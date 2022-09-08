Read full article on original website
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
FOX Sports
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: More from Sevilla, Walsh to Barca, Transfer Talk, and More...
Here’s your daily dose of headlines to get you ready for the upcoming weekend match against Tottenham Hotspur. But first, we look back at our UCL clash with Sevilla FC. Erling Haaland is finally giving Kevin De Bruyne what he deserves at Man City - Simon Bajkowski - Manchester Evening News.
BBC
Hockey World Cup: England and Wales drawn in same pool with hosts India
England and Wales have been drawn in the same pool for the Hockey World Cup, which begins in India on 13 January. It is the first time Wales have qualified for the World Cup and they are joined in Pool D by the hosts and Spain. Defending champions and Olympic...
Yardbarker
Report – Premier League midfielder tells friends he is joining Arsenal
Douglas Luiz remains keen on a move to Arsenal even though Aston Villa rejected a deadline day move for him. The Brazilian emerged as the Gunners’ main target on deadline day, and they made three bids to sign him. However, the last, which totalled £25million, was turned down by...
Five Chelsea players who could be given new lease of life under Graham Potter including Hakim Ziyech and Conor Gallagher
A KEY factor in Thomas Tuchel's sacking at Chelsea was the frustration brewing within the squad and a disconnect between the academy and first team. After the youth revolution under Frank Lampard his successor turned to older stars brought in for huge fees, some of which were pushed to the fringe.
CBS Sports
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Raphinha admits rejecting Chelsea to follow Barcelona 'dream'
Raphinha has revealed that he was determined to seal a move to Barcelona this summer, insisting no other offer could have compared to his 'dream' move.
Arsenal fans see bright side as Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel and Martinelli are all snubbed from Brazil squad
ARSENAL fans have seen the bright side after three of their Brazilian first-team stars were left out of the national team set-up. Defender Gabriel, as well as attackers Gabriel Jesus and Martinelli were missing from Tite's Brazil squad. Brazil will play Ghana, followed by Tunisia at the end of September...
Chelsea transfer boost as Rafael Leao’s AC Milan future ‘hangs in the balance’ amid £118k-a-week wage demands
CHELSEA have reportedly received a boost in their pursuit of Rafael Leao. That’s because AC Milan are refusing to meet his wage demands for a new contract. The versatile striker, 23, was a deadline day target for the Blues. But ex-boss Thomas Tuchel was unable to complete a deal...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona still want to sign Man City's Bernardo Silva
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barcelona to go back...
MLS・
All-Brazil Copa Libertadores final after Flamengo advances
SAO PAULO (AP) — Flamengo of Brazil reached its third Copa Libertadores final in four years after a 2-1 home win against Argentina’s Velez Sarsfield on Wednesday. The Rio de Janeiro team won the first leg in Buenos Aires 4-0 last week. Flamengo’s rival at the Oct. 29...
'He's the biggest star we have in Norway': Casper Ruud does not expect to match Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's popularity in his homeland despite making the US Open final... as he eyes world No 1 spot
Casper Ruud does not expect to match the popularity of Erling Haaland in his native Norway even if he beats Carlos Alcaraz to win the US Open and become world number one. The climax to what has been an extraordinary grand slam tournament will be a straight shootout for a maiden major trophy for both men and top spot in the rankings.
Yardbarker
Three Real Madrid players included in Brazil squad for final friendlies before World Cup
Brazil manager Tite has named his final squad before the World Cup begins in November, selecting six La Liga players in total. The Selecao will play against Inaki Williams’ Ghana and Tunisia on the 23rd and 27th of September. It will be the last chance to impress ahead of the tournament, with several players probably playing for their place.
England’s Stuart Broad praises ‘whoever decided to put the game on’
At the end of an extraordinary day on which 17 wickets fell, Stuart Broad singled out for praise not a player but “whoever decided to put the game on”. Friday’s second day had been cancelled after the death of Queen Elizabeth II but instead of abandoning the Test the England and Wales Cricket Board opted to precede its resumption with a short but memorable tribute that was largely conducted in complete silence, culminating in the singing of the national anthem.
Yardbarker
Fabrizio Romano ‘Here We Go’ on Graham Potter to Chelsea
Despite only being sacked yesterday, Todd Boehly and his Chelsea staff have already found Thomas Tuchel's replacement. Graham Potter, the current manager of Brighton and Hove Albion, looks set to become the German's successor at Stamford Bridge. Even since joining the Seagulls in 2019 from Swansea, Potter has taken the...
US Open: Casper Ruud laughs off comparisons with Erling Haaland in native Norway
Casper Ruud does not expect to match the popularity of Erling Haaland in his native Norway even if he beats Carlos Alcaraz to win the US Open and become world number one.The climax to what has been an extraordinary grand slam tournament will be a straight shootout for a maiden major trophy for both men and top spot in the rankings.Ruud is already the best player in his country’s history having picked up a love of the sport from his father Christian, who was a top-50 player in the 1990s.It is a phenomenal period in Norwegian sporting history, with the...
Salford squash Huddersfield in playoffs to reach Super League semis
Salford eased into the playoff semi-finals with a 28-0 win at Huddersfield, thanks to tries from Ryan Brierley, Kallum Watkins, Joe Burgess and Andy Ackers
