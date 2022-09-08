Read full article on original website
Graham Potter Is Expected To Be In Charge Against Fulham
Brighton manager Graham Potter takes one step closer to becoming the new Chelsea boss and could be seen in action this Saturday.
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
Breaking: Liverpool Confirm Premier League Clash With Wolves Is Postponed
Premier League match scheduled for Saturday, 10th September postponed after the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte On His Sides 'Impossible' Disadvantage Ahead Of Manchester City Clash
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is unhappy with his sides schedule in comparison to Manchester City's ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.
Football news LIVE: Cadiz goalkeeper runs across field with defibrillator after fan suffers cardiac arrest – latest
CADIZ goalkeeper Conon Ledesma sprinted across the field to deliver a defibrillator in the crowd in the match against Barcelona on Saturday night. The LaLiga fixture was paused for almost an HOUR in worrying scenes at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. Xavi's men were 2-0 up through Frenkie de Jong and...
When can postponed Premier League fixtures be rearranged for?
The Premier League has confirmed this weekend's fixtures have been postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
Raspadori is Napoli's latest new weapon in unbeaten start
ROME (AP) — For a team that lost its captain, all-time leading scorer and defensive stalwart in the offseason, Napoli has filled in the holes masterfully. With every match, it seems, the southern club discovers a new weapon. After midfielder Piotr Zieliński shined in the attention-getting 4-1 win over...
Rival Watch: City Legend Beats Manchester United In Europa League Clash
Manchester City legend David Silva helped his Real Sociedad side to a 1-0 victory against Manchester United yesterday in the Europa League.
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Will Premier League matches return next weekend?
Premier League football is off this weekend, after a decision that having no games would be the optimal way to show respect to the Queen after she passed away on Thursday.Football’s stance is in contrast to most other sports, which opted to continue playing and pay tribute in their own way before each match.The late call to postpone games has come at a significant cost to many local businesses and the casual workforce around scheduled games. However, Premier League clubs were at least able to donate food earmarked for this weekend to local foodbanks and other community initiatives.It has all...
Manchester United confirm Europa League game vs FC Sheriff to go ahead
Manchester United confirm Europa League game vs FC Sheriff to go ahead.
Watch: Controversial penalty decision sees Manchester United beaten in Europa League
Brais Mendez’s penalty was enough for Real Sociedad to clinch three points against Manchester United in the Europa League last night. Manchester United’s Europa League opener went ahead as planned following direction from UEFA, with the Queen’s death overshadowing Real Sociedad’s 1-0 win at Old Trafford.
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | Old Trafford Stadium
The Red Devils will try to secure a victory against Real Sociedad this evening at the Theatre of Dreams to get their first three points in the Europa League.
Match Report: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool | Reds Humiliated In European Opener
Liverpool played Napoli away from home in the UEFA Champions League group stage and were humbled after a convincing victory for the Italians.
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News
Manchester City take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the late kick-off in the Premier League.
News: Graham Potter Takes Charge Of First Chelsea Training Session
Graham Potter led his first training session as the new Chelsea manager today despite their upcoming game against Fulham being postponed after the passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second. Potter was only appointed as Chelsea manager on Thursday where he would then meet the club's current coaching staff. It wasn't...
Champions League scores: Liverpool crushed by Napoli; Bayern, Barcelona and Tottenham victorious
The UEFA Champions League's first matchday is over after 26 goals from Wednesday's eight games. Liverpool were demolished at Napoli, while Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Tottenham were all victorious in the later slate. Early on, Ajax beat Rangers 4-0 while Sporting Lisbon went to Eintracht Frankfurt and got a lopsided victory.
WATCH: Pep Guardiola's Half-Time Team-Talk Against Aston Villa
Manchester City competed one of the most historic come backs in Premier League history against Aston Villa on the final day of last season, and footage has finally emerged.
Worst VAR calls in Premier League history - ranked
Here are the ten worst VAR decisions in England's top flight.
