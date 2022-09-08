Didi Hamann’s theory behind Liverpool’s poor form will surprise fans: ‘Alarm bells should have been ringing’

Read full article on original website
Newcastle out to raid bitter rivals Sunderland in £2.5m transfer swoop for highly-rated teen Chris Rigg
NEWCASTLE are planning a £2.5million raid for Sunderland super-teen midfielder Chris Rigg. The England youth ace, 15, is starring for club and country and rated the best young prospect in the UK. He is impressing for the Black Cats’ Under-21s side and was the Young Lions’ skipper for a...
England’s Stuart Broad praises ‘whoever decided to put the game on’
At the end of an extraordinary day on which 17 wickets fell, Stuart Broad singled out for praise not a player but “whoever decided to put the game on”. Friday’s second day had been cancelled after the death of Queen Elizabeth II but instead of abandoning the Test the England and Wales Cricket Board opted to precede its resumption with a short but memorable tribute that was largely conducted in complete silence, culminating in the singing of the national anthem.
