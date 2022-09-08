ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Inter Milan 1-0 Torino: Marcelo Brozovic steers the ball home in the 89th minute to snatch dramatic win after goalkeeper Samir Handanovic had denied visitors with several saves

A late goal from Marcelo Brozovic gave Inter Milan a 1-0 win at home to Torino in Serie A on Saturday but they also had to thank goalkeeper Samir Handanovic who made several fine saves. Croatian midfielder Brozovic managed to steer the ball past Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from inside...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel didn't know his best XI after spending over £270m and he missed injury-prone Kante - but failing with Lukaku led to his demise... where it went wrong tactically for the ex-Chelsea boss

Thomas Tuchel's dismissal as Chelsea head coach this week sent shockwaves through European football, with ruthless new owner Todd Boehly dropping the axe in true Roman Abramovich-style just 100 days after succeeding the ousted Russian at Stamford Bridge. It was a move as surprising as it was confusing. Tuchel, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Birmingham City vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Swansea City in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Graham Potter steps into the Chelsea hot seat

One day after sacking Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea has confirmed that Graham Potter is the club’s new head coach. Potter has departed Brighton to sign a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea paid Brighton a reported £21.5 million in compensation to Brighton to secure the services of Potter and four other members of his staff that will join him in London. Potter, 47, took the long road to one of coaching’s most high-profile positions. After his playing career ended, Potter took over Östersund in the Swedish fourth division in 2010. Over a span of five years, Potter led the club to three promotions and a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Nothing came to me': Joao Felix insists he was unaware of any interest from Manchester United this summer after reports claimed Atletico Madrid turned down a huge £110MILLION bid from the Premier League giants

Manchester United transfer target Joao Felix has revealed that he was not aware of any interest in him from the Red Devils during the summer. The Atletico Madrid attacker was reportedly subject to a failed approach from the Red Devils during the transfer window, with a bid of £110million being mooted in the media.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Serie A live stream: How to watch Inter Milan, AC Milan, Napoli online, team news, predictions, odds

There is no time to relax for Italian clubs after the UEFA Champions League's kickoff last week. Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan are all called in action for Saturday's games before the second matchday of the UCL group stage that will take place next week. After losing the Derby della Madonnina and the debut against Bayern Munich at home, Inter Milan need a reaction against Torino, while Napoli come off of an incredible win against Liverpool and need to do the same against Spezia. AC Milan will conclude Saturday's games against Sampdoria away. Here's what you need to know:
UEFA
Yardbarker

Fabrizio Romano ‘Here We Go’ on Graham Potter to Chelsea

Despite only being sacked yesterday, Todd Boehly and his Chelsea staff have already found Thomas Tuchel's replacement. Graham Potter, the current manager of Brighton and Hove Albion, looks set to become the German's successor at Stamford Bridge. Even since joining the Seagulls in 2019 from Swansea, Potter has taken the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

