Blues. But ex-boss Thomas Tuchel was unable to complete a deal...
Birmingham City vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Swansea City in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Yardbarker
Fabrizio Romano ‘Here We Go’ on Graham Potter to Chelsea
Despite only being sacked yesterday, Todd Boehly and his Chelsea staff have already found Thomas Tuchel's replacement. Graham Potter, the current manager of Brighton and Hove Albion, looks set to become the German's successor at Stamford Bridge. Even since joining the Seagulls in 2019 from Swansea, Potter has taken the...
