Bexar County’s plan to cut polling places draws fire from voting rights group
The Texas Civil Rights Project, which sued successfully to keep Bexar County from closing some voting locations in 2020, warned it could challenge the county again if elections officials follow through with a plan that would reduce the number of Election Day polling places. The move comes as Democrats across...
Bexar County races to watch in the November midterms
Living in a county that’s dominated by Democrats, in a state controlled by Republicans and led nationally by two parties at war with each other, Bexar County voters will have plenty of options — seven key races among them — to air their frustrations with the status quo this November.
‘Persistent problems’: Texas teacher poll finds morale at lowest point since 2020
More teachers report wanting to leave the profession this year more than ever, according to a new statewide poll. They report feeling undervalued, underpaid and overworked. Signaling some hope, however, teachers also provided possible solutions to those challenges. “We named the poll ‘Persistent Problems’ because these [issues] are not necessarily...
Election season kicks off as O’Rourke, Gutierrez come out swinging at San Antonio labor breakfast
Democrats kicked off the election season by rallying with loyal supporters Monday, but the opening salvos laid out by local officeholders and candidates at Monday’s AFL-CIO breakfast underscored the party’s new focus on dampening enthusiasm for the GOP among rural Republicans. Gathered at the Grand Hyatt River Walk,...
County approves $20 million in pandemic relief to small businesses and nonprofits
Bexar County will give $20 million in direct relief to small businesses and nonprofits, drawn from funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Business advocates hope the program will help those who were ineligible for a similar relief program from the City of San Antonio. County commissioners approved the...
City Council OKs ordinance to reduce demolition of old homes, moves to save shotgun houses
Among San Antonio’s aging housing stock, there are more than 700 so-called “shotgun” houses, many in need of major repair. On Thursday, City Council voted to commit funds to rehabilitate three of them while also passing an ordinance to reduce the wholesale demolition of old homes. The...
CPS Energy trustees make it official: Rudy Garza is utility’s new president, CEO
Forget “interim” — Rudy Garza is officially CPS Energy’s president and CEO. The utility’s board of trustees voted 4-1 Tuesday morning to approve Garza’s new contract during their monthly board meeting. Two weeks ago, the utility voted to conclude its search for a new CEO and begin contract negotiations with Garza.
Equal access to the polls includes jail-based voting
In 1974, the U.S. Supreme Court opined that pretrial detainees maintain their right to vote, and in Texas, you do not lose that right if you are convicted of a misdemeanor offense. Nevertheless, localities and the state government have failed to effectively mobilize the necessary resources to create sufficient voting access for incarcerated, eligible voters to cast a ballot during elections. Bexar County officials have the opportunity to stand out as leaders in promoting equitable voting access in our jails.
City to add staff for litter cleanup, adjust trash collection days for some
An illegal dumping cleanup team created by City Council last year will soon get more staff to address growing concerns from residents about persistent trash problems. David Newman, director for the city’s Solid Waste Management Department, also told council members Wednesday that the city will redraw its trash collection routes, causing a change in collection day for some residents beginning in November.
Let’s invest CPS revenue in real solutions to high energy bills
Due to an extremely hot summer, CPS Energy’s contributing revenue came in at $75 million over the city’s 2022 budget, and the city proposed returning some of that money to customers as a discount on their October bills. While a bill rebate after a summer of high bills sounds good at first, taking a closer look at where the money goes, we see how it could cost residents a chance at real solutions and savings.
A D’Hanis native, author Bobby Finger revisits small town Texas in The Old Place
Residents of D’Hanis might find Billington, the small town featured in Bobby Finger’s debut novel The Old Place, eerily familiar. The single stoplight, train crossing, church, grocery store and school district buildings made of the town’s signature red brick all derive from the D’Hanis of Finger’s childhood, memories of which helped him render his fictional version of the town, located about 50 miles west of San Antonio, in fine-grained detail.
New Labor Plaza honors San Antonio’s union history with art, poetry
Labor and government leaders gathered Monday morning in the shadow of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center to celebrate the dedication of Labor Plaza, a collection of new and older public artworks recognizing the history of organized labor in San Antonio. Labor Plaza is the newest addition to the River...
CPS Energy CEO Rudy Garza will earn $655K annually, no bonus pay
This article has been updated. CPS Energy’s Board of Trustees approved a contract for new President and CEO Rudy Garza on Tuesday morning that would pay him $655,000 annually. It will be the first time the utility’s CEO compensation does not include incentive or at-risk pay based on meeting...
Historically Black churches will use $2.3 million to boost East Side students’ success
San Antonio children on the East Side will soon have access to after-school tutoring and other educational resources, thanks to a $2.3 million federal award announced Wednesday. The federal earmark will go to the nonprofit Beasley-Brown Community Development Corporation’s Knowledge is Power project, which will distribute it to 10 historically...
As Texas diverts mental health funding, San Antonio applies some of its pandemic relief
Mental health providers facing insecurity about the future of state funding are poised to get an infusion of cash from the city of San Antonio’s federal pandemic relief. A plan approved by City Council on Thursday will allow organizations to apply for grants worth a minimum of $100,000 for programs focused on providing mental health services to people with or without health insurance. The city allocated $23 million for the grants, plus another $3 million for administration costs.
Is organized labor in San Antonio seeing a grassroots revival?
San Antonio’s workers are among the least unionized in the country, but local organized labor and its sympathizers say the nationwide resurgence of interest in unions is being felt here, too. More than any potential uptick in workplace petitions — which nationally have ramped up this year — union...
Predatory investors prompt new state law blocking residential water use data from public view
This article has been updated. The San Antonio Water System is now shielded from disclosing information about residential water users after the utility worked with state legislators to change a law that had allowed anyone who filed an open records request to see that data. SAWS worked with legislators on...
City Council is right to debate how to invest $75 million windfall
The $75 million windfall that CPS Energy will contribute to the City of San Antonio for its fiscal 2023, $1.51 billion General Fund budget might not seem like a lot of money. But it is. The unanticipated funds are part of the $436 million — instead of the projected $361.2...
Where I Work: Green Spaces Alliance of South Texas
The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. Growing up, I spent a lot...
A first look at plans for Hemisfair Hotel in downtown San Antonio
A developer’s request to the city’s design review panel is providing a first look at a hotel tower planned for Hemisfair. Six years in the making and forged through an agreement between the Hemisfair Park Area Redevelopment Corporation (HPARC) and Zachry Hospitality, the hotel is part of the developer’s plans for a mixed-use development within Civic Park.
