Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Graham Potter to Chelsea, Man United’s transfer talks with striker + more

Read full article on original website
Related
Five Chelsea players who could be given new lease of life under Graham Potter including Hakim Ziyech and Conor Gallagher
A KEY factor in Thomas Tuchel's sacking at Chelsea was the frustration brewing within the squad and a disconnect between the academy and first team. After the youth revolution under Frank Lampard his successor turned to older stars brought in for huge fees, some of which were pushed to the fringe.
Graham Potter Is Expected To Be In Charge Against Fulham
Brighton manager Graham Potter takes one step closer to becoming the new Chelsea boss and could be seen in action this Saturday.
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
BREAKING: Graham Potter Verbally Agrees to Become Chelsea Manager
Graham Potter now looks set to leave Brighton and Hove Albion to become Chelsea's new manager.
RELATED PEOPLE
Graham Potter's Contract Is Three Times Longer Than The Average Lifespan Of A Chelsea Manager
If Potter stays until his contract expires on June 30, 2027 he will become Chelsea's longest-serving manager in the Premier League era.
Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte On His Sides 'Impossible' Disadvantage Ahead Of Manchester City Clash
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is unhappy with his sides schedule in comparison to Manchester City's ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.
Inter Milan 1-0 Torino: Marcelo Brozovic steers the ball home in the 89th minute to snatch dramatic win after goalkeeper Samir Handanovic had denied visitors with several saves
A late goal from Marcelo Brozovic gave Inter Milan a 1-0 win at home to Torino in Serie A on Saturday but they also had to thank goalkeeper Samir Handanovic who made several fine saves. Croatian midfielder Brozovic managed to steer the ball past Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from inside...
Football news LIVE: Cadiz goalkeeper runs across field with defibrillator after fan suffers cardiac arrest – latest
CADIZ goalkeeper Conon Ledesma sprinted across the field to deliver a defibrillator in the crowd in the match against Barcelona on Saturday night. The LaLiga fixture was paused for almost an HOUR in worrying scenes at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. Xavi's men were 2-0 up through Frenkie de Jong and...
UEFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
When Graham Potter is expected to take charge of his first Chelsea game
Brighton manager Graham Potter is reportedly expected to be ready to take charge of Chelsea in time for this weekend’s game away to Fulham. The Blues surprisingly announced the sacking of Thomas Tuchel yesterday, following the club’s poor performance and result against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
BBC
Man Utd v Real Sociedad: Team news
Casemiro could make his first Manchester United start and Cristiano Ronaldo may return when they face Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Midfielder Casemiro has made three substitute appearances since joining from Real Madrid, while Ronaldo has made just one start this season. But with United playing at Crystal Palace...
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa League fixture
Casemiro could be handed his first Manchester United start while Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire may get recalls as the club begin their Europa League campaign tonight.Erik ten Hag’s side have won their last four matches in the Premier League to recover from back-to-back defeats to open the season and the manager has been hesitant to make changes to a winning time.But the return of the Europa League offers Ten Hag the chance to make some changes, with Casemiro pushing for more minutes since his arrival from Real Madrid.The midfielder has been a substitute in United’s last three wins...
Graham Potter arrives at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground with Brighton boss set be named as Thomas Tuchel’s successor
GRAHAM POTTER has arrived at Chelsea's Cobham training ground to sign a deal which will see him become the club's new manager. The 47-year-old returned to Brighton this morning to bid farewell to players and staff ahead of his huge move to Stamford Bridge. He is set to become the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Graham Potter 'Keen' On Chelsea Job
Following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea have zeroed in on Brighton manager Graham Potter, who is said to be 'keen'.
Arsenal fans see bright side as Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel and Martinelli are all snubbed from Brazil squad
ARSENAL fans have seen the bright side after three of their Brazilian first-team stars were left out of the national team set-up. Defender Gabriel, as well as attackers Gabriel Jesus and Martinelli were missing from Tite's Brazil squad. Brazil will play Ghana, followed by Tunisia at the end of September...
Birmingham City vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Swansea City in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Yardbarker
Fabrizio Romano ‘Here We Go’ on Graham Potter to Chelsea
Despite only being sacked yesterday, Todd Boehly and his Chelsea staff have already found Thomas Tuchel's replacement. Graham Potter, the current manager of Brighton and Hove Albion, looks set to become the German's successor at Stamford Bridge. Even since joining the Seagulls in 2019 from Swansea, Potter has taken the...
Report: Graham Potter Has Left Brighton's Training Ground After Saying His Farewells
Graham Potter could potentially become Chelsea manager by the end of today after leaving Brighton's training around mid-day.
Chelsea Confirms Brighton’s Graham Potter As Manager
The coach replaces Thomas Tuchel at the helm at Stamford Bridge after leading Brighton to its best Premier League finish last season.
News: Chelsea Will Back Graham Potter In The January Transfer Window
Chelsea is already happy to back new manager Graham Potter in January by bringing in new signings.
Soccer-Jesus misses out as Brazil call up new faces before World Cup
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Brazil have left in-form striker Gabriel Jesus out of a 26-man squad for this month's friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia but Gleison Bremer and Roger Ibanez are included for the first time.
Comments / 0