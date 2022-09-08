ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona still want to sign Man City's Bernardo Silva

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barcelona to go back...
Daily Mail

'He's the biggest star we have in Norway': Casper Ruud does not expect to match Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's popularity in his homeland despite making the US Open final... as he eyes world No 1 spot

Casper Ruud does not expect to match the popularity of Erling Haaland in his native Norway even if he beats Carlos Alcaraz to win the US Open and become world number one. The climax to what has been an extraordinary grand slam tournament will be a straight shootout for a maiden major trophy for both men and top spot in the rankings.
Yardbarker

Three Real Madrid players included in Brazil squad for final friendlies before World Cup

Brazil manager Tite has named his final squad before the World Cup begins in November, selecting six La Liga players in total. The Selecao will play against Inaki Williams’ Ghana and Tunisia on the 23rd and 27th of September. It will be the last chance to impress ahead of the tournament, with several players probably playing for their place.
The Guardian

England’s Stuart Broad praises ‘whoever decided to put the game on’

At the end of an extraordinary day on which 17 wickets fell, Stuart Broad singled out for praise not a player but “whoever decided to put the game on”. Friday’s second day had been cancelled after the death of Queen Elizabeth II but instead of abandoning the Test the England and Wales Cricket Board opted to precede its resumption with a short but memorable tribute that was largely conducted in complete silence, culminating in the singing of the national anthem.
Yardbarker

Fabrizio Romano ‘Here We Go’ on Graham Potter to Chelsea

Despite only being sacked yesterday, Todd Boehly and his Chelsea staff have already found Thomas Tuchel's replacement. Graham Potter, the current manager of Brighton and Hove Albion, looks set to become the German's successor at Stamford Bridge. Even since joining the Seagulls in 2019 from Swansea, Potter has taken the...
The Independent

US Open: Casper Ruud laughs off comparisons with Erling Haaland in native Norway

Casper Ruud does not expect to match the popularity of Erling Haaland in his native Norway even if he beats Carlos Alcaraz to win the US Open and become world number one.The climax to what has been an extraordinary grand slam tournament will be a straight shootout for a maiden major trophy for both men and top spot in the rankings.Ruud is already the best player in his country’s history having picked up a love of the sport from his father Christian, who was a top-50 player in the 1990s.It is a phenomenal period in Norwegian sporting history, with the...
