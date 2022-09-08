ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

ClutchPoints

Atletico Madrid facing $40 million lawsuit from Barca over Antoine Griezmann transfer fee

Atletico Madrid may soon be faced with a lawsuit from FC Barcelona. This is due to the transfer fee regarding Antoine Griezmann. According to Sique Rodriguez, Barcelona is looking for a payment of $40 million from Atletico. When the two sides agreed on a loan regarding Griezmann, there was a stipulation put in place that […] The post Atletico Madrid facing $40 million lawsuit from Barca over Antoine Griezmann transfer fee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's relationship is 'good', claims PSG boss Christophe Galtier - as he dismisses talk of a feud between the star duo over last month's penalty dispute

PSG manager Christophe Galtier has played down talk of tension between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The forwards clashed a month ago over a penalty during the French side's 5-2 win over Montpellier, which Neymar took and scored after Mbappe had missed earlier on in the game. The Brazilian then liked...
Daily Mail

'He looked every one of those 37 years': Liverpool legend Steve Nicol claims Cristiano Ronaldo is showing his age and says there was 'something missing' from the star's performance during Europa League defeat by Real Sociedad

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol blamed Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United's defeat to Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday evening and believes the legendary forward is showing his age. Ronaldo - in just his second start of the season - had plenty of chances against the Basque outfit but...
Daily Mail

Inter Milan 1-0 Torino: Marcelo Brozovic steers the ball home in the 89th minute to snatch dramatic win after goalkeeper Samir Handanovic had denied visitors with several saves

A late goal from Marcelo Brozovic gave Inter Milan a 1-0 win at home to Torino in Serie A on Saturday but they also had to thank goalkeeper Samir Handanovic who made several fine saves. Croatian midfielder Brozovic managed to steer the ball past Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from inside...
The Associated Press

Neymar keeps scoring, Donnarumma keeps saving for PSG

PARIS (AP) — The goals keep coming for Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain, and Gianluigi Donnarumma keeps stopping them at the other end. The Brazil forward netted his eighth goal in seven French league games and Donnarumma parried away a penalty to lead PSG back to the top with a 1-0 win over Brest on Saturday.
Yardbarker

Watch: Real Sociedad take the lead against Manchester United

Real Sociedad have taken a surprise lead at Manchester United, but not without controversy. La Real kept Manchester United at bay reasonably well in the first half, Cristiano Ronaldo coming closest. His terrific header did actually make it in, but on review he was offside. The second half started with...
Yardbarker

Javier Tebas issues Barcelona salary warning

La Liga president Javier Tebas has fired a warning at Barcelona over their ongoing financial issues. La Blaugrana have found themselves battling against a renewed fiscal battle in recent months following the disastrous collapse of Lionel Messi’s contract renewal talks in 2021. Barcelona were unable to register Messi’s contract...
BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
Daily Mail

Neymar hails 'genius' Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - but picks his former Barcelona and now PSG team-mate as 'the best in history'... as he also praises 'intelligent' Harry Kane and calls Jude Bellingham 'quality'

Neymar has used the same one word to describe both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - 'genius'. The 30-year-old PSG player was quizzed by DAZN to give one-word answers to describe some of football's biggest names. He used 'genius' three times in a row, first for the Argentine, then for...
