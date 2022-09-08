Read full article on original website
Chelsea owners call Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to reassure Tuchel’s deadline-day signing of future at club after sacking
PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG received a phone call from Chelsea chiefs to reassure him following the axing of Thomas Tuchel. The Gabon international was reunited with his former manager earlier this month following his £10million move to Stamford Bridge. But the reunion lasted a matter of days as the German was...
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
‘Sorry isn’t good enough’ – Watch Kylian Mbappe blast Achraf Hakimi in tunnel rant over PSG team-mate’s poor pass
KYLIAN MBAPPE gave Achraf Hakimi both barrels as he criticised him for a poor pass he played during a game. The pair were captured on video in the tunnel at half-time, with Mbappe critical of his team-mate. The pictures originally from Prime Video show them in conversation with Hakimi apologising...
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's relationship is 'good', claims PSG boss Christophe Galtier - as he dismisses talk of a feud between the star duo over last month's penalty dispute
PSG manager Christophe Galtier has played down talk of tension between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The forwards clashed a month ago over a penalty during the French side's 5-2 win over Montpellier, which Neymar took and scored after Mbappe had missed earlier on in the game. The Brazilian then liked...
‘He has an extraordinary mind’ – Antony blown away by Cristiano Ronaldo after receiving advice from Man Utd star
MANCHESTER UNITED summer signing Antony has hailed team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo's "extraordinary mind" after receiving advice from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Brazil star, 22, joined the Red Devils for £85.5million on transfer deadline day. He went on to score on his debut in the 3-1 win over Arsenal...
Football news LIVE: Cadiz goalkeeper runs across field with defibrillator after fan suffers cardiac arrest – latest
CADIZ goalkeeper Conon Ledesma sprinted across the field to deliver a defibrillator in the crowd in the match against Barcelona on Saturday night. The LaLiga fixture was paused for almost an HOUR in worrying scenes at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. Xavi's men were 2-0 up through Frenkie de Jong and...
Yardbarker
(Photos) Thomas Tuchel cuts sorry figure in the rain after Todd Boehly brutally swings the axe
Thomas Tuchel cut a sorry figure in his first sighting since being sacked by Chelsea. Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea after six months in charge. He went on to win the UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup and lead the Blues to the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals.
'He looked every one of those 37 years': Liverpool legend Steve Nicol claims Cristiano Ronaldo is showing his age and says there was 'something missing' from the star's performance during Europa League defeat by Real Sociedad
Liverpool legend Steve Nicol blamed Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United's defeat to Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday evening and believes the legendary forward is showing his age. Ronaldo - in just his second start of the season - had plenty of chances against the Basque outfit but...
ESPN
Qatar World Cup's secret ingredient? American grass! PLUS: Pulisic's strained relationship with Tuchel
The USMNT will be on familiar ground at the World Cup -- ESPN's Insider Notebook has the latest. PLUS: Christian Pulisic's strained relationship with Thomas Tuchel. Jump to: Pulisic seeks fresh start under Potter | Why Man Utd overpaid for Casemiro, Antony, Martinez | Madrid's passport to future Brazil stars | Barcelona's high hopes for teenager, 15.
Neymar keeps scoring, Donnarumma keeps saving for PSG
PARIS (AP) — The goals keep coming for Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain, and Gianluigi Donnarumma keeps stopping them at the other end. The Brazil forward netted his eighth goal in seven French league games and Donnarumma parried away a penalty to lead PSG back to the top with a 1-0 win over Brest on Saturday.
Inter Milan 1-0 Torino: Marcelo Brozovic steers the ball home in the 89th minute to snatch dramatic win after goalkeeper Samir Handanovic had denied visitors with several saves
A late goal from Marcelo Brozovic gave Inter Milan a 1-0 win at home to Torino in Serie A on Saturday but they also had to thank goalkeeper Samir Handanovic who made several fine saves. Croatian midfielder Brozovic managed to steer the ball past Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from inside...
FOX Sports
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
‘You never know what’s coming’ – Arsenal boss Arteta in sombre mood ahead of Europa League after Tuchel’s Chelsea axe
ARSENAL boss Mikel Arteta has sympathised with Thomas Tuchel after he was sacked by Chelsea. The German coach, 49, was fired by the Blues on Wednesday morning after 20 months with the club. He guided them to Champions League glory and three domestic cup finals, while also securing back-to-back top...
theScore
Chelsea appoint 'innovative' Potter to replace Tuchel as coach
Chelsea have moved quickly to replace Thomas Tuchel, appointing former Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter as their new head coach, the Premier League club announced. The Blues have signed Potter to a long-term contract that will keep him in west London until 2027. He will be on the touchline for Saturday's game against Fulham.
Leandro Paredes explains move to Juventus
Leandro Paredes has explained why he joined Juventus from PSG.
CBS Sports
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
ESPN
RB Leipzig need Timo Werner, Christoper Nkunku, to click. How can the next manager unlock their talent?
RB Leipzig haven't got off to the most successful of campaigns this season, only winning one of their opening five fixtures and losing to Shakhtar Donetsk in their first Champions League group match. As a result, coach Domenico Tedesco has been relieved of his duties, forcing the club to start again just a month into the 2022-23 campaign.
Graham Potter arrives at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground with Brighton boss set be named as Thomas Tuchel’s successor
GRAHAM POTTER has arrived at Chelsea's Cobham training ground to sign a deal which will see him become the club's new manager. The 47-year-old returned to Brighton this morning to bid farewell to players and staff ahead of his huge move to Stamford Bridge. He is set to become the...
Match Report: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool | Reds Humiliated In European Opener
Liverpool played Napoli away from home in the UEFA Champions League group stage and were humbled after a convincing victory for the Italians.
Neymar hails 'genius' Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - but picks his former Barcelona and now PSG team-mate as 'the best in history'... as he also praises 'intelligent' Harry Kane and calls Jude Bellingham 'quality'
Neymar has used the same one word to describe both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - 'genius'. The 30-year-old PSG player was quizzed by DAZN to give one-word answers to describe some of football's biggest names. He used 'genius' three times in a row, first for the Argentine, then for...
