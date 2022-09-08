Read full article on original website
technologynetworks.com
How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair
A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain
Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
Scientists think they have found a solution to one of the oldest problems in the universe
It’s one of the oldest problems in the universe: Since matter and antimatter annihilate each other on contact, and both forms of matter existed at the moment of the big bang, why is there a universe made primarily of matter rather than nothing at all? Where did all the antimatter go?“The fact that our current-day universe is dominated by matter remains among the most perplexing, longstanding mysteries in modern physics,” University of California, Riverside professor of physics and astronomy Yanou Cui said in a statement shared this week. “A subtle imbalance or asymmetry between matter and antimatter in the...
Stone Age humans had unexpectedly advanced medical knowledge, new discovery suggests
Human remains unearthed from a cave in Borneo belonged to a young man or woman whose foot and leg was carefully removed just above the ankle by a skilled prehistoric surgeon. The discovery upends our understanding of Stone Age medicine.
MedicalXpress
How a single protein could unlock age-related vision loss
Research led by Sanford Burnham Prebys professor Francesca Marassi, Ph.D., is helping to reveal the molecular secrets of macular degeneration, which causes almost 90% of all age-related vision loss. The study, published recently in the Biophysical Journal, describes the flexible structure of a key blood protein involved in macular degeneration and other age-related diseases, such as Alzheimer's and atherosclerosis.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That the Loss of a “Youth” Protein Could Drive Aging
Mice without a protective protein in their eyes have symptoms resembling age-related macular degeneration. According to a recent National Eye Institute (NEI) study in mice, loss of the protein pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), which protects retinal support cells, may promote age-related changes in the retina. Age-related retinal diseases, such as...
Study reveals striking differences in brains of modern humans and Neanderthals
Results believed to be first compelling evidence that modern humans were cognitively better than Neanderthals
Phys.org
A quantum pump without a crank
Pumps, in a nutshell, are devices that use cyclic motion to attain the steady transport of some cargo. In a bicycle pump, the repeated up and down strokes of a piston create air flow. In a Archimedean screw pump, water is transferred between reservoirs by turning a crank. Related concepts have been explored as well in quantum systems, in particular for transporting electrons one by one through solid-state materials, thereby generating a quantized current.
Scientists at CERN devise an even more powerful particle accelerator than LHC
Cern's Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is back online after a three-year technical shutdown period. The expert scientists at the famous research facility ran the powerful accelerator at the end of April, and Run 3 physics started in early July. The entire process ran at the highest energy level ever achieved in an accelerator.
IFLScience
Watch A Virus Infecting A Cell Caught On Video For The First Time Ever
For the first time ever, you can watch a virus enter a cell and infect it. Scientists from Harvard Medical School captured the live footage of engineered viruses doing their thing as they bound to living cells, and later injected their genomes into them. Their findings are published in the...
Nature.com
Three scientists at the cutting edge of new energy solutions
Technology to produce, convert and store energy is central to these researchers’ efforts. Chris Woolston is a freelance journalist in Billings, Montana. Sandy Ong is a freelance writer based in Singapore. You have full access to this article via your institution. To meet global energy needs sustainably, countries must...
Phys.org
Review paper: Tiny biohybrid robots for intelligent drug delivery
A review paper by scientists at Zhejiang University summarized the development of continuum robots from the aspects of design, actuation, modeling and control. The new review paper, published on Jul. 26 in the journal Cyborg and Bionic Systems, provided an overview of the classic and advanced technologies of continuum robots, along with some prospects urgently to be solved.
msn.com
Breakthrough new technique destroys cancer using sound waves
A new technique that destroys cancer using sound waves also spurs the immune system to kill off any of the remaining tumors. The non-invasive treatment developed by the University of Michigan only needs to be partially effective to stop cancer from spreading. It is currently being tested on human liver...
MedicalXpress
Breaking down proteins: How starving cancer cells switch food sources
Cancer cells often grow in environments that are low in nutrients, and they cope with this challenge by switching their metabolism to using proteins as alternative "food". Building on genetic screens, an international team of scientists could identify the protein LYSET as part of a pathway that allows cancer cells to make this switch. Their findings are now published in the journal Science.
Study offers first compelling evidence of how humans became more intelligent than Neanderthals
The variation of a single protein in the brain of modern humans may be responsible for their superior cognitive abilities compared to Neanderthals, a new study suggests.Researchers assessed the effect of a change in a single amino acid building block which is linked to greater nerve cell production in the brain’s frontal lobe.“Modern humans differ from apes and Neanderthals by this single amino acid change,” scientists, including those from the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Germany, say in the study published on Thursday in the journal Science.The protein, known as transketolase-like 1 (TKTL1), is...
Phys.org
Engineering atomic antennas for quantum sensing
Jennifer Choy makes atom-size antennas. They bear no resemblance to the telescoping rod that transmits pop hits through a portable stereo. But functionally, they're similar. They're quantum sensors, picking up tiny electromagnetic signals and relaying them in a way we can measure. How tiny a signal? A quantum sensor could...
Scientists create science graphics for the blind using 19th century lithophane and 3D printing
A research team led by Baylor University chemists has used lithophane – a 19th-century art form – and 3D printing to turn scientific data into tactile graphics that glow with a video-like resolution, according to a press release published by the institution last month. This will allow both...
Phys.org
Researchers suggest novel way to generate a light source made from entangled photons
Entanglement is a strange phenomenon in quantum physics where two particles are inherently connected to each other no matter the distance between them. When one is measured, the other measurement is instantly a given. Researchers from Purdue University have proposed a novel, unconventional approach to generate a special light source made up of entangled photons. On Sept. 6, 2022, they published their findings in Physical Review Research.
Phys.org
Scientists use novel method to make promising battery material
Charging and discharging a battery cell transforms its electrode material into a "super" material. Over the last decade, advances in research and development have led to more efficient lithium-ion batteries. Yet, significant shortcomings remain. One challenge is the need for faster charging, which can help speed the adoption of electric vehicles.
