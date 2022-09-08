Didi Hamann’s theory behind Liverpool’s poor form will surprise fans: ‘Alarm bells should have been ringing’

At the end of an extraordinary day on which 17 wickets fell, Stuart Broad singled out for praise not a player but “whoever decided to put the game on”. Friday’s second day had been cancelled after the death of Queen Elizabeth II but instead of abandoning the Test the England and Wales Cricket Board opted to precede its resumption with a short but memorable tribute that was largely conducted in complete silence, culminating in the singing of the national anthem.

SPORTS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO