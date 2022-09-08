Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York StateTravel MavenThiells, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Related
Register Citizen
New Haven felon gets 7 years for drug and gun possession while absconding from parole
NEW HAVEN — When authorities were looking for Willie Jackson in the spring of 2020 for absconding from parole, they found him with a loaded firearm and more than 30 grams of heroin. Judge Janet C. Hall on Thursday sentenced Jackson, 27, of New Haven, to seven years in...
Beacon man allegedly assaults Trooper after DWI arrest
A Beacon man is behind bars for allegedly hitting a State Trooper in the head with his cell phone, after being accused of Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).
Teen Duo Nabbed In Mount Pleasant With Gun Following Chase, Police Say
Two teens were nabbed for allegedly having a weapon following a chase in Northern Westchester. The incident took place on Wednesday, Sept. 7 on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant. According to the Westchester County Police, officers attempted to stop the teens after receiving notice from the state...
Register Citizen
New Haven man arrested, charged in connection with Hamden murder
HAMDEN — Police say they arrested a man on Thursday in connection with a 2021 homicide. Brian Ward, 30, of New Haven, has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, criminal possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm, according to police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Nabbed With Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine In Putnam County, Authorities Say
A man was arrested on narcotics charges during a routine traffic stop in the region. Northern Westchester resident William E. Felling, age 40, of Somers, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 2 in Putnam County on Route 6 in the town of Southeast. During the stop an investigation found Felling was...
News 12
Police: Man arrested in connection to wallet stolen at Yorktown BJ's
Police say a suspected thief in Yorktown has been caught. Officials are not identifying him, but they say he was caught on surveillance video reaching into a woman's pocketbook at BJ's and stealing her wallet. Police say the woman didn't notice until she went to pay and couldn't find her...
New Milford Police Searching for Pair of Road Suspects
New Milford Police are seeking help from the public to identify two men they say were involved in a road rage incident. According to a posting on the New Milford Police Department Facebook page, the incident took place on Friday (9/2/22) between 3:45 and 4:03 pm. Authorities say the road rage participants were both white males, each driving a black car.
Woman Nabbed For Alleged Role In Theft Of McLaren Sports Car From New Canaan Home Garage
A woman is facing charges for her alleged role in stealing a sports car valued at over $200,000 from a Connecticut home. In Fairfield County, New Canaan Police were called just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, with reports that a 2020 McLaren GT sports car had been stolen from inside the garage of a home located in the northwest section of New Canaan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Irate man' injures LI officer while resisting arrest
A belligerent man was arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly assaulted a Nassau County police officer while resisting his arrest.
32-Year-Old From Beacon Accused Of Assaulting Trooper After I-84 Crash
A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after he allegedly attacked a New York State trooper and fought with others following his arrest for DWI. The incident took place in Orange County around 11 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at 11 p.m. at the Wallkill Rest Area off I-84 in Wallkill.
News 12
State troopers: Driver left scene of Waterbury crash
A man from Terryville is facing a DUI charge after police say he left the scene of an accident in Waterbury. Police say it happened Thursday after 10 p.m. on Route 8 north, just south of Exit 36. A car involved allegedly left. Police say they eventually found that car...
News 12
Bridgeport man accused of causing fatal crash appears in court on larceny charges
A Bridgeport man accused of causing a fatal car crash is facing larceny charges for the incident that police say led to it. The family of 26-year-old Jason Fonseca-Kennedy went to court Thursday seeking justice in his death three weeks ago. Fonseca-Kennedy suffered fatal injuries when his pickup truck on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 12
Linda Mangano begins 15-month jail sentence
Linda Mangano began her 15-month jail sentence on Friday. It comes after a court denied her fourth and final bid for bail on Wednesday as she appeals her federal corruption conviction. Linda Mangano and her husband, former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, were found guilty of accepting bribes from an...
ocscanner.news
MIDDLESEX COUNTY: STATE POLICE ARREST 11 FUGITIVES
State Police & Law Enforcement Partners Arrest 11 Fugitives, Including Individuals Wanted for Violent Crimes in Middlesex County. New Brunswick, N.J.- The New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit coordinated a two-day cooperative mobile deployment that led to the arrest of 11 fugitives in Middlesex County. This deployment is part of a comprehensive initiative to reduce violent crime statewide.
News 12
Scammer impersonating police officer tries to swindle Putnam County residents out of money
Police in Putnam County are warning residents about a phone scam that they have been receiving complaints about. Sheriff Kevin J. McConville says several county residents have reported receiving phone calls from a male subject impersonating a member of the Sheriff’s Office. The man has been calling residents, stating...
News 12
PBA: Sing Sing correctional officer hospitalized after assault by inmate
A correctional officer was hospitalized due to an assault by an inmate at Sing Sing correctional facility, according to union officials. The New York Correctional Officers and PBA says the attack occurred while an officer was closing cells. The inmate allegedly grabbed his gate and attempted to force it open, slamming the officer’s hand and wrist between the gate and cell bars twice.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Downing Park Polly searched by Newburgh Police
NEWBURGH – City Police spent much of Friday at the Downing Park Polly in Newburgh and Police Chief Anthony Geraci said they were “looking for evidence in regards to an ongoing investigation.”. He said no other information could be released at this time. The search came at a...
News 12
ALERT CENTER: 2 wanted for assault at Hempstead bar, police say
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in connection to an assault at a bar in Hempstead. According to police, the incident happened on June 18 around 3 a.m. when the individuals assaulted a person outside Mulligan’s Bar located on Fulton Avenue. Anyone with...
News 12
Police: Woman arrested in connection to 2021 catalytic converter thefts at business that totaled over $12K
A Middletown woman was arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts at a Milford business that happened in 2021, police say. Yamil Burgos, 26, of Middletown was arrested on Sept. 6 in connection to the thefts. Milford police say on Aug. 21, 2021, a business had converters stolen off company...
Home aide accused of stealing elder’s debit card
On Tuesday, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman accused of committing identity theft. The charges include making multiple purchases using someone else's debit card.
Comments / 2