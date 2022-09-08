ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Graham Potter to Chelsea, Man United’s transfer talks with striker + more

Daily Mail

Inter Milan 1-0 Torino: Marcelo Brozovic steers the ball home in the 89th minute to snatch dramatic win after goalkeeper Samir Handanovic had denied visitors with several saves

A late goal from Marcelo Brozovic gave Inter Milan a 1-0 win at home to Torino in Serie A on Saturday but they also had to thank goalkeeper Samir Handanovic who made several fine saves. Croatian midfielder Brozovic managed to steer the ball past Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from inside...
Yardbarker

When Graham Potter is expected to take charge of his first Chelsea game

Brighton manager Graham Potter is reportedly expected to be ready to take charge of Chelsea in time for this weekend’s game away to Fulham. The Blues surprisingly announced the sacking of Thomas Tuchel yesterday, following the club’s poor performance and result against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
BBC

Man Utd v Real Sociedad: Team news

Casemiro could make his first Manchester United start and Cristiano Ronaldo may return when they face Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Midfielder Casemiro has made three substitute appearances since joining from Real Madrid, while Ronaldo has made just one start this season. But with United playing at Crystal Palace...
The Independent

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa League fixture

Casemiro could be handed his first Manchester United start while Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire may get recalls as the club begin their Europa League campaign tonight.Erik ten Hag’s side have won their last four matches in the Premier League to recover from back-to-back defeats to open the season and the manager has been hesitant to make changes to a winning time.But the return of the Europa League offers Ten Hag the chance to make some changes, with Casemiro pushing for more minutes since his arrival from Real Madrid.The midfielder has been a substitute in United’s last three wins...
The Independent

Birmingham City vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Swansea City in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Yardbarker

Fabrizio Romano ‘Here We Go’ on Graham Potter to Chelsea

Despite only being sacked yesterday, Todd Boehly and his Chelsea staff have already found Thomas Tuchel's replacement. Graham Potter, the current manager of Brighton and Hove Albion, looks set to become the German's successor at Stamford Bridge. Even since joining the Seagulls in 2019 from Swansea, Potter has taken the...
