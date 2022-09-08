ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Chase and Marriott Bonvoy® Launch Boundless Bucket List Contest To Turn Travel Dreams into Reality

WILMINGTON, Del. & BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Today, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless ® Credit Card announces the launch of the Boundless Bucket List Contest, in collaboration with Pinterest. Chase and Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program, invite aspiring travelers to create their Boundless Bucket List and enter for a chance to win the trip of their dreams. Winners will be able to participate in experiences of their choosing, including a variety of activities and dining moments, and choose stays from thousands of hotels around the world that participate in Marriott Bonvoy. Each trip will be valued at up to $50,000 and will be planned from start to finish by FROSCH, a Chase company specializing in luxury leisure and corporate travel, to ensure a seamless and extraordinary trip of a lifetime. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005400/en/ The Boundless Bucket List Contest is empowered by the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card (Photo: Business Wire)
Thrillist

JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $49

Frontier Airlines announced a celebratory flight sale with $69 fares on its new Atlanta route, and JetBlue is responding with, "hold my beer." The budget-friendly carrier is kicking off a flight deal of its own that gets you affordable tickets to destinations across the US. You can snag $49 fares...
Daily Mail

American vs Delta vs United: From 'bizarre food' to 'well-designed' seats, travel experts test the business class cabins of the three biggest U.S airlines on flights from Heathrow to New York

They're America's three biggest airlines and all offer services between London and New York, the biggest money-spinning airline corridor in the world. But how are American Airlines, Delta and United ensuring they reel in the big business-class bucks for this route?. Travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK)...
travelawaits.com

I’ve Been Traveling On Airline Credit Card Miles For Over 10 Years

Since 2006, I have flown to Italy, France, Spain, and the UK –– 12 flights in total –– and each flight has cost less than $100. I paid for them with miles earned by purchasing everyday necessities like groceries, toiletries, and gasoline, with an airline credit card that earns miles for every dollar spent.
AdWeek

Chase, Marriott Bonvoy Kick Off Contest on Pinterest

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Actress and travel enthusiast Tia Mowry helped Chase and Marriott Bonvoy introduce the Boundless Bucket List Contest on...
AdWeek

LG Ads Solutions Names New Global CMO, Appoints More Execs

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. LG Ads Solutions announced on Thursday that it’s appointing several executives, including naming Tony Marlow global CMO.
AdWeek

Video Game Company Unity Names Media.Monks its First Media AOR

Unity Technologies, one of the world’s leading video game software companies, announced today that it named Media.Monks as its first media agency of record. Monks won the business after a competitive pitch that began in February. The brand and agency have already begun work together.
CNN

Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer

Summer's nearly over and that means the season's travel crush -- and hopefully the chaos -- is set to subside. But there's no denying that air travel has been a mess in the US and around the world. Here are the airports that have been faring the worst
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: Barrett, Ogilvy, The Community & More

The first work week of September is closing out with some exciting hires, promotions and relocations switching up the industry this week. Commercial and film director Dean Blumberg is joining Alkemy X’s directorial roster for U.S. commercial representation. Blumberg has worked on spots for brands including KFC, Virgin and Toyota and celebrity campaigns with talents Sir Ben Kingsley and William Shatner.
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: AKA NYC, Dept, Quiet Storm & More

As we collectively ease back into work and the beginning of the fall season, we’re back with some top highlights from this week in advertising. AKA NYC was named the full-service advertising agency of record for The New York Botanical Garden. AKA will lead full-service media planning and buying, while also driving attendance to the garden’s major exhibitions.
Thrillist

United Airlines Is Planning to Launch Air Taxis Costing $100 Per Ride

United Airlines made a gamble earlier this week by investing $15 million in a startup that manufactures electric-powered air taxis. According to Fox 11, the airline made a conditional agreement with Eve Air Mobility to purchase 200 of the air taxis and the possibility of purchasing 200 more. The taxis...
The Independent

TikTok travel hack lets friends and family track your flight in real-time

A hack that has been making the rounds on TikTok shows how people can track their loved ones’ flights with a simple iPhone message.Many websites, such as FlightRadar24, can track flights, but the social media hack could make the process more streamlined and easy for people on the go.All a passenger has to do before boarding a plane is send the airline’s name and their flight number via iMessage to allow the recipient to follow the progress of their journey.Travel content creator Jade – who uses the TikTok handle @live_thedash – demonstrated the trick, that she called “the best iPhone...
TechCrunch

Hotel giant IHG blames cyberattack for booking systems outage

U.K.-headquartered IHG operates some of the world’s largest hotel chains, including the Holiday Inn, Crown Plaza and Regent hotels. The company runs more than 6,000 hotels in more than 100 countries, including over 3,000 in the United States and serves more than 150 million guests each year. In a...
Money

Best Travel Rewards Credit Cards of 2022

Whether it’s cash back, miles, points or perks, most credit cards offer a variety of high-value rewards. These can help you get more out of your next adventure through free hotel stays, access to airport lounges, expedited security screenings or even statement credits for ridesharing. Read on for our...
Thrillist

Marriott Bonvoy Is Giving Away $50,000 Dream Vacations

Summer may be on its way out, but that's only an excuse to travel somewhere even warmer, preferably with a beach. Marriott Bonvoy wants to help you achieve that. The travel giant is launching its Boundless Bucket List Contest and sending fans on $50,000 dream vacations. In honor of the...
