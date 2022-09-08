Body of British aid worker showed signs of 'unspeakable torture,' Ukraine says

The body of a British aid worker who died after being captured by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine showed signs of "unspeakable torture," according to a Ukrainian government official.

Paul Urey, 45, was taken prisoner by forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic in April and accused of being a mercenary. Officials for the DPR reported his death in July due to "chronic diseases" and "stress," but Ukraine's foreign minister alleged Wednesday that after receiving his body, it appears that he may have been tortured.

"Russians have returned the body of a British humanitarian worker Paul Urie [sic] whom they captured in April and reported dead due to 'illnesses' and 'stress' in July. With signs of possible unspeakable torture. Detaining and torturing civilians is barbarism and a heinous war crime," Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"I express my deepest condolences to relatives and close ones of Paul Urie. He was a brave man who dedicated himself to saving people. Ukraine will never forget him and his deeds. We will identify perpetrators of this crime and hold them to account. They won’t escape justice," Kuleba said.

The Ukrainian official did not share an autopsy report or provide any additional details of what may have led to Urey's death.

CNN reports that Urey suffered from health problems, including diabetes, citing a friend of his.

A DPR official said that Urey was “provided with appropriate medical assistance” while being held captive, according to CNN .

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was the foreign minister at the time of Urey's death, said in July that "Russia must bear the full responsibility" for the death of the humanitarian worker.

"Paul Urey was captured while undertaking humanitarian work. He was in Ukraine to try and help the Ukrainian people in the face of the unprovoked Russian invasion. The Russian government and its proxies are continuing to commit atrocities. Those responsible will be held to account," Truss said in a statement.