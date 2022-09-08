ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Raspadori is Napoli's latest new weapon in unbeaten start

ROME (AP) — For a team that lost its captain, all-time leading scorer and defensive stalwart in the offseason, Napoli has filled in the holes masterfully. With every match, it seems, the southern club discovers a new weapon. After midfielder Piotr Zieliński shined in the attention-getting 4-1 win over...
SOCCER
Sports
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Will Premier League matches return next weekend?

Premier League football is off this weekend, after a decision that having no games would be the optimal way to show respect to the Queen after she passed away on Thursday.Football’s stance is in contrast to most other sports, which opted to continue playing and pay tribute in their own way before each match.The late call to postpone games has come at a significant cost to many local businesses and the casual workforce around scheduled games. However, Premier League clubs were at least able to donate food earmarked for this weekend to local foodbanks and other community initiatives.It has all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

News: Graham Potter Takes Charge Of First Chelsea Training Session

Graham Potter led his first training session as the new Chelsea manager today despite their upcoming game against Fulham being postponed after the passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second. Potter was only appointed as Chelsea manager on Thursday where he would then meet the club's current coaching staff. It wasn't...
