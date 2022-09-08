ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Graham Potter
Thomas Tuchel
#Manchester City#German#Arsenal#Manchester United#Tottenham#Italian
Daily Mail

'You've come to the wrong side of Manchester!': Man United fans catch City star Erling Haaland casually walking down the street and ask him to come to Old Trafford... but the Norwegian doesn't flinch as he coolly tells them 'They love me here!'

Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland has been heckled walking down Chapel Street in Greater Manchester by a Manchester United fan. A video was posted on social media of Haaland walking casually while jokingly being shouted at that he had joined the wrong team. The fan shouted: 'You've come to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund WILL Go Ahead

It's been a turbulent 24 hours for English football since news of the Queen's passing broke, with this weekend's fixtures now officially cancelled as a 'mark of respect' to the monarch. The Cityzens were set to take on an unbeaten Tottenham side in what would've likely been a fascinating contest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Inter Milan 1-0 Torino: Marcelo Brozovic steers the ball home in the 89th minute to snatch dramatic win after goalkeeper Samir Handanovic had denied visitors with several saves

A late goal from Marcelo Brozovic gave Inter Milan a 1-0 win at home to Torino in Serie A on Saturday but they also had to thank goalkeeper Samir Handanovic who made several fine saves. Croatian midfielder Brozovic managed to steer the ball past Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from inside...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

News: Graham Potter Takes Charge Of First Chelsea Training Session

Graham Potter led his first training session as the new Chelsea manager today despite their upcoming game against Fulham being postponed after the passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second. Potter was only appointed as Chelsea manager on Thursday where he would then meet the club's current coaching staff. It wasn't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Serie A live stream: How to watch Inter Milan, AC Milan, Napoli online, team news, predictions, odds

There is no time to relax for Italian clubs after the UEFA Champions League's kickoff last week. Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan are all called in action for Saturday's games before the second matchday of the UCL group stage that will take place next week. After losing the Derby della Madonnina and the debut against Bayern Munich at home, Inter Milan need a reaction against Torino, while Napoli come off of an incredible win against Liverpool and need to do the same against Spezia. AC Milan will conclude Saturday's games against Sampdoria away. Here's what you need to know:
UEFA

