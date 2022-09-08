Read full article on original website
Florida woman fined $500 after bringing stray dog to wrong shelter
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Mount Dora woman says she was just trying to do the right thing, bringing a stray dog to the Lake County Animal Shelter. Now, she's being ordered to pay $500 after the county says she put false information on a form. "I saw a stray...
NBC Miami
Central Florida City Remembers Queen Elizabeth II Through Gift of Royal Swans
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, a city in central Florida is remembering her majesty through a gift given nearly seven decades ago. After the city of Lakeland's swan population died off in the 1920s, a couple that was from the city and living in England wrote to the Queen in 1957 and asked if she would be willing to donate a pair of swans.
Villages Daily Sun
Residents ready to put on a show
The Villages is known for bringing in big entertainment acts, but your friends and neighbors are gearing up to present a smorgasbord of shows this season. Villages resident lifestyle theater groups are ready to present variety shows, plays and musical performances that will showcase the talents of fellow residents. The Off Broadway Players and Dancers will start off the season today with a variety show titled “Cocktails & Tattletales,” compiled and directed by Villager Lynne Albers. The show premieres at 3 and 6:30 p.m. at La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex. Albers used her love of poetry and wit to write comical dialogue that ties together a variety of favorite songs into a story. The show is about a debutante party with a snobby hostess, played by Phyllis Iezzi, of the Village of St. Catherine.
Reedy Creek replacement in the works
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In 1967, Florida Gov. Claude Kirk signed into law the legislation creating Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. In 2022, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the legislation abolishing the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Now a new district is on its way. “Since we...
The 20 Best Things To Do In Ocala, Florida
If you want to have unforgettable experiences, you must visit Ocala, Florida. It is the perfect place for a romantic gateway or vacation destination with family or friends. So, what things can you do as you enjoy your stay in Ocala? You can visit the historical museums, Alexander Springs, Silver Springs, and Bellview Santos. You can go swimming, fishing, camping, kayaking, or do wildlife photography. Therefore you can be sure when you visit Ocala; that you will have the best time of your life. Here are the 20 best things to do in Ocala, Florida.
leesburg-news.com
Man sleeping on gazebo charged with trespassing at historic home
A man previously trespassed from a historic city property in Leesburg was arrested after he was found sleeping on a gazebo at the site. A Leesburg police officer was checking on the Mote Morris House, 1195 W. Magnolia St., on Wednesday afternoon and saw two men laying on the gazebo. There was clothing and trash scattered around, specifically near one of the men, according to the police report.
click orlando
Orlando grandmother faces foreclosure after Homeowners Assistant Fund account vanishes
ORLANDO, Fla. – Paula Bijeau has been patiently waiting since June to get an update on her Homeowner Assistance Fund application. The East Orlando grandmother has been paying the bills with furniture and jewelry she restores and sells on Facebook Marketplace. [TRENDING: Last chance to win Universal Orlando’s Halloween...
Villages Daily Sun
Updating something old to something new
Charles Freehling loves every element of his 1927 Ford Model T hot rod. From the bright orange paint job to the sound of the engine, Freehling’s mood gets a boost every time he gets in the driver’s seat. Freehling, of the Village Santiago, bought the car after moving...
Villages Daily Sun
VCCDD approves VPSD agreement for Lake County areas
The Villages Public Safety Department is one step closer to being able to provide ambulance transport services in areas of the community within Lake County beginning Oct. 1. The Village Center Community Development District on Wednesday approved an interlocal agreement with Lake County to allow VPSD to operate ambulances in Lady Lake, Fruitland Park, Leesburg and portions of unincorporated Lake County.
fox35orlando.com
Plane crashes near Lake Tohopekaliga in Osceola County; 3 people injured, officials say
OSCEOLA, Fla. - Three people were injured after a small plane crashed near Lake Tohopekaliga in Osceola County on Friday afternoon. Osceola Fire Rescue said the plane landed in about two feet of water, in a "woody" and "marshy area" near the lake. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA),...
Leesburg officer breaks leg while taking down a person who was darting through traffic
LEESBURG, Fla. — A Leesburg police officer was hurt Friday morning while responding to a disturbance at a Dunkin’ Donuts. Officers said they were called to the Dunkin’ Donuts at Palm Plaza around 7 a.m. for reports of an “irate person jumping up and down on their counter.”
Hello, Ocala!
Jim and Wendi Moore have become a very active couple in Ocala in the year they have lived here. They enjoy all the amenities the On Top of the World community affords, as well as other parts of Ocala and Florida. Their life story reads like a storybook romance, with...
villages-news.com
20 percent maintenance assessment hike packs meeting at Savannah Center
Community Development District 4 residents upset about a 20 percent maintenance assessment increase packed Savannah Center. Residents from the Marion County section of The Villages were at Friday’s meeting of the CDD 4 Board of Supervisors where the 2022-23 budget was up for approval. The board was set to...
WCJB
Stolen boat recovered in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
fox35orlando.com
Florida officer breaks leg while taking down 'irate person' at Dunkin Donuts, police say
LEESBURG, Fla. - A Central Florida officer broke his leg after chasing a suspect who ran into traffic after reportedly jumping up and down on a counter at a Dunkin Donuts in Leesburg. Leesburg police say just before 7 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to the Palm Plaza Dunkin Donuts...
WCJB
Marion County approves master plan for Veterans Memorial Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission approved a roadmap to upgrade a park in the city of Ocala with help from veterans groups. Commissioners voted on Wednesday to approve their ‘master plan’ for the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park. The plan includes new displays, updates to existing park features, and eight new park monuments.
WCJB
Marion County school gets large donation of books
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students have thousands of new books to check out. The school district received more than 63,000 books from scholastic via Toys for Tots. The books are at the Marion County School Board warehouse right now. The books were donated to Toys for...
FHP: Pedestrian dead after hit by van in Lake City crash
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a deadly crash occurred Friday morning on U.S. 41 and SE County Road 349 in Lake City. According to the FHP, at around 6:50 a.m., a 65-year-old man from Alachua County was driving a van north on U.S. 41 approaching SE CR 349. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking northbound on U.S. 41 ahead of the van.
mycbs4.com
Abandoned building in flames in Ocala
Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to wildfire at the 4400 block of NW Blitchton Road around 12:58pm today. OFR says when they arrived there was smoke coming from behind trees and an empty building. OFR discovered an abandoned building in flames located behind the trees. OFR says there were no...
WESH
Condo project condemned in Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — What should have been a long-completed soaring beachfront condominium is little more than an eyesore in the heart of Daytona Beach. Chief building inspector Glen Urquhart sent notice of condemnation to the Palm Coast-based owner Protogroup, operating as PDA Trading, five days ago. "Foundational elements...
