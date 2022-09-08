ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

Comments / 0

sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire

For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Orleans County Fair gets underway

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orleans County Fair is underway in Barton. Agriculture, attractions and food are all part of the festivities. The fair’s president, Jason Sicard, says it has bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic and is bigger than ever. “It’s open! We’re here for the county and...
BARTON, VT
Here are 4 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County

Details: A beginner class where you will start with a two foot by two foot pre primed board to draft, tape and paint a barn quilt pattern to decorate your home or business. The class is $85 and payment is due at the time of class. RSVP is required as space is limited.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

COVID booster clinic to be held Saturday for BIPOC Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID boosters doses are available at a special clinic for BIPOC Vermonters. The Vermont Health Equity Initiative, or VHEI, is making the shot available for Black, indigenous, and Vermonters of color and their families on Saturday. The shots are bivalent boosters, which means they contain protections against the original virus and omicron subvariants.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

International boat show hits Burlington waterfront

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a special event on Burlington’s waterfront this weekend for boat lovers. The International Boat Show has come to Lake Champlain for the first time. The Antique and Classic Boat Society has shows on lakes around the country every year and this one is hosted by the local chapter.
BURLINGTON, VT
Colchester Sun

PHOTOS: One hundred years of the “ten best days of summer” at the Champlain Valley Fair

CHAMPLAIN VALLEY FAIR — The Champlain Valley Fair celebrated its 100th anniversary over ten days filled with amusement rides, food vendors, games, contests and concerts. Running Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, highlights of this year’s fair included concerts by Scotty McCreery, Nelly and The Dropkick Murphys, a performance by ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and a monster truck show.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Streets closed for Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Several streets in Plattsburgh will be closed Friday and through the weekend for the Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration. Trinity and Court Street will be closed from 12 pm Friday through Sunday at 5 pm. City Hall Place will also be closed at certain times starting Friday...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
sevendaysvt

Venetian Soda Lounge Adds Fizz to Burlington's South End

Nostalgia is big in the food and drink world right now. Restaurants across the country are embracing midwestern casseroles, blooming onions and wedge salads. In May, the New York Times predicted that the Dirty Shirley — a vodka-spiked version of the childhood classic — would be the drink of the summer.
BURLINGTON, VT
willistonobserver.com

Guard welcomes public on 9-11 anniversary

The Vermont National Guard is hosting an Open House at the 158th Fighter Wing Air Base in South Burlington on Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This free event will feature military and civilian aircraft, military vehicles and equipment, flight and driving simulators, demonstrations and interactive displays from both the Army and Air National Guard.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Jersey Mike's celebrates grand opening with fundraiser for Essex High School

WILLISTON, Vt. — The new Jersey Mike's Subs in Williston is serving up sandwiches for a good cause during the shop's grand opening. The sandwich shop has pledged to give 20% of all sales to Essex High School through Sunday. Franchise owner Tom King said the restaurant chain has a tradition of donating to local groups wherever they open a new location.
WILLISTON, VT
VTDigger

Construction for Marigold House postponed

Winooski, Vt. – Due to an unforeseen dispute over property access, the construction and opening of Marigold House scheduled for Sept. 24 is postponed. Details regarding the project’s continuation with local partner New Frameworks will be released as they become available. Marigold House is an all-ages therapeutic space...
WINOOSKI, VT
Addison Independent

After a fall, first responders made all the difference

On Aug. 22 while hiking with my nine-year-old granddaughter and six-and-a-half-year-old grandson, I fell and broke my hip.
ADDISON, VT

