Premier League

Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's relationship is 'good', claims PSG boss Christophe Galtier - as he dismisses talk of a feud between the star duo over last month's penalty dispute

PSG manager Christophe Galtier has played down talk of tension between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The forwards clashed a month ago over a penalty during the French side's 5-2 win over Montpellier, which Neymar took and scored after Mbappe had missed earlier on in the game. The Brazilian then liked...
The Associated Press

Neymar keeps scoring, Donnarumma keeps saving for PSG

PARIS (AP) — The goals keep coming for Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain, and Gianluigi Donnarumma keeps stopping them at the other end. The Brazil forward netted his eighth goal in seven French league games and Donnarumma parried away a penalty to lead PSG back to the top with a 1-0 win over Brest on Saturday.
Daily Mail

Inter Milan 1-0 Torino: Marcelo Brozovic steers the ball home in the 89th minute to snatch dramatic win after goalkeeper Samir Handanovic had denied visitors with several saves

A late goal from Marcelo Brozovic gave Inter Milan a 1-0 win at home to Torino in Serie A on Saturday but they also had to thank goalkeeper Samir Handanovic who made several fine saves. Croatian midfielder Brozovic managed to steer the ball past Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from inside...
FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
theScore

Chelsea appoint 'innovative' Potter to replace Tuchel as coach

Chelsea have moved quickly to replace Thomas Tuchel, appointing former Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter as their new head coach, the Premier League club announced. The Blues have signed Potter to a long-term contract that will keep him in west London until 2027. He will be on the touchline for Saturday's game against Fulham.
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Daily Mail

Neymar hails 'genius' Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - but picks his former Barcelona and now PSG team-mate as 'the best in history'... as he also praises 'intelligent' Harry Kane and calls Jude Bellingham 'quality'

Neymar has used the same one word to describe both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - 'genius'. The 30-year-old PSG player was quizzed by DAZN to give one-word answers to describe some of football's biggest names. He used 'genius' three times in a row, first for the Argentine, then for...
