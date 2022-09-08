Watch: James Milner bemoans Liverpool’s inability to score enough goals and defend as a ‘whole team’

Read full article on original website
Robert Lewandowski beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to amazing Champions League record with Barcelona hat-trick
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three clubs as Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in Group C. Franck Kessie nodded his first Barca goal to get them off to a flyer. Lewandowski then got off the mark for the night with 34 minutes...
Barcelona's LaLiga win against Cadiz is stopped for an HOUR after fan in crowd suffers heart attack... with supporter later resuscitated and taken to hospital after Conan Ledesma heroically ran across pitch and threw equipment into stands to help
B win over Cadiz was stopped for an hour when a supporter suffered a heart attack. There were 81 minutes on the clock and Barcelona led 2-0 when it became apparent there was a problem behind the south goal. Players from both sides looked on in concern and Cadiz goalkeeper...
Breaking: Liverpool Confirm Premier League Clash With Wolves Is Postponed
Premier League match scheduled for Saturday, 10th September postponed after the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
UEFA・
Jurgen Klopp not worried about prospect of Liverpool sacking him
Jurgen Klopp has insisted he is not worried about his job security despite Liverpool's struggles so far this season.
Exclusive: Jose Enrique Verdict On Van Dijk Red Card Decision In Merseyside Derby
Former Liverpool left-back discusses whether Dutchman was lucky not to be sent off against Everton.
Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte On His Sides 'Impossible' Disadvantage Ahead Of Manchester City Clash
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is unhappy with his sides schedule in comparison to Manchester City's ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.
FOX Sports
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
FOX Sports
Raspadori is Napoli's latest new weapon in unbeaten start
ROME (AP) — For a team that lost its captain, all-time leading scorer and defensive stalwart in the offseason, Napoli has filled in the holes masterfully. With every match, it seems, the southern club discovers a new weapon. After midfielder Piotr Zieliński shined in the attention-getting 4-1 win over...
Yardbarker
Gary Neville criticises Casemiro’s Manchester United start
Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has been left unimpressed by Casemiro start to life at Old Trafford. The Brazilian international completed a £70m move from Real Madrid to the Premier League giants in the final days of the Premier League transfer window. However, despite arriving in Manchester with...
Yardbarker
Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Being Sacked By FSG After Liverpool’s Defeat To Napoli
Speaking after the match, Jurgen Klopp revealed his frustrations and his sympathy for the traveling fans. However, it is the topic of his future at the club that has everyone intrigued. The Liverpool manager was asked about the sacking of former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and if he were afraid...
Yardbarker
Gary Neville Slams Manchester United Following Huge Summer Spending
The former Manchester United defender has described the signings of Antony and Casemiro as 'panic buys' in response to the disastrous start of the Premier League season where the Red Devils lost their first two games. Neville accused the owners of trying to calm the fans with the unmeasured last-minute...
From Gegenpressing To Depressing – How Liverpool’s Highline Is Currently Failing
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are clearly struggling this Premier League season. A recent humiliation in their UEFA Champions League opener against Napoli has begged the question. Is it time for a change in tactics?
Liverpool Fans React To Humiliating Defeat In Napoli
After a difficult night in Napoli that saw Liverpool allow four goals to the home side and only muster one of their own, fans took to social media to voice their opinions.
Frustrated Jurgen Klopp vows to ‘reinvent’ Liverpool after Napoli nightmare and fears rivals will be ‘laughing’ at them
FRUSTRATED Jurgen Klopp has vowed to "reinvent" his Liverpool squad after they were embarrassed by Napoli in their Champions League opener. The Reds were on the receiving end of their joint-biggest defeat in the competition, losing to the Italian side 4-1, and found themselves trailing by three goals at half-time.
Yardbarker
Guinea National Team Call Up Liverpool Naby Keita Despite Injury
Liverpool FC - Midfielder Naby Keita has been recently called up by Guinea national team manager Kaba Diawara, as the African side face two important friendlies this month. Jurgen Klopp is currently facing yet another stumbling block in his seventh season as Liverpool manager, this time having a number of injuries in his midfield.
FIFA・
Loris Karius To Return To EPL With Newcastle More Than Four Years After Last Liverpool Game
Karius is able to move outside of the transfer window as he was a free agent when the deadline passed, after being released by Liverpool in June.
Arsenal fans see bright side as Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel and Martinelli are all snubbed from Brazil squad
ARSENAL fans have seen the bright side after three of their Brazilian first-team stars were left out of the national team set-up. Defender Gabriel, as well as attackers Gabriel Jesus and Martinelli were missing from Tite's Brazil squad. Brazil will play Ghana, followed by Tunisia at the end of September...
Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino Willing To Fight For Place On Brazil's World Cup Team
In a recent interview with ESPN Brazil, Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has opened up about his desire to play for the Brazilian National Team at this years World Cup.
EXCLUSIVE: Jose Enrique Believes Erling Haaland Will Break Mohamed Salah's Record
Former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique believes Erling Haaland can break Mohamed Salah's Premier League record
