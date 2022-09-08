Read full article on original website
Harry and Meghan join Prince and Princess of Wales to view Windsor floral tributes
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales to view floral tributes left in memory of the Queen at Windsor Castle. Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan were dressed in all black as they walked along the gates, in what is their first public meeting since they were last seen at the National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Queen’s jubilee in June.The brothers have kept a distance from each other since the Sussexes’ quit as working royals and moved to California and their decision to speak out about their...
Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules
Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
Charles is proclaimed king; sons unite to thank the public
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom on Saturday, as officials unveiled details of the meticulously choreographed ceremonies that will culminate in the state funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 19. In this time of sorrow for the House of Windsor, there were hints of a possible family reconciliation. Prince William and his brother Harry, together with Catherine, now Princess of Wales and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, delighted mourners near Windsor Castle with a surprise joint appearance to thank the public for their floral tributes and condolences. It was the first time that quarrelling younger royal generation had worked together publicly since the Sussexes stepped aside from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. The thousands who flocked to Windsor on a sunny day were in their thrall, as the couples gratefully accepted flowers, talked to parents and children at length, shook hands and accepted heartfelt condolences. Meghan approached a teenager in the crowd, who put her hand over her mouth in shock. The pair spoke briefly then the girl said: “Can I have a hug?” Meghan leaned in to give her a big hug.
Tragedy as the Duchess of Cornwall's cousin - who was embroiled in one of Britain's longest divorce battles - 'is found dead after taking his own life in a London hotel room'
A distant cousin of the Duchess of Cornwall who was embroiled in one of Britain's longest-running divorce battles is thought to have taken his own life in a London hotel room. Charles Villiers and estranged wife Emma Villiers hit headlines after becoming involved in a dispute over whether their divorce should be settled in Scottish or English courts.
BBC One suspends regular programming amid concerns for the Queen’s health
BBC One has suspended its regular programming schedule following the announcement that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.The broadcaster is currently airing a BBC News Special with the next planned programme being the BBC News at Six.Presenter Huw Edwards is dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, in line with the BBC’s dress code for when a member of the royal family dies as a mark of respect.BBC One interrupted Bargain Hunt at 12.39 to deliver the statement from Buckingham Palace which said royal doctors were concerned for health.The statement said the head of state...
Reverend who spent last weekend with Queen reveals details of final meeting
A clergyman who spent last weekend with the Queen has described how the monarch was full of “fun” and “the life and soul of things” just days before her death.The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields stayed with Her Majesty at Balmoral, where he had been invited to deliver a sermon at Braemar and Crathie Parish Church. The Queen worshipped there while staying at the castle in Scotland, one of her favourite residences.Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields’s comments came after the monarch died on Thursday, aged 96.He told The Times: “It was a fantastic visit. Her memory was absolutely amazing...
University condemns professor’s posts wishing Queen ‘excruciating’ death
Carnegie Mellon University has condemned social media posts by one of its professors after Dr Uju Anya wished the Queen an “excruciating” death and tweeted that she hoped the Queen would die “in agony.”Dr Anya made the comments Thursday as reports emerged that the Queen was in her final hours at Balmoral.“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” the professor wrote before it was announced the Queen had died.Twitter took down the tweet for violating its policy; it has not responded to The Independent’s request for comment.Dr...
The Queen Has Died - TV and News Coverage
Update: Queen Elizabeth II has died, Buckingham Palace announces:. Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday. The Queen came to the throne in...
Em Rusciano says The Queen represents an 'unforgivable legacy' of colonialism and calls for Australians to 'consider First Nations people' as the world mourns one of its great leaders
As Australia mourns its head of state, Queen Elizabeth II, controversial radio host Em Rusciano has offered her take on what she describes as Her Majesty's 'conflicting' and 'unforgivable' legacy. In a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, Rusciano argued that the death of the Queen should be a time for...
The Queen's Death - Radio Coverage
Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes in Herefordshire and Worcestershire
Flags have been lowered in Herefordshire and Worcestershire as a sign of respect for the Queen. Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Herefordshire Edward Harley said the Queen had been a "constant, reassuring and positive part of all our lives". People outside Kidderminster Town Hall gave their reaction to news of her...
Grief-stricken King lands in London as duty calls for new monarch
The nation’s new monarch King Charles III has made his poignant journey to London, following the death of his mother the Queen.The grief-stricken King’s plane landed at RAF Northolt in west London at around 13.34pm on Friday – his first time on English soil since becoming monarch.He had been glimpsed on the first occasion since his accession to the throne as he departed Birkhall, his private home on the Balmoral estate, by car just over two hours earlier.With Camilla, the new Queen, in the front passenger seat, Charles sat in the back, dressed in his mourning clothes of a black...
BBC Suspends Schedule As Concerns Grow Over Queen’s Health; UK Broadcasters Cut Into Programs To Relay News
UPDATE 2.05pm BST/6.05am PST: The BBC has now suspended flagship network BBC One’s schedule until 6pm local time as coverage of the Queen’s medical condition continues. BBC Two is now playing BBC One’s planned schedule and the other main UK terrestrial channels — ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 — have all run special reports on the Queen’s condition. The Royal Family, including the U.S.-based Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who has been in the UK, are traveling to her home in Scotland. The Duchess of Sussex Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate have not travelled north, it is being reported. Earlier...
Soaps schedule changes due to Queen Elizabeth II death
Looks like Queen Elizabeth is in a bad way going by reports. If she passes, how will this affect soap episodes and scheduling? I'm assuming soaps will go off air on the day/week of her passing? I know main TV shows are not allowed to show comedy, does this include comedy within a soap storyline? Assuming all soaps will refilm a few scenes to mention the queen's passing.
Queen Elizabeth II: Cumbria marks death of 'inspirational figurehead'
To mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II flags are being flown at half mast in Cumbria, a place where she was "always welcomed by enthusiastic crowds". Bells were rung from churches and floral tributes laid at locations such as outside Carlisle Cathedral. Lord-Lieutenant of Cumbria, Claire Hensman, who was...
EastEnders gets new airdate as BBC schedule changes after Queen's death
EastEnders is due to return to screens on BBC Two tonight (September 9) at 7.30pm. The latest episode of the soap was postponed yesterday (September 8) following news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The entire BBC One schedule remains dedicated to special programming and news specials throughout Friday (September 9).
No ads on UKTV channels?
There are no ads on UKTV channels at the moment, just an animated UKTV caption with electronic music during the breaks. Have checked W, Dave, Drama and Yesterday. Anyone know what's going on?. Standard UKTV procedure for 48 hours after a death of a senior Royal and other important people.
