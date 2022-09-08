Read full article on original website
WILMINGTON, Del. & BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Today, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless ® Credit Card announces the launch of the Boundless Bucket List Contest, in collaboration with Pinterest. Chase and Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program, invite aspiring travelers to create their Boundless Bucket List and enter for a chance to win the trip of their dreams. Winners will be able to participate in experiences of their choosing, including a variety of activities and dining moments, and choose stays from thousands of hotels around the world that participate in Marriott Bonvoy. Each trip will be valued at up to $50,000 and will be planned from start to finish by FROSCH, a Chase company specializing in luxury leisure and corporate travel, to ensure a seamless and extraordinary trip of a lifetime. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005400/en/ The Boundless Bucket List Contest is empowered by the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card (Photo: Business Wire)
