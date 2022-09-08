Read full article on original website
Despite hunger for vegan food, some Chittenden County restaurants reduce hours
Challenges familiar and unique have beset the region’s plant-based food providers. Read the story on VTDigger here: Despite hunger for vegan food, some Chittenden County restaurants reduce hours.
One small White River Valley town; 26,500 empty square feet
Residents of Rochester are deep into the details of what to do with its former high school building. Read the story on VTDigger here: One small White River Valley town; 26,500 empty square feet.
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire
For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
WCAX
Orleans County Fair gets underway
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orleans County Fair is underway in Barton. Agriculture, attractions and food are all part of the festivities. The fair’s president, Jason Sicard, says it has bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic and is bigger than ever. “It’s open! We’re here for the county and...
This Place in History: The Milton Co-Op Creamery
Milton's dairy industry had a co-op creamery for much of the 20th century that sold its products as far away as Boston.
colchestersun.com
Here are 4 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
Details: A beginner class where you will start with a two foot by two foot pre primed board to draft, tape and paint a barn quilt pattern to decorate your home or business. The class is $85 and payment is due at the time of class. RSVP is required as space is limited.
WCAX
COVID booster clinic to be held Saturday for BIPOC Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID boosters doses are available at a special clinic for BIPOC Vermonters. The Vermont Health Equity Initiative, or VHEI, is making the shot available for Black, indigenous, and Vermonters of color and their families on Saturday. The shots are bivalent boosters, which means they contain protections against the original virus and omicron subvariants.
wamc.org
Plattsburgh officials will allow reenactments during Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration
City and law enforcement officials in Plattsburgh say they will allow historical reenactments to occur this weekend during the Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration. The local decision comes amid concern that reenactments violate New York state’s new gun law. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest announced Friday that the city and its...
WCAX
International boat show hits Burlington waterfront
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a special event on Burlington’s waterfront this weekend for boat lovers. The International Boat Show has come to Lake Champlain for the first time. The Antique and Classic Boat Society has shows on lakes around the country every year and this one is hosted by the local chapter.
Ticonderoga launching its own ‘Restaurant Week’
This fall, Ticonderoga is joining its neighbor at the south end of Lake George, and hosting its own Restaurant Week celebration. The first-ever Ticonderoga Area Restaurant Weeks run Sept. 16-30, bringing Adirondack flavor and local delights along with them.
mynbc5.com
Finding a family: Vermont marching band about more than playing music
JERICHO, Vt. — The Mount Mansfield Union High School marching band had their first field practice of the year on Wednesday. But for this group of students, marching band isn't just about playing music — it's about the family they've forged through years of practice and hard work.
Colchester Sun
PHOTOS: One hundred years of the “ten best days of summer” at the Champlain Valley Fair
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY FAIR — The Champlain Valley Fair celebrated its 100th anniversary over ten days filled with amusement rides, food vendors, games, contests and concerts. Running Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, highlights of this year’s fair included concerts by Scotty McCreery, Nelly and The Dropkick Murphys, a performance by ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and a monster truck show.
WCAX
Ski Vermont applauds Jay Peak-Pacific Group Resorts deal
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide. Sandy Belisle takes a shine to her job.
Human waste dumped beside popular trail, Winooski River in Bolton
Neither town officials nor trail stewards are seeking to prosecute the culprit. They figure it stems from a situation where someone likely needs help. Read the story on VTDigger here: Human waste dumped beside popular trail, Winooski River in Bolton.
WCAX
Streets closed for Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Several streets in Plattsburgh will be closed Friday and through the weekend for the Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration. Trinity and Court Street will be closed from 12 pm Friday through Sunday at 5 pm. City Hall Place will also be closed at certain times starting Friday...
Venetian Soda Lounge Adds Fizz to Burlington's South End
Nostalgia is big in the food and drink world right now. Restaurants across the country are embracing midwestern casseroles, blooming onions and wedge salads. In May, the New York Times predicted that the Dirty Shirley — a vodka-spiked version of the childhood classic — would be the drink of the summer.
willistonobserver.com
Guard welcomes public on 9-11 anniversary
The Vermont National Guard is hosting an Open House at the 158th Fighter Wing Air Base in South Burlington on Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This free event will feature military and civilian aircraft, military vehicles and equipment, flight and driving simulators, demonstrations and interactive displays from both the Army and Air National Guard.
mynbc5.com
Jersey Mike's celebrates grand opening with fundraiser for Essex High School
WILLISTON, Vt. — The new Jersey Mike's Subs in Williston is serving up sandwiches for a good cause during the shop's grand opening. The sandwich shop has pledged to give 20% of all sales to Essex High School through Sunday. Franchise owner Tom King said the restaurant chain has a tradition of donating to local groups wherever they open a new location.
VTDigger
Construction for Marigold House postponed
Winooski, Vt. – Due to an unforeseen dispute over property access, the construction and opening of Marigold House scheduled for Sept. 24 is postponed. Details regarding the project’s continuation with local partner New Frameworks will be released as they become available. Marigold House is an all-ages therapeutic space...
Addison Independent
After a fall, first responders made all the difference
On Aug. 22 while hiking with my nine-year-old granddaughter and six-and-a-half-year-old grandson, I fell and broke my hip. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
