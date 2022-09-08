Read full article on original website
Robert Lewandowski beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to amazing Champions League record with Barcelona hat-trick
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three clubs as Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in Group C. Franck Kessie nodded his first Barca goal to get them off to a flyer. Lewandowski then got off the mark for the night with 34 minutes...
Yardbarker
Barcelona: Xavi snubs Mbappe, names Lewandowski among top 3 strikers on Earth
In the wake of his prolific start to the season, Xavi Hernandez has nothing but praise for Robert Lewandowski. In fact, the Barcelona manager believes the Pole star is one of the three best strikers in the world, without mentioning Kylian Mbappe among them. It didn't take long for Xavi...
Atletico Madrid facing $40 million lawsuit from Barca over Antoine Griezmann transfer fee
Atletico Madrid may soon be faced with a lawsuit from FC Barcelona. This is due to the transfer fee regarding Antoine Griezmann. According to Sique Rodriguez, Barcelona is looking for a payment of $40 million from Atletico. When the two sides agreed on a loan regarding Griezmann, there was a stipulation put in place that […] The post Atletico Madrid facing $40 million lawsuit from Barca over Antoine Griezmann transfer fee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Sorry isn’t good enough’ – Watch Kylian Mbappe blast Achraf Hakimi in tunnel rant over PSG team-mate’s poor pass
KYLIAN MBAPPE gave Achraf Hakimi both barrels as he criticised him for a poor pass he played during a game. The pair were captured on video in the tunnel at half-time, with Mbappe critical of his team-mate. The pictures originally from Prime Video show them in conversation with Hakimi apologising...
Man Utd defender Brandon Williams snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he reveals best ever team-mate
MANCHESTER UNITED youngster Brandon Williams snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic when naming the best team-mate he has played with. Williams, 22, joined United's academy in 2008 and rose through the ranks to make his first-team debut 11 years later. During his time with the Red Devils he...
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's relationship is 'good', claims PSG boss Christophe Galtier - as he dismisses talk of a feud between the star duo over last month's penalty dispute
PSG manager Christophe Galtier has played down talk of tension between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The forwards clashed a month ago over a penalty during the French side's 5-2 win over Montpellier, which Neymar took and scored after Mbappe had missed earlier on in the game. The Brazilian then liked...
Football news LIVE: Cadiz goalkeeper runs across field with defibrillator after fan suffers cardiac arrest – latest
CADIZ goalkeeper Conon Ledesma sprinted across the field to deliver a defibrillator in the crowd in the match against Barcelona on Saturday night. The LaLiga fixture was paused for almost an HOUR in worrying scenes at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. Xavi's men were 2-0 up through Frenkie de Jong and...
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Mallorca - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Mallorca.
'He looked every one of those 37 years': Liverpool legend Steve Nicol claims Cristiano Ronaldo is showing his age and says there was 'something missing' from the star's performance during Europa League defeat by Real Sociedad
Liverpool legend Steve Nicol blamed Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United's defeat to Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday evening and believes the legendary forward is showing his age. Ronaldo - in just his second start of the season - had plenty of chances against the Basque outfit but...
Inter Milan 1-0 Torino: Marcelo Brozovic steers the ball home in the 89th minute to snatch dramatic win after goalkeeper Samir Handanovic had denied visitors with several saves
A late goal from Marcelo Brozovic gave Inter Milan a 1-0 win at home to Torino in Serie A on Saturday but they also had to thank goalkeeper Samir Handanovic who made several fine saves. Croatian midfielder Brozovic managed to steer the ball past Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from inside...
Neymar keeps scoring, Donnarumma keeps saving for PSG
PARIS (AP) — The goals keep coming for Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain, and Gianluigi Donnarumma keeps stopping them at the other end. The Brazil forward netted his eighth goal in seven French league games and Donnarumma parried away a penalty to lead PSG back to the top with a 1-0 win over Brest on Saturday.
Neymar risks ‘annoying’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as he describes eight stars in one-word answers
NEYMAR risked "annoying" Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with his answers in a recent Q&A. The Brazilian was asked to describe a number of stars, including the legendary duo, in just one word. But Neymar, 30, didn't appear to put all that much effort into his answers. In fact, he...
Yardbarker
Watch: Real Sociedad take the lead against Manchester United
Real Sociedad have taken a surprise lead at Manchester United, but not without controversy. La Real kept Manchester United at bay reasonably well in the first half, Cristiano Ronaldo coming closest. His terrific header did actually make it in, but on review he was offside. The second half started with...
Yardbarker
Javier Tebas issues Barcelona salary warning
La Liga president Javier Tebas has fired a warning at Barcelona over their ongoing financial issues. La Blaugrana have found themselves battling against a renewed fiscal battle in recent months following the disastrous collapse of Lionel Messi’s contract renewal talks in 2021. Barcelona were unable to register Messi’s contract...
BBC
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time
Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Liverpool crushed by Napoli; Bayern, Barcelona and Tottenham victorious
The UEFA Champions League's first matchday is over after 26 goals from Wednesday's eight games. Liverpool were demolished at Napoli, while Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Tottenham were all victorious in the later slate. Early on, Ajax beat Rangers 4-0 while Sporting Lisbon went to Eintracht Frankfurt and got a lopsided victory.
Neymar hails 'genius' Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - but picks his former Barcelona and now PSG team-mate as 'the best in history'... as he also praises 'intelligent' Harry Kane and calls Jude Bellingham 'quality'
Neymar has used the same one word to describe both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - 'genius'. The 30-year-old PSG player was quizzed by DAZN to give one-word answers to describe some of football's biggest names. He used 'genius' three times in a row, first for the Argentine, then for...
Yardbarker
Three observations after Real Sociedad beat Manchester United – VAR disgrace
Well, that goes down as a bad start to our Europa League campaign after losing at home at Real Sociedad. It was sluggish from start to finish and I think Erik ten Hag will be disappointed with the vast majority of those who played on the night. La Real won...
Manchester United lose at home on Erik Ten Hag's European debut 1-0 to Real Sociedad
A Brais Méndez penalty was enough for Real Sociedad to take all three points at Old Trafford 1-0 as a Manchester United side featuring Cristiano Ronaldo made a slow start to its Europa League campaign.
CBS Sports
UEFA, French police investigating Juventus fans' alleged racist acts in match against Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA and French police have opened an investigation into allegations that Juventus fans made "Nazi salutes and monkey noises" during the club's 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, per a report from the Associated Press. Four fans were detained after Paris police reviewed surveillance footage from the game. That...
