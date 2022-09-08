ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NE

norfolkneradio.com

Marijuana Grow Operation Located At Wayne County Shooting Location

The investigation continues into a shooting death that happened Wednesday evening in rural Wayne County north of Wisner. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call around 7:15 p.m. at a home at 320 Y Road. Deputies located a man with a gunshot wound. He is identified as...
iheart.com

Deadly Shooting Under Investigation In Wayne County

(Wayne Co., NE) -- A deadly shooting is under investigation in northeast Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says sheriff's deputies in Wayne County were called to a house north of Wisner around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday where they found a man that'd been shot. The State Patrol says the victim later died at the hospital. So far no arrests have been made.
iheart.com

Man shot and killed near marijuana grow operation in rural Wayne County

(Wayne, NE) -- A Wayne County man is shot and killed near a marijuana grow operation. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 7:15 Wednesday night, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in a rural part of the county north of Wisner. Investigators say once on the scene, deputies found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, 65 year old Gerald Ruskamp, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that the State Patrol lead the investigation.
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman arrested on drug charges after reported hit-and-run

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska woman is in custody on drug charges after a reported hit-and-run in Norfolk Thursday night. At 10:12 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were notified of hit-and-run accident. The caller stated that a vehicle was swerving all over the road and struck a sign in the median at 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue.
norfolkneradio.com

Hit and run leads to DUI, drug arrest

A Norfolk woman was arrested after she drove off from a hit and run accident. Captain Mike Bauer says police received a call around 10:15 last night that a vehicle was swerving all over the road and struck a median at 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue. The reporter followed the car to a residence in the 1300 block of Prospect Avenue.
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities identify person killed in Cuming County crash

WEST POINT — Authorities have identified a person from West Point killed in a crash in northeast Nebraska Wednesday morning. According to Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum, 26-year-old Jesse Nunez of West Point died in the accident. Boyum said authorities were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident...
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk residents receiving scam calls from fake PD officers

The Norfolk Police Division has received multiple calls from citizens who have been targeted by suspects attempting to SCAM them out of money. The scammers will tell the person that they have a warrant for their arrest or are going to have a warrant issued if they do not pay money.
1011now.com

14-year-old boy arrested in homicide case to be charged in juvenile court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Wednesday that charges against the 14-year-old boy arrested after a fatal shooting Monday will be filed in juvenile court. Kleine said Omaha Police briefed his office on the case Wednesday morning ahead of the boy’s court appearance this afternoon.
Sioux City Journal

2 pulled from deadly Tuesday vehicle crash on Highway 20

SIOUX CITY — One person is dead and another seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 20 between Moville and Correctionville. At 4:15 p.m., Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews responded to the scene in the area of Highway 20 and Lee Avenue. The Woodbury County Sheriff's...
kscj.com

TWO TEENS CHARGED IN DRIVE BY SHOOTING AT NORTH MIDDLE (Update)

TWO TEENAGE BOYS ARE IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES STEMMING FROM A DRIVE BY SHOOTING AT NORTH MIDDLE SCHOOL TUESDAY AFTERNOON. SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. JEREMY MC CLURE SAYS STUDENTS FROM A SIXTH GRADE P-E CLASS WERE WALKING BACK TO THEIR BUILDING AROUND 1:15 P.M. WHEN A CAR DROVE BY AND SOMEONE SHOT BB’S AT THEM:
