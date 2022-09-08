ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Central Florida City Remembers Queen Elizabeth II Through Gift of Royal Swans

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, a city in central Florida is remembering her majesty through a gift given nearly seven decades ago. After the city of Lakeland's swan population died off in the 1920s, a couple that was from the city and living in England wrote to the Queen in 1957 and asked if she would be willing to donate a pair of swans.
LAKELAND, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Residents ready to put on a show

The Villages is known for bringing in big entertainment acts, but your friends and neighbors are gearing up to present a smorgasbord of shows this season. Villages resident lifestyle theater groups are ready to present variety shows, plays and musical performances that will showcase the talents of fellow residents. The Off Broadway Players and Dancers will start off the season today with a variety show titled “Cocktails & Tattletales,” compiled and directed by Villager Lynne Albers. The show premieres at 3 and 6:30 p.m. at La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex. Albers used her love of poetry and wit to write comical dialogue that ties together a variety of favorite songs into a story. The show is about a debutante party with a snobby hostess, played by Phyllis Iezzi, of the Village of St. Catherine.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Reedy Creek replacement in the works

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In 1967, Florida Gov. Claude Kirk signed into law the legislation creating Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. In 2022, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the legislation abolishing the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Now a new district is on its way. “Since we...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wildwood, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Wildwood, FL
Society
City
Summerfield, FL
Shanksville, PA
Society
The Villages, FL
Government
Wildwood, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Wildwood, FL
City
Shanksville, PA
The Villages, FL
Society
Shanksville, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
City
The Villages, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Summerfield, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things To Do In Ocala, Florida

If you want to have unforgettable experiences, you must visit Ocala, Florida. It is the perfect place for a romantic gateway or vacation destination with family or friends. So, what things can you do as you enjoy your stay in Ocala? You can visit the historical museums, Alexander Springs, Silver Springs, and Bellview Santos. You can go swimming, fishing, camping, kayaking, or do wildlife photography. Therefore you can be sure when you visit Ocala; that you will have the best time of your life. Here are the 20 best things to do in Ocala, Florida.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man sleeping on gazebo charged with trespassing at historic home

A man previously trespassed from a historic city property in Leesburg was arrested after he was found sleeping on a gazebo at the site. A Leesburg police officer was checking on the Mote Morris House, 1195 W. Magnolia St., on Wednesday afternoon and saw two men laying on the gazebo. There was clothing and trash scattered around, specifically near one of the men, according to the police report.
LEESBURG, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Updating something old to something new

Charles Freehling loves every element of his 1927 Ford Model T hot rod. From the bright orange paint job to the sound of the engine, Freehling’s mood gets a boost every time he gets in the driver’s seat. Freehling, of the Village Santiago, bought the car after moving...
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Kane
Villages Daily Sun

VCCDD approves VPSD agreement for Lake County areas

The Villages Public Safety Department is one step closer to being able to provide ambulance transport services in areas of the community within Lake County beginning Oct. 1. The Village Center Community Development District on Wednesday approved an interlocal agreement with Lake County to allow VPSD to operate ambulances in Lady Lake, Fruitland Park, Leesburg and portions of unincorporated Lake County.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Hello, Ocala!

Jim and Wendi Moore have become a very active couple in Ocala in the year they have lived here. They enjoy all the amenities the On Top of the World community affords, as well as other parts of Ocala and Florida. Their life story reads like a storybook romance, with...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Parks And Recreation#The World Trade Center#Pentagon#Veterans Memorial Park
villages-news.com

20 percent maintenance assessment hike packs meeting at Savannah Center

Community Development District 4 residents upset about a 20 percent maintenance assessment increase packed Savannah Center. Residents from the Marion County section of The Villages were at Friday’s meeting of the CDD 4 Board of Supervisors where the 2022-23 budget was up for approval. The board was set to...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Stolen boat recovered in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County approves master plan for Veterans Memorial Park

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission approved a roadmap to upgrade a park in the city of Ocala with help from veterans groups. Commissioners voted on Wednesday to approve their ‘master plan’ for the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park. The plan includes new displays, updates to existing park features, and eight new park monuments.
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
WCJB

Marion County school gets large donation of books

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students have thousands of new books to check out. The school district received more than 63,000 books from scholastic via Toys for Tots. The books are at the Marion County School Board warehouse right now. The books were donated to Toys for...
OCALA, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Pedestrian dead after hit by van in Lake City crash

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a deadly crash occurred Friday morning on U.S. 41 and SE County Road 349 in Lake City. According to the FHP, at around 6:50 a.m., a 65-year-old man from Alachua County was driving a van north on U.S. 41 approaching SE CR 349. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking northbound on U.S. 41 ahead of the van.
LAKE CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

Abandoned building in flames in Ocala

Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to wildfire at the 4400 block of NW Blitchton Road around 12:58pm today. OFR says when they arrived there was smoke coming from behind trees and an empty building. OFR discovered an abandoned building in flames located behind the trees. OFR says there were no...
WESH

Condo project condemned in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — What should have been a long-completed soaring beachfront condominium is little more than an eyesore in the heart of Daytona Beach. Chief building inspector Glen Urquhart sent notice of condemnation to the Palm Coast-based owner Protogroup, operating as PDA Trading, five days ago. "Foundational elements...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy